Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron agree to four-year contract extension

DAYTONA 500 CHAMP TO DRIVE NO. 24 CHEVROLET THROUGH 2029

CONCORD, N.C. (May 23, 2025) – Hendrick Motorsports has signed William Byron to a four-year contract extension that will keep him behind the wheel of the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2029 NASCAR Cup Series season. At just 27 years old, Byron has emerged as one of the sport’s most competitive drivers, having already earned 14 Cup-level race wins – including two in the DAYTONA 500 – and six consecutive playoff appearances (2019-2024).

Byron opened the 2025 season with his second straight DAYTONA 500 victory, becoming the youngest multi-time winner in the event’s storied history, and currently ranks second in the Cup standings after 12 points-paying races. Since being paired with crew chief Rudy Fugle in 2021, he has tallied 13 wins – the second-highest total in the series over that span.

“We’ve built something special with the No. 24 team,” said Byron, who is in his eighth full-time season in the Cup Series. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue working with amazing people at Hendrick Motorsports who believe in me, especially Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick. We’ve accomplished some great things that we’re really proud of, but we have even bigger goals ahead. I’m excited to go after them with this team and this organization.”

Byron, who Hendrick Motorsports signed in 2016 at age 18, earned Cup Series rookie of the year honors in 2018 and has become a perennial playoff contender, including back-to-back Championship 4 appearances in 2023 and 2024. He is the only driver other than NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon to win for Hendrick Motorsports in the iconic No. 24 Chevrolet.

“William is the real deal,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “What makes him so special is that he combines natural ability with an unrivaled work ethic. You see it in the great ones – the drivers who could get by on talent alone but choose to outwork everyone anyway. That’s William. On top of it all, he’s a person of high character and embraces his role as a leader. We’re proud to have him in our lineup and look forward to many more wins together.”

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Byron will compete at his home track this weekend with double-duty at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (CW Network at 4:30 p.m. ET) and Sunday in the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 (Prime Video at 6 p.m. ET).

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (316) and laps led (more than 83,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.