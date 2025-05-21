Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Charlotte Motor Speedway

600 Miles of Remembrance

Sgt. Nicole Gee:

Kaulig Racing and the No. 16 team will honor Sgt. Nicole Gee and her legacy during the Coca-Cola 600 weekend. Sgt. Gee will ride along with AJ Allmendinger for 600 miles, with her name featured on the windshield and over the right-side door.

Sgt. Gee exemplified what it meant to be a United States Marine with her determination to learn, lead and inspire. On August 26, 2021, Sgt. Gee lost her life as part of a Female Engagement Team to facilitate evacuation support for Afghan women and children. Gee held a vital role in America’s largest airlift operation.

As a 23-year-old Marine, Sgt. Gee was proud. Proud to be a United States Marine, proud of who she was, and proud of the work she was doing in Afghanistan.

Specialist Eric M. Finniginam:

Spc. Finniginam was a dedicated soldier, a loyal friend, and a loving father. He exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, perseverance, and camaraderie. His strong work ethic, unwavering positivity, and unmatched sense of humor made him an invaluable presence among his peers and leaders alike.

Spc. Finniginam served as a rifleman and 240 gunner, demonstrating exceptional dedication and selflessness. His contributions to his unit and his unwavering commitment to his fellow soldiers will never be forgotten.

His legacy of service and sacrifice inspired the creation of The Fallen Outdoors, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing outdoor adventures for veterans and service members. Through this initiative, Finn’s passion for the outdoors and the deep bonds he shared with his brothers-in-arms continue to impact the veteran community, offering healing and connection beyond military service.

This weekend, the No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevy honors Spc. Finniginam and the 7,064 men and women who gave their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq. Every name is inscribed on the car in tribute to their courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

Ty Dillon Plays Ball!

Ty Dillon will throw out the first pitch at the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers game on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 6:15 p.m. ET. Fans can meet Dillon at the main gate starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Dillon will continue his baseball themed month on Tuesday, May 27, when he makes his way to Cleveland, Ohio, to throw out the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians game against the LA Dodgers. The first pitch will take place at 6:00 p.m. ET.

At Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Kaulig Racing has made six starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval in the NASCAR Cup Series.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kaulig Racing has made 21 starts, earning five top five and seven top-10 finishes at Charlotte.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches returns to Dillon’s No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide (where permitted), will also have a major associate position on Dillon’s entry all season.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Sunday, May 25

Ty Dillon will be at the NASCAR Classics Merchandise trailer in the Fan Zone on Sunday, May 25, from 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs.

Dillon will then make his way to the Carolina Cowboys display in the Fan Zone from 3:05 – 3:20 p.m. ET to meet and interact with fans at the display.

﻿At Charlotte:

Ty Dillon will make his 10th Cup Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25, for the Coca-Cola 600. In his previous 9 Cup Series starts at the track, Dillon has a best finish of 13th in 2022.

In the Xfinity Series, Dillon has 10 starts with a career best finish of fourth in 2018. In the Craftsman Truck Series, Dillon has three starts with one pole starting position and a best finish of fifth in 2013. Dillon has led laps in both series.



“This is an exciting weekend with friends and family coming out and it’s such an amazing race with the 600 Miles of Remembrance as we honor our military, and the ones that have given the ultimate sacrifice. We have some good momentum going into the weekend after last weekend at North Wilkesboro and even from Kansas where we had the speed, just not the result. It should be a good weekend for Memorial Day weekend and hopefully we can capitalize and get a good finish for our No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Chevy team.” – Ty Dillon on Charlotte Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

LeafFilter Gutter Protection: LeafHome, a company offering a variety of home improvement solutions, including LeafFilter Gutter Protection, is committed to actively supporting veterans and their families with the transition from the military. Using their comprehensive Veterans Program, LeafHome offers recruitment, hiring and career nurturing opportunities to those who have served.

The program, that began in 2020, currently has 176 current military employees actively employed at Leaf Home. In addition, 29 transitioning military interns participating in their VetConnect Military Talent Program.

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Sunday, May 25

AJ Allmendinger will be at the NASCAR Classics Merch hauler on Sunday, May 25, at 3:30 p.m. meeting fans and signing autographs.

At Charlotte:

AJ Allmendinger has made 22 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In his lone Cup Series start at the track with Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger earned a 14th place finishing, Kaulig Racing’s best finish on the oval.

Earlier this week, Kaulig Racing unveiled a patrioic LeafFilter Gutter Protection scheme for the Coca-Cola 600 weekend. On board the No. 16, Allmendinger and the team will honor Sgt. Nicole Gee with her name on the windshield banner and over the right side door. Sgt. Gee lost her life on August 26, 2021 as part of a Female Engagement Team to facilitate evacuation support for Afghan women and children. Gee held a vital role in America’s largest airlift operation.



“Charlotte is one of the staples that we have in NASCAR, one of the crown jewels, and it’s fun to be a part of it. This weekend is a long, grueling race, but our mile and a half program has been really solid this year. We have the opportunity to have speed and be competitive. Charlotte’s always been one of my favorite mile-and-a-half racetracks; it’s definitely very heat sensitive, technical, and rough in three and four.

We’re looking forward to going there after the All-Star race where we had a break from points racing. We were able to reset knowing that this can be a really good stretch of races for us ahead. We’re looking to kick it off right with a good 600-mile run.” – AJ Allmendinger on Charlotte Motor Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Race to Stop Suicide

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet

Race to Stop Suicide: Daniel Dye will pilot the No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race to Stop Suicide leverages the passion and community of motorsports to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and provide critical support for suicide prevention and mental health. Through events and initiatives, the organization drives important conversations, inspires hope, and races toward saving lives. The No. 10 Chevy will also feature the Race to Stop Suicide in-car camera in the BetMGM 300.

At Charlotte:

Daniel Dye will make his first start at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) this weekend in the BetMGM 300.

Dye currently leads all rookies in top-10 finishes so far in the 2025 NXS season. He also leads the series in top-20 finishes throughout the first 12 races.



“I really enjoy racing at Charlotte and had a really fast truck there last year. This No. 10 team has been on a roll lately and started to put together solid finishes and build some momentum before the two week break. I’m also really excited to have Race to Stop Suicide back on the car, a cause that’s really special to me, as part of Mental Health Awareness month.” – Daniel Dye on Charlotte Motor Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: Based in Columbus, Ohio, Alloy Employer Services helps a range of clients, from small businesses to large employers. Industries served include healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, maintenance, hospitality, and construction. Alloy’s Midwest roots have led to national reach, serving clients with workers nationwide because of a love to design, build and innovate in our industry. Alloy Employer Services is a Fortune-HR, LLC company.

At Charlotte:

Josh Williams has started seven races at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the oval, with his best finish being eighth place.

Williams’ first top-10 result on a 1.5-mile track with Kaulig Racing came at the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ lone trip to the Charlotte oval in May 2024.



“Charlotte is always one of those places that you want to run good at. We’ve got a lot of partners, friends, and family who come every year, so it was pretty exciting with how we finished last year. It’s been a nice two-week break, but I’m ready for this weekend.” – Josh Williams on Charlotte Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Campers Inn RV

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet

Campers Inn RV: Campers Inn RV is a family-operated RV dealership with a mission: As the Trusted Resource of the Recreation Industry, we enrich the lives of our customers by specializing in products and services that help them find their “AWAY.”

﻿In observance of Memorial Day weekend, the No. 16 Campers Inn RV Chevy will feature a patriotic scheme memorializing family members and fallen shipmates of Campers Inn RV employees that were on the USS Stark, a U.S. frigate struck by two Iraqi jet aircraft missiles in the Persian Gulf on May 17, 1987.

Meet Christian Eckes:

Saturday, May 24

Christian Eckes will be at the Carolina Cowboys merchandise trailer signing autographs in the Fan Zone on Saturday, May 24, at 2 p.m. ET.

At Charlotte:

Christian Eckes will make his first start at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Eckes has made five starts at Charlotte in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, earning one top five and two top-10 finishes.



“Racing in front of family and friends during Memorial Day weekend is always special. It’s an honor to be able to pay tribute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us to be able to do what we love, and I’m thankful to Campers Inn RV for the opportunity to recognize many of those brave men and women. We’ve had a good two-week break to get focused and work on a few things, so we’re excited to get back to it at Charlotte.” – Christian Eckes on Charlotte Motor Speedway

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.