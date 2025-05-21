HFT Advance | Coke 600

NASCAR Cup PR

Coca-Cola 600 Event Info:
Date: Sunday, May 25
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Concord, N.C.
Format: 400 Laps, 600 Miles
TV: Prime
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 11:05 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 12:10 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 1:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 6 p.m. ET, Cup Race (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • The NASCAR schedule turns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series is set for the famed Coca-Cola 600 Sunday night.
  • This year, NASCAR Salutes begins on Memorial Day Weekend, anchored by a special tribute called “600 Miles of Remembrance” where every Cup Series car in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will feature the name of a fallen service member on the windshield.

Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: Texas A&M

Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Pit Boss

Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel

Custer at Charlotte (Cup)
Starts: 4
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Custer makes his 5th Cup start at Charlotte this weekend, where he has a 18.0 average finish. His best finish came in 2020 when he finished 12th, and he has never finished worse than 21st.
  • He has started inside the top-10 once, rolling off P9 start in 2020 which is his best start. He boasts a 20.3 average starting position.
  • Custer has also made seven NXS starts at Charlotte, with five top-10 finishes, including three in the top 5.

Creed at Charlotte (Xfinity)
Starts: 3
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: —

  • Creed is set to make his 4th Xfinity start at Charlotte on Saturday, where he has one career top-10 finish. His best finish came in 2022 when he finished eighth after starting 18th, and led nine laps in last year’s race.
  • His best career starting position was P13 in that same race, and he holds an average starting position of 18.3.

Mayer at Charlotte (Xfinity)
Starts: 3
Wins: —
Top-10s: 2
Poles: 1 (2022)

  • Mayer is in line for his 4th Xfinity start at Charlotte this weekend, coming off a third-place finish in last season’s race after starting 13th. He has two career top-10 finishes at CMS, and has an average finish of 14.0.
  • He has started inside the top 10 twice, including a pole in 2022, and has an average starting position of 7.3.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings through 12 races this season with 139 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 3rd, 00: 11th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 391 total points on the season, while Creed is in 11th place with 304 points heading into Charlotte this Saturday.

