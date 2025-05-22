NAPA NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

ST. LOUIS (May 22, 2025) – World Wide Technology Raceway and NHRA officials announced today that NAPA has been named the title sponsor of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ annual race in St. Louis as part of an exciting new multi-year agreement.

The 14th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals will take place Sept. 26-28, serving as the third of six races in the NHRA’s thrilling Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Tickets for the race are currently on sale. With strong ties in the St. Louis area, NAPA was thrilled to support the popular race in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, one that annually draws capacity crowds to the standout facility.

“NAPA has always been synonymous with racing, so having a presence at one of the biggest and best NHRA events in the country is a natural fit,” said Earl Flack, owner of multiple NAPA Auto Parts throughout the Midwest. “We’re proud to support the fanbase at World Wide Technology Raceway and continue our commitment to motorsports at every level.”

NAPA has enjoyed a storied history in NHRA drag racing, serving as the primary sponsor for three-time world champion Ron Capps and his 12,000-horsepower Funny Car since 2008. That footprint grew before the start of the 2025 NHRA season as NAPA was named “Official Auto Parts Store of NHRA” for the first time.

Now, it will serve as the title sponsor of the 17th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA season, one that marks the halfway point of the intense championship playoff race and gives fans the chance to see unforgettable 12,000-horsepower, 330-mph nitro machines in action.

“This event partnership is the next step in a longstanding relationship between WWT Raceway and the local, regional and national NAPA dealer network,” said Chris Blair, WWT Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager. “It’s a testament to the strong friendships that come from working within the sport of NHRA Drag Racing that are a cornerstone to the principles of both NAPA and WWT Raceway. We have always relied heavily on the NAPA team and Funny Car Driver Ron Capps to promote our events and now, with us having an official entitlement in place, we plan on further growing the NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals as one of the showcase events in championship countdown.”

In 2024, Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all picked up event wins at World Wide Technology Raceway. The must-see playoff event has carved out a strong tradition in late September, drawing huge crowds and putting on spectacular shows.

This year’s race will be loaded with excitement, including a Friday night session, four qualifying sessions (two each on Friday and Saturday) and eliminations on Sunday.

Schumacher and Beckman’s victories last year gave each of the championship drivers three wins in St. Louis. Top Fuel’s reigning world champion Antron Brown has five St. Louis wins, which are the most in the loaded class, while Capps’ and his NAPA Funny Car have won four times at World Wide Technology Raceway, the most in the category.

Reigning Funny Car world champion Austin Prock went a blistering 3.814-seconds a year ago to set the track record, while teammate Brittany Force’s monumental Top Fuel blast of 338.43 mph in 2022 set the speed record in that class. Erica Enders’ six Pro Stock wins are the most of any NHRA driver at the standout facility, while Matt Smith’s five victories lead the way in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

“It’s exciting to see NAPA partner with World Wide Technology Raceway to serve as the title sponsor of the NHRA Midwest Nationals, an event that continues to be a standout race on the NHRA tour,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “NAPA has been a pivotal partner in NHRA drag racing and we’re thrilled to see that continue and grow in new ways. With a great team at World Wide Technology Raceway, our annual stop in St. Louis has always been an amazing race and with the addition of NAPA as the title sponsor, we can’t wait to get there in 2025.”

Tickets for the 14th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway are currently on sale. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on World Wide Technology Raceway, visit www.wwtraceway.com.

About NAPA

Through nearly 6,000 auto parts stores and over 18,000 auto care centers in the U.S., NAPA has America’s largest network of parts and care. The NAPA Network is supported by nationwide distribution centers with approximately 800,000 available parts, accessories and supplies. Widely recognized for quality parts, rapid availability and knowledgeable people, NAPA Auto Parts stores serve automotive service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts, accessories and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently. In 2025, NAPA proudly celebrates its 100th anniversary by honoring its innovative spirit and centennial legacy through community initiatives and a renewed commitment to driving the industry forward for the next century. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.