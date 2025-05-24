NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Event: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps / 201 miles)

Round: 11 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Location: Concord, North Carolina

Date & Time: Friday, May 23 | 8:30 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 16th

Stage 1: 10th

Stage 2: 16th

Finish: 7th

Driver Points: 16th

Owner Points: 20th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team overcame mid-race adversity to capture their first top-10 finish of the season at Charlotte. Starting 16th, Mills earned an extra point in stage one by finishing in 10th. On the first pit stop of the night, however, the team was dealt a costly uncontrolled tire penalty which resulted in a significant loss of track position. Mills and team rallied back valiantly, resulting in an impressive comeback seventh-place result.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: Run me through your day; this is your second consecutive top-10 at this track.

“Yeah, certainly a good track for Niece Motorsports. I wish I could have joined my teammates up there, but we just kind of were playing catch up there after stage one. It was good to actually get stage points, but we had an uncontrolled tire and I had to go to the back and kind of restart our day. But, the truck was really fast. Mike (Shiplett) made good calls to address how the track was.

I didn’t really want to have to stop for fuel, but that was the game that we played. I kind of gave up a little bit on my entry – I didn’t practice that, and it was almost a rookie mistake on my part just being green on that. You know, overall it was a little free there at the end to be able to attack, but just how the cycle worked out I might have been able to get one more spot. It’s good to finally get a top-10. It took way too long to get this, but it’s momentum that we can take onto Nashville.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 North Carolina Department of Transportation Protect Your Melon Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 4th

Stage 1: 2nd

Stage 2: 5th

Finish: 2nd

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 16th

Key Takeaway: Ross Chastain and the No. 44 team ran at the front of the pack at Charlotte, showcasing a large amount of pace throughout the 134-lap event. Chastain was the truck to beat in practice, and rolled off the starting grid from fourth-place. With two strong opening stages, the team amassed 15 stage points by finishing second and fifth, respectively. The team put up a great fight for the race win, but ultimately came up one spot shy of the victory.

Ross Chastain’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: You guys fired off really well; it just felt like you didn’t have enough in the long-run to track down the No. 11. How do you evaluate the night?

“Best in class, for sure, Josh (Sims). That’s a heck of an effort for Niece Motorsports across the board for three in the top-seven, with Kaden right there on my rear bumper. That’s what we look for – we look for competition across all three trucks for Al, and Al’s super happy to get a ton of points and just have fast trucks. So for Matt (Mills), great run for their J.F. Electric Chevy.

But for us, the Protect Your Melon Chevy, it’s best in class. I mean, the No. 11 with Corey (Heim) and Scott (Zipadelli), they’re the best in the field right now and none of us had anything for them. The No. 7 (Kyle Busch), 38 (Chandler Smith), and 34 (Layne Riggs), we’re all racing amongst each other. Heck of a race back there with us. I could hold on for a few laps, but yeah, you’re right. We’ve got to make it last longer.”

About the North Carolina Governor’s Office of Highway Safety: Dedicated to reducing the numbers of traffic crashes and fatalities in North Carolina, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program promotes efforts to reduce traffic crashes in North Carolina and promotes highway safety awareness through a variety of grants and safe-driving initiatives.

About Florida Watermelon Association: The Florida Watermelon Association (FWA) was formed to enable growers and marketers of the Florida watermelon industry to unite. Organized membership allows the Association to promote the consumption of watermelons grown in Florida. The FWA assists its members in the growing and marketing of watermelons by providing a forum through this Corporations’ meetings.

No. 45 Foundation For Pops Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 5th

Stage 1: 4th

Stage 2: 2nd

Finish: 3rd

Driver Points: 7th

Owner Points: 8th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team contended for the victory and secured a well-deserved top-five finish at Charlotte. Honeycutt started from fifth, and stayed up front through the first two stages. By finishing fourth in stage one and second in stage two, the team picked up 16 additional points on the night. The driver crossed the line in third-place, marking his best-career finish.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “What a great night for us as a company tonight. To have three trucks finish inside the top-10 is huge for us, and it’s all thanks to these guys on our team. Everyone has been pouring so much effort into the speed of our trucks and it’s really showing out there on nights like tonight. My Foundation For Pops Chevy was great on the long-runs, and my pit crew was on top of their game tonight. This place has been really good to us over the past two years and I am happy to get a good finish out of tonight.

I was really hoping to win it for Al Niece and everyone who has served in the military especially on Memorial Day weekend, but I’m glad to finish in third. Those guys fighting for our freedom allow us to have fun and race these trucks every week. Huge thanks to everyone at Foundation for Pops, DQS Solutions & Staffing, Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive, and Team Chevy. We can carry this momentum well into Nashville next week.”

About Foundation for Pops: At Foundation for Pops, our vision is to cultivate a society where the transformative power of education, empowerment, and inclusive support dismantles barriers to economic mobility and stable housing. Guided by our core values of Positive Mindset, Empowerment, Respect, Innovation, and Community Collaboration, we aspire to be a beacon of hope for people experiencing homelessness and veterans, fostering a community where everyone can rebuild their lives with dignity and contribute meaningfully to the world.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

