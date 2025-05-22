CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500: JACK HARVEY AVAILABILITY

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Thursday May 22, 2025

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Jack Harvey – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Starts – 26th

THE MODERATOR: Jack, rising TV star at FOX Sports, putting that aside for at least a week. How much are you looking forward to Carb Day tomorrow and then obviously on race day?

JACK HARVEY: I think with all the drivers it’s always a privilege to get to compete in the Indy 500. Probably like a lot of people, we felt good on Monday, so we’re hoping that just translates to Friday and the race.

Q. Jack, for you, race car looked pretty good. How much is it patience and how much is it wanting to go forward because there could be a lot of potential we’ll see? Restarts are going to be key here. How do you methodically work your way up knowing you have a good race car underneath you?

JACK HARVEY: I think patience is probably the right word. It’s obviously a super long race. We really just need to be there from halfway to the end. I think feels like a pretty fast row, at least from what I observed on Monday. So I think we’re all probably hoping that if one of us is going to the front, that we all just kind of as a convoy go to the front as well.

One thing that has been really cool with working with everyone at Dreyer & Reinbold and Cusick Motorsports is the emphasis they put on the pit stops and the preparation they’ve done. So far the stops have looked really great in practice. So I think that’s going to be more of an asset to us than a hindrance, which I think for a part-time or single-race team, it’s a really huge thing.

If the car is good and balance is good and everything is ticking away nicely, then hopefully we’ll have a great day.

Q. This is for both Ryan and Jack. I’m curious how your approach and preparation for this race has changed from when you were racing full-time to this year where it’s your only INDYCAR race on the schedule, especially when driving for a team that’s also done a one-off?

RYAN HUNTER-REAY: Yeah, it’s different for sure. It’s a lot to get on top of because you have a whole — you have a massive group of people coming together that need to operate and execute as efficiently as possible in a very short amount of time. There’s a lot more to be on top of, which it kind of comes a little bit more natural when you are running the whole season because you’ve been working with those folks, and you’re kind of in your rhythm.

But with that said, from a driving perspective, Indy is so unique. Indy is Indy, so there’s nothing different on that side of it. It’s more just trying to get that large group of people together and make sure that everything is kind of as you need it.

With all the new scenarios and protocols with the hybrid and trying to get — and it’s our first weekend with that as well. It’s our first, I should say, race with that. Yeah, it’s just a lot to manage on that side, but this group does a great job with that every year. It’s a fun group to work with. It’s not so bad having Jack there either.

JACK HARVEY: That’s the nicest thing you’ve said to me.

RYAN HUNTER-REAY: We’ve been working really well together. It’s been fun.

JACK HARVEY: Been getting choked out by your kids and RKO’d, and now a Ryan compliment. This week is pretty much complete, I think, at this point.

RYAN HUNTER-REAY: They nicknamed him Muffin Man.

JACK HARVEY: The bad nicknames, that’s become my thing. Then I came into Ryan’s RV the other day and “Pirates of the Caribbean” was on, and I said, Well, you could call me Captain Jack. And then that’s low-key pivot into Captain Muffin. I don’t know. Maybe I’m just an easy target for bad names.

I think one thing, only doing the 500 this year, you hear all the drivers say, oh, I enjoy the month of May, but I don’t think all the drivers do enjoy the month of May because they’ve been busy up to May. The season is going good for some people. It’s going bad for others. Everyone else, apart from us, really, is going straight to Detroit.

When I say I’ve enjoyed everything this May, I mean that. Every media availability that we’ve had, I haven’t done anything other than totally willingly, every sponsor dinner that we’ve been to, because I’m grateful to be here, knowing this is, as is stands right now, the only time I’m going to wear my helmet this year. Even on some off days where in other years I wouldn’t come to the track, I wouldn’t — I would take that time for myself, where right now I’ve just been here taking it all in.

Having Ryan as a teammate who has been great when we’re on track, and his feedback to the team is huge. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, they know this disco dance. They get prepared for it as a single event every year anyway. I think they probably help us both navigate some of that. Also, from a timing perspective, when it’s time to ramp up, et cetera, I really think I’ve just enjoyed the month.

Q. First of all, Jack, you’re a lad from Lincolnshire. How on earth have you acquired the nickname Hollywood? It seems like you’ve been forced to embrace it now it seems?

JACK HARVEY: That’s a pretty accurate observation, I would say. I think it started by — well, it definitely — I know it started by Will Buxton. I see Kevin. He was a culprit in this too. So between the booth and Kevin, and I low-key think Georgia was involved. I can’t remember exactly how Hollywood Harvey came up.

Just for context, the village that I grew up in is like 1,000 people in a small town in a small part of the United Kingdom two hours north of London. This is a rural place, guys. The fact that Hollywood Harvey is my nickname, I have my friends who didn’t get to see the build-up to it. They’re, like, Oh, big-time now, you’re on TV. I’m, like, I know it’s going to come across that way. Even these hooligans, they all heckle me now saying Hollywood and stuff. Kind of been forced to embrace it.

I

‘ve had worse. Muffin Man is worse, I have to admit. So maybe we’ll make a game out of just bad nicknames, but if it was an Olympic sport, I think I would be gold medalist right now.

RYAN HUNTER-REAY: — got a very explicit British vocabulary now.

JACK HARVEY: Ryan has been watching some TV shows, and his vocabulary has rapidly improved.

THE MODERATOR: For instance?

RYAN HUNTER-REAY: We can’t give that out.

Q. This question is for Hollywood. I’m just kind of curious. You have driven Honda your entire career. This is the first time you’ve ever had Chevy. I’m kind of curious what the differences you’ve noticed with the power band pounding laps around Indy.

JACK HARVEY: Nothing crazy, honestly. I would say, too, just top-tier organizations. My time with Chevy so far has been really good. I think probably some of what I hear other people talking about is the drivability of the car, on throttle application. That probably shows up more so on a street circuit and then road course and then probably least affected at the oval.

Yeah, my time with Chevy so far has been really great. Yeah, first race weekend not in a Honda, but that’s fine. It would be pretty cool if I can’t win it, to see Ryan win it, and then just a Chevy driver after that really.

Q. My question is to all three drivers. May is the Mental Health Awareness Month for INDYCAR. It brings a lot of excitement and a lot of pressure as well to perform. How have you guys been coping with that pressure as you prepare for the race?

JACK HARVEY: I set boundaries with people from the team, sponsors, myself, et cetera. We do what is absolutely required, but after that if it’s 10 o’clock at night, if it’s urgent, you can call me. If it’s not urgent, let me have that moment to myself and unwind.

One thing I did this month, which hopefully you guys will do too, is watch “Andor Star Wars,” but I paced it out. I watched an episode a day because I used that as my time to unwind and do something I actually enjoyed.

Not taking on more than I could feasibly do and having boundaries I think was the best thing that I implemented this month of May.

RYAN HUNTER-REAY: So I’m working on my vocabulary. You are watching “Star Wars.”

THE MODERATOR: How was it?

JACK HARVEY: It was excellent. It’s like top tier “Star Wars,” Dave.

Q. This question is for Jack. Jack, obviously you’ve got your new role with Fox, but what has it been like switching off from that for the month of May and being on track back in the car?

JACK HARVEY: It’s been pretty easy, honestly. I would say the opportunities that Fox has been given to me this year have been brilliant. It’s kept me in the paddock amongst all my pals and in an environment and a community that I like to be a part of.

Only getting to race once a year, I knew we had a lot of free time. Finally when I got the call from them, I was just really happy. That’s an area I still have to work on. It’s not totally my comfort zone. I feel like we’re making progress on it. Wearing the helmet, putting the suit back on, that’s still a place where I feel the most at ease, the most confident. It’s been if un.

Actually one thing I’ll share, both FOX Sports and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports, both organizations — I guess three organizations there, haven’t really overlapped. Everyone has been very respectful when it’s been time to be a pit reporter and then announce the NXT races and then also when it’s time to be driver.

The mutual respect between everybody has probably allowed me to focus on both jobs that I have this year to 100%. I’m very appreciative of that. When we’ve been able to maybe speak to the guys when I’m in the car, that’s just a fun bonus, but it’s come at a time that’s convenient to the team, convenient for the booth.

So, yeah, I feel like I’m living a pretty awesome life, honestly.

Q. Just a quick one on Dennis and Don. What’s it been like working with those two guys?

JACK HARVEY: They’re awesome, honestly. A lot of respect for everybody at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick Motorsports. It takes a village to be competitive at this. We all know that. We’ve had a great team of people right at the very top. It’s hard to get that message across.

What the team, both sets of teams, stand for and how they want to be, they radiate all the time. And they set the tone, and it trickles down through the entire — well, through both organizations. I think me and Ryan are lucky that as a single-race entry that we’re with both of those teams.

Q. Then for Jack, you’ve been in the pit lane all season as a reporter, like you mentioned earlier. How has seeing the sport from the broadcast side changed your perspective as a driver coming back for this 500 run?

﻿JACK HARVEY: It’s probably just appreciation for what goes into actually a good show and a good presentation of the INDYCAR SERIES, whether it’s TV, radio. So much more goes on than I think drivers are typically exposed to. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s just everyone is doing their jobs.

More so just some appreciation and respect and gratitude for how hard so many people work just to try and make this a great product that people can come watch.

