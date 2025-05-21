In one of his most popular songs, Billy Ray Cyrus summed up one of the sad realities of wartime service when he sang, “All gave some, some gave all.”

Cpl. Ian Thomas Zook, a United States Marine, is among those who gave all. He was killed in action in Iraq on Oct. 12, 2004, at the age of 24.

Originally from Peoria, Ill., Zook later moved to Florida with his family. According to published reports, he was valedictorian of his high school class and initially pursued missionary work before joining the Marines in 2001 with aspirations of becoming a law enforcement officer.

This weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Josh Berry and the Wood Brothers Racing team will honor Cpl. Zook as part of NASCAR’s 600 Miles of Remembrance program with Zook’s name being displayed on the windshield of the No. 21 eero Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

The Coca-Cola 600 marks eero’s second primary race on the No. 21. In its debut at Phoenix Raceway earlier this season, Berry qualified inside the top five and delivered a strong run, contending inside the top 10 for much of the afternoon before delivering an impressive fourth-place finish, one week before scoring his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory.

A strong showing on Sunday would be a meaningful way for the team to honor Zook’s legacy, and they’re confident in their chances. The No. 21 car has shown impressive speed on intermediate-length tracks this season.

“It’s the longest race in our sport, and that opens up a lot of opportunities for comers and goers,” Berry said during a recent media availability. “You obviously have to have a good balance to start the race, but then it cools off and you’ve got to stay up with the track. It’s just a grind.”

“I’m really excited to get there with the speed we’ve had on the intermediates,” he added. “The 600 is a crown jewel. The pre-race is a lot of fun and really special. We’re excited to get there.”

Practice at Charlotte is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:40 p.m. Sunday’s 400-lap, 600-mile race will go green just after 6 p.m., with stage breaks at Laps 100, 200 and 300. Coverage of the on-track activity will be carried on Prime Video.

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.