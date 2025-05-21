Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Date: Friday May 23, 2025

Event: Race 11 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 134

Time/TV/Radio: 8:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

NASCAR’s home track, the Charlotte Motor Speedway, is up next on the schedule for Layne Riggs and the No. 34 Ford team. Finishing second at the North Wilkesboro Speedway last week, Riggs is now eighth in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte will return with Riggs this weekend for the 134-lap event. “It’s cool to represent my Alma-Mater in back-to-back races,” said Riggs. “I gave them a good showing last week, but I want to get them in Victory Lane, especially at Charlotte with their campus just down the road from the track.”

“I’m looking forward to Charlotte,” said Riggs. “It’s great to have another local race, a lot of my family will be attending so hopefully I can make them proud. The team and I are confident heading into this weekend. We have the speed to compete up front; we showed that in Wilkesboro, so I know our time is coming.”

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Securing his second win of the 2025 season last week at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Chandler Smith shifts his focus to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile Concord, North Carolina track is a favorite for the 22-year-old driver, securing two top-10 finishes in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2021 and 2022.

Through the first 10 races of the season, Smith has two wins, four top-five, and seven top-10 finishes. Smith has led 188 laps this season and has consistently held second place in the Truck Series’ Driver Championship points standings.

“We left North Wilkesboro with a win, but we want to go back-to-back,” said Smith. “My No. 38 team has been working around the clock to continue to bring speed to the track, and it would be awesome to pay them back for all their hard work with another win.”

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

