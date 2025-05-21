HFT Advance | Coke 600

Coca-Cola 600 Event Info:

Date: Sunday, May 25

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Concord, N.C.

Format: 400 Laps, 600 Miles

TV: Prime

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 11:05 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 12:10 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 6 p.m. ET, Cup Race (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR schedule turns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series is set for the famed Coca-Cola 600 Sunday night.

This year, NASCAR Salutes begins on Memorial Day Weekend, anchored by a special tribute called “600 Miles of Remembrance” where every Cup Series car in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will feature the name of a fallen service member on the windshield.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: Texas A&M

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Pit Boss

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Charlotte (Cup)

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Custer makes his 5th Cup start at Charlotte this weekend, where he has a 18.0 average finish. His best finish came in 2020 when he finished 12th, and he has never finished worse than 21st.

He has started inside the top-10 once, rolling off P9 start in 2020 which is his best start. He boasts a 20.3 average starting position.

Custer has also made seven NXS starts at Charlotte, with five top-10 finishes, including three in the top 5.

Creed at Charlotte (Xfinity)

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his 4th Xfinity start at Charlotte on Saturday, where he has one career top-10 finish. His best finish came in 2022 when he finished eighth after starting 18th, and led nine laps in last year’s race.

His best career starting position was P13 in that same race, and he holds an average starting position of 18.3.

Mayer at Charlotte (Xfinity)

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: 1 (2022)

Mayer is in line for his 4th Xfinity start at Charlotte this weekend, coming off a third-place finish in last season’s race after starting 13th. He has two career top-10 finishes at CMS, and has an average finish of 14.0.

He has started inside the top 10 twice, including a pole in 2022, and has an average starting position of 7.3.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings through 12 races this season with 139 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 3rd, 00: 11th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 391 total points on the season, while Creed is in 11th place with 304 points heading into Charlotte this Saturday.