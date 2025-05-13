TOP FUEL’S BRITTANY FORCE READY FOR REDEMPTION AT GERBER COLLISION & GLASS ROUTE 66 NHRA NATIONALS

CHICAGO (May 13, 2025) – In the midst of a strong late-season run a year ago and then a record-breaking run in Charlotte less than a month ago, one race that has been on Brittany Force’s mind is this weekend’s 25th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK at Route 66 Raceway.

Last year’s Chicago race didn’t go as planned for the two-time world champion, as Force failed to qualify for the first time in 187 races (Pomona 2, 2014). It was a discouraging moment for Force and her talented team, but the turnaround to end the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season was encouraging.

Force won in Las Vegas, finished a solid fifth in points and had five No. 1 qualifiers over the final seven races. She’s since followed that up with a historic 341.59-mph record-breaking blast in Charlotte last month, giving her and the team added confidence as they seek redemption at Route 66 Raceway this weekend in their 11,000-horsepower Monster Energy dragster.

“I’m eager to get to Chicago and back with my crew chief David Grubnic and our Monster Energy team,” Force said. “After a DNQ in Chicago last season, this entire team feels the need to redeem ourselves and make up for our mistakes a year ago. Coming off a new (Top Fuel) national speed record in Charlotte, we feel our overall performance has significantly improved since last season and we are in a much better place to qualify well and have a shot at a Chicago win.”

In 2024, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all secured victories. This year’s race, which is the sixth of 20 during the 2025 season, will again be broadcast on FS1, with final elimination coverage on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

It’s a loaded weekend at Route 66 Raceway with four rounds of qualifying (two each on Friday and Saturday), the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday at the special 25th anniversary event. That makes it a perfect time for Force, who is currently sixth in points, to pick up her first victory of the year and also her first career win at Route 66 Raceway.

Doing so will be challenging, as a loaded Top Fuel field awaits. Shawn Langdon currently leads the points on the strength of two wins, while racing legend Tony Stewart is second. Defending event winner and reigning world champ Brown is third, while others to watch include Clay Millican, Josh Hart, Doug Kalitta and Justin Ashley.

Force, though, likes the direction of her team, showcased in Charlotte by the incredible run where she became the first Top Fuel driver to go 340 mph.

“Overall, we need to work on consistency, but I know we’ll get this thing figured out soon,” Force said after the Charlotte race. “(The record) is just something really exciting for every single one of these guys. They work so hard. To be able to accomplish that together and hold on to that, I hope we hold it for a long time. It’s pretty special.”

Matt Hagan, a four-time Funny Car world champion, won three races in 2024, including in Chicago. He’s currently third in points, while John Force Racing’s Austin Prock, the reigning world champ, is the points leader. The star-studded category also includes Paul Lee, Jack Beckman, Bob Tasca III, Ron Capps and Chad Green.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Matt Smith took over the points lead following his Charlotte win. Reigning champ Gaige Herrera won the season opener in Gainesville race and others to watch include Chase Van Sant, Angie Smith, Steve Johnson and Jianna Evaristo.

The race will also feature competition in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown division, Holley EFI NHRA Factory X and the Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and much more. Race fans in Chicago can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two rounds of qualifying at 1:30 and 4 p.m. CT on Friday, May 16, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, May 17 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. CT. Eliminations will begin at 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, May 18. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday and Sunday at 11 a.m. before eliminations coverage at 2 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance on May 16-18 at Route 66 Raceway, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, including the full 2024 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

