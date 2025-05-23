RCR Race Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has made eight trips to Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including six wins in the prestigious Coca-Cola 600, which is the longest race in the NASCAR Cup Series season and widely considered a “Crown Jewel” event in our sport. Dale Earnhardt is the winningest driver under the RCR banner at Charlotte, winning the Coca-Cola 600 in 1986, 1992, and 1993, as well as a 500-mile race at the track in 1986. Kevin Harvick won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2011 and 2013, and Austin Dillon earned his career-first Cup Series win in the Coca-Cola 600 in 2017. Jeff Burton earned one win for RCR at Charlotte Motor Speedway in November 2008.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway… RCR has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway with five victories, most recently when Tyler Reddick captured the checkered flag in 2019. Dillon swept both spring and fall races on the 1.5-mile layout in 2015. Jeff Green gave the Welcome, N.C., based company its first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in 2002 (spring) and Jeff Burton in 2007 (fall).

RCR Expands NASCAR Xfinity Series Presence at Charlotte Motor Speedway… For the second time this season, Richard Childress Racing will field a three-car lineup in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend. Austin Hill and Jesse Love will be joined by Austin Dillon in the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet. Dillon, a former Xfinity Series champion and current NASCAR Cup Series driver, is a nine-time winner in the Xfinity Series and has two wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon’s last start came in 2023 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Built for Durability… 600 grueling miles? No problem for ECR Engines, which are built on the campus of RCR with durability standards specifically designed to out-perform race conditions. The ECR team’s preparation for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is consistent with every race on the calendar, driven by NASCAR’s engine seal requirements, which mandates that every engine must perform in multiple events. ECR’s validation process is designed to exceed the mileage and duty cycles of a full race life cycle, whether it’s a short track or a superspeedway. ECR will field eight engines in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

600 Miles of Remembrance… Each entry in the Coca-Cola 600 will display a fallen service member’s name on the windshield header decal of the racecar as part of the 600 Miles of Remembrance Program as NASCAR Salutes together with Coca-Cola this weekend. As part of the program, the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet will carry the name of United States Army Staff Sergeant Sean Gregory Landrus, while the No. 8 zone Chevrolet will carry the name of Fireman Jeffrey M Svoboda. RCR will host the families of both fallen service members at the track on race day.

Honoring John A. Morris… The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet will carry a special decal this weekend in recognition of John A. Morris, a decorated World War II veteran who proudly served his country in the Battle of the Bulge. Morris’ service to our country inspired his son’s lifelong respect and gratitude to servicemen and women, and influences many of the military and Veterans programs that are core to Bass Pro Shops.

Tickets to the 2025 Carolina Cowboys Home Stand Are Available Now… Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent the Carolinas in the PBR Team Series, an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in games throughout the country. The team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Dillon serving as General Manager. Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys 2025 “Cowboy Days” Home Stand September 12-14 at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.

Catch the Action on Saturday… The NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, May 24, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday morning’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on The CW App.

Welcome, Amazon Prime… The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, May 25, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, the first of five consecutive races this season that will air on the streaming service. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway will also be broadcast on Amazon Prime. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway… Austin Dillon earned his career-first NASCAR Cup Series win with a victory in the Coca-Cola 600 in May 2017. The Welcome, North Carolina native has competed in 16 Cup Series races at his home state track, earning five top-10 finishes. He is a two-time winner at the speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations, and more. In 2017, Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with RCR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit basspro.com.

﻿The Winchester Legacy… Winchester is the largest small-caliber ammunition enterprise in the world and the leader in delivering innovative ammunition products to hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement, and the U.S. Warfighter. The 159-year-old Winchester® brand is built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about Winchester and the responsible use of its products by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

A Patriotic Salute… Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops, and Winchester Ammunition are partnering together to honor and remember our nation’s fallen heroes this weekend by running a special patriotic-themed No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Ammunition Chevrolet in this year’s Coca-Cola 600. Dillon, the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 race winner, will pilot the car during the NASCAR Cup Series’ longest and most patriotic race of the season, held annually over Memorial Day weekend. Featuring the red, white and blue colors of our Nation’s flag, Dillon’s Coca-Cola 600 livery is designed to help showcase key patriotic initiatives of both Bass Pro Shops and Winchester, including Bass Pro Shops’ 10 percent off military discount, which is offered to active-duty service members and veterans both in store and online.

Honoring Army Staff Sergeant Sean Gregory Landrus… As part of NASCAR’s 600 Miles of Remembrance program, the windshield header on the No. 3 Chevrolet will feature the name of United States Army Staff Sergeant Sean Gregory Landrus. A native of Thompson, Ohio, Landrus died January 29, 2004, from injuries he suffered when a roadside bomb exploded and hit the convoy he was in near Khalidiyah, Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. His name was selected for the program by his niece, Jessica Pinkston, a team leader and outfitter at Bass Pro Shops’ Memphis Pyramid location.

Meet the Carolina Cowboys… Ahead of their fourth annual PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series homestand Sept. 12-14 in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Carolina Cowboys, the region’s only professional bull riding team, will be activating in Charlotte Motor Speedway’s BetMGM Speed Street footprint. Stop by all weekend long for special guest appearances featuring members of the team, including coach Jerome Davis, assistant general manager Tiffany Davis, riders Ethan Winckler and Clay Guiton. Dillon, who serves as the team’s general manager, is scheduled to visit the display on Sunday at 12:20 p.m. ET.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to make several public-facing appearances this Sunday, beginning with a stop at the BetMGM Speed Street Stage in the fan midway to participate in a live auction on behalf of Speedway Childrens Charities. Stop by to bid on unique memorabilia and support a good cause. Dillon is also scheduled to visit the Team Chevy Stage (1:20 p.m. ET) and the RCR Merchandise Hauler (1:45 p.m. ET).

What are your thoughts on this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600?

“There’s nothing better than Coca-Cola 600 weekend when all of our military branches are represented at the track. The flyover is as American as it gets and our racecar this weekend pretty much embodies that. Johnny Morris and everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Winchester have done a great job showcasing patriotism on our Chevy. We’ve got the American flag on the side of our car, and through the 600 Miles of Remembrance program we are honoring a fallen soldier. Sean Gregory Landrus will ride along with us. I’m looking forward to going out there, representing the Landrus family and being a part of a very patriotic Memorial Day weekend.”

You won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2017. It was your first NASCAR Cup Series win, and I am guessing you never get tired of seeing the video of the celebration or replaying the race.

“It was very special and I will always cherish my Coca-Cola 600 win. I’ve been close to getting the second one. We were just a lap away two years ago. Hopefully we can be a two-time Coca-Cola 600 Champion by the end of the weekend.”

What does it mean specifically to win the Coca-Cola 600?

“It’s so special to win a NASCAR race, but then to do it at Charlotte Motor Speedway, at a track where everybody is at – your family, your friends, and on Memorial Day weekend. It’s just a huge weekend in our sport and to win that and make it our first race win, I can’t even describe how exciting it is. It’s one of the best days of your life, and I’ll never forget it, that’s for sure.”

What will it take to win your second Coca-Cola 600 win?

“We’ve had some fast cars at RCR this year. I think we’ve learned a little bit over the last couple of weeks on the balance of our Chevys, and what we need. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a place that we ran really well at in the beginning of the year, and I’m hoping that type of success translates over to this weekend in the Coca-Cola 600. It’s one of my favorite tracks, and I’m also in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this weekend so those extra laps should give us some confidence.”

How tough is it to run 600 miles?

“It’s a true dog fight. You’re trying to take your equipment to the edge each lap, but knowing that you have such a long race to go it’s easy to lose focus and if you lose focus for one lap, you’re done. You have to do a very good job of compartmentalizing the race, knowing that there are going to be times that your racecar is not going to be perfect. You have to adjust your car for temperature changes because we go from day to night. A lot goes into that race weekend, and understanding what you need to do. Experience does help.”

How do you stay mentally focused for four or five hours?

“The mental side of it is big. You practice this, pretty much, building up to it your entire life racing. The longer races that you run you start to be able to get used to knowing what it takes to be there at the end. That’s just part of sports, I feel like. Outlasting your competitors for that amount of time.”

How do you and Kyle Busch work together to make sure RCR gets back to the front consistently?

“I think Kyle Busch and I work together well. We had a string of top-10s a couple of weeks back and hopefully we can continue that this weekend in the Coca-Cola 600. There are lot of points to gain. Qualifying is important. Kyle had speed at Texas Motor Speedway, which was nice to see. I think we’ve got the speed, and having Kyle as a teammate is great. Everybody at RCR and ECR is working hard right now, and we’ve got the capabilities to do what we need.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway… Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will mark Kyle Busch’s 37th career NASCAR Cup Series start on the oval configuration of Charlotte Motor Speedway. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion has one points-paying victory at the mile-and-a-half racetrack, which came in the 2018 running of NASCAR’s longest race. Additionally at Charlotte, the 40-year-old driver has 16 top-five finishes and 22 top-10s, has led 1,487 laps, has an average starting position of 11.6, an average finish of 13.8, and has completed 95.3 percent (12,376 of 12,988) of the laps he’s contested there.

Winning in Dominant Fashion… The Las Vegas native’s 2018 win came in dominant fashion. Busch started from the pole, swept all three stages of the race and led 377 of 400 laps en-route to crossing the finish line 3.823 seconds ahead of runner-up Martin Truex Jr.

Leading the Field… Three of the Las Vegas native’s 34-career Cup Series pole awards were earned at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 2008, October 2014 and May 2018).

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his Cup Series successes at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the veteran racer also has an astonishing nine wins in 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and eight more in the NASCAR Truck Series there.

Get to the Points… Busch enters Charlotte 17th in the series standings. He is tied with Josh Berry in 16th with 244 points, but is below the playoff cutline with 14 races remaining in the regular season due to Berry’s win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Stats of the Week… Among Cup Series drivers competing in this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600, Busch is tied for the most top-five finishes (16) on the oval at Charlotte with Jimmie Johnson. He trails only Johnson in top-10 finishes, 22 to 19.

Double Duty… In addition to his driving duties in Sunday’s Cup Series race, Busch will pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in Friday’s Truck Series race.

Honor and Remember… The windshield header on the No. 8 zone Chevrolet will feature the name of FN Jeffrey M Svoboda as part of NASCAR’s Honor and Remember program. Boda, as he was known to his friends, joined the Coast Guard in 2003 and was stationed at Atlantic City, N.J. and Air Station Cape Cod, Mss. He was active duty serving as an EE3 Fireman at the time of his death. He received numerous commendations and awards during his seven years of service, including Last Man Standing Physical Endurance competition at Basic training in Cape May, N.J. with Yankee Company – 165. Svoboda also received a letter of commendation from the Coast Guard Commandant for a SAR mission that saved the lives of commercial fisherman off the coast of N.J.

About zone… zone™, the latest innovation from ITG Brands, is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths and 7 flavors, zone™ pouches are made with top shelf ingredients and high-quality materials to provide extra soft comfort, longer-lasting flavor, and immediate nicotine intensity. zone™ pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last. For more information, visit zonepouches.com

What do you think it is about the Coca-Cola 600 that make strong drivers end up in victory lane?

“The Coke 600 is the Coke 600. It’s the longest race of the year. It’s a demanding race. You work as hard as you can on yourself with your training and whatnot to be able to withstand the elements for that race.”

As the sport becomes more competitive each week and you see how close times are in qualifying, does that make a difference in a 600-mile race?

“No, it doesn’t. It’s a longer race so you have more time from sunlight to nighttime, and typically you don’t really worry about how your car is until you get to the nighttime because that’s when the money’s paid, so you want to be fast at that time of the day.”

There’s been a lot of speed in your racecars here of late. What do you credit that to?

“It’s a lot of little things. That’s what you’re dealing with in this day and age. There are so many little details that you can find. If you find 100 small, tiny details, then that’s all going to add up. The guys at the shop have been doing a good job working on all of that, whether it’s car build or little things in the setups.”

You look at Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway, you’ve had a lot of speed. Do you feel like a win is coming around the corner?

“Texas Motor Speedway was good. I didn’t feel that good about Kansas Speedway. I got up to 11th at Kansas and then kind of stalled out. I feel like if you could have taken me and placed me in fifth, then I probably could have ran in fifth. But, I couldn’t get myself there on my own. Texas, though, I felt like I drove my way up to the front the whole time.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway… Jesse Love has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval, coming last season behind the wheel of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet. Love qualified in the fourth position and showed speed, before a mechanical failure relegated the young gun to a 28th-place result. The Menlo Park, California native has also competed in one career ARCA Menards Series event (2023) at the Concord, N.C. facility, where Love started from the pole position, led 67 laps, and secured the victory.

Points Check… Through 12 races, Love currently holds the fourth position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 17 points behind third-place Sam Mayer.

Manufactured in America… The No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet will sport a special red, white, and blue paint scheme this Memorial Day weekend to honor those who have and are currently serving our country and local communities. As a company that is “Trusted to Protect First Responders,” Whelen proudly manufactures all products in America and is committed to providing reliable products that keep first responders and their communities safe.

Driven to Protect, Powered to Perform… Whelen Engineering is committed to raising the bar for safety and performance. That’s why they developed the Whelen Engineering Vehicle Technician (WEVT) program, an exclusive training initiative for our Master Distributors. Focused on best practices for installing Whelen’s trusted emergency lights and sirens, WEVT helps technicians perform at the highest level to protect those who protect others. Just as pit crews and mechanics work behind the scenes to keep the No. 2 team safe and competitive, vehicle technicians are essential in keeping first responders safe on the road. Whelen is proud to set the standard for excellence, driving innovation, support, and safety both on the track and in the field. The WEVT logo will be featured on the hood of Love’s Chevrolet this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… On Saturday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Love is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at The CW footprint in the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway. The CW footprint will be located outside of the Corner Bar and the NASCAR Cup Series garage.

With one NASCAR Xfinity Series race under your belt on the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval, what do you expect going back with your No. 2 team?

“Last year, our Whelen Chevrolet was fast. We were driving away from Kyle Busch when our power steering went out, which was a shame. I wish we would have been able to play the race out, because I feel like we had a shot at winning. This weekend, I expect the track to have low grip, and drivers will want to run the wall. Charlotte Motor Speedway is a technical track, but the temperatures aren’t going to be as hot as normal which could up the grip level. Turns 1 and 2 are different than Turns 3 and 4. There is a little more room to move around in Turns 1 and 2, but when you do move up to run the wall in Turns 3 and 4, you have to rip the fence.”

Austin Dillon and No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway… Dillon has made 12 career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway, accumulating two wins, two poles, six top-five finishes, seven top-10 finishes and an impressive 248 laps led.

Winner, Winner… Dillon’s most dominant performances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway came in 2015, when he swept both Xfinity Series races at the track from the pole position.

Experience on Top of the Box… Dillon will be paired with long-time RCR employee Andy Street this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Street is an experienced crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and helped guide Austin Hill to an impressive 10 wins and three NASCAR Playoff appearances in the Xfinity Series from 2022 through 2024.

Boot Barn: Outfitting America from Ranch to Road… Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. Boot Barn now operates more than 460 stores in 49 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to greet race fans at Boot Barn (7940 Lyles Lane NW, Concord, NC 28027) on Friday at 12 Noon.

Does racing in the Xfinity Series help you for the Cup Series race?

“It does. I’m excited. Going into the race, more laps is always key and running both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend gives me a lot of opportunity to run laps. The cars drive a little bit different so I will be challenging myself to move around and find the best line.”

What are your thoughts on racing in the Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

“Charlotte Motor Speedway is probably one of my best tracks, statistically. We’ve really run well there in the past, and I feel like running in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend will also help us on Sunday. I’m excited to get the chance to race on a Saturday afternoon.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval, capturing a best finish of fourth in 2023 while driving the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The Winston, Georgia native has also competed in two NASCAR Truck Series races and one ARCA Menards Series event at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Testing 1, 2, 3… Earlier this season in mid-March, Hill participated in the Goodyear tire test at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Representing Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series, Hill tried numerous tire compounds and logged laps during the full day session.

Gaining Ground… With 12 races complete, Hill currently sits in the second position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 51 points behind leader Justin Allgaier. Hill holds a series-leading 21 Playoff points.

K9s for Warriors… Through its corporate social responsibility program, Partnerships With Purpose, Global Industrial has continued its service initiative to raise awareness for veterans through its support for K9s for Warriors – a non-profit organization that provides highly-trained service dogs to U.S. military veterans suffering from post-traumatic brain injury and/or other forms of trauma related to military service. On Saturday, leadership, veteran, and canine members of the K9s For Warriors team will join Hill and the Global Industrial team at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

About Global Industrial… For over 75 years, Global Industrial has been the source for industrial equipment and supplies for businesses of all sizes and the public sector. They have been – and continue to be – a leader, and an authority, for supplying industrial-strength equipment that delivers uncompromising quality at an exceptional value with experts who understand the unique needs of our customers.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, May 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler located in the Fan Zone at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stop by to meet the veteran racer and purchase new No. 21 gear.

You participated in the Goodyear tire test at Charlotte Motor Speedway in March. Did your team learn anything that can be applied to this weekend?

“I felt that out of all the tires we used during the test, the one that we are using this weekend was our best when it came down to car balance. When we had the time to try things at the end of the afternoon, I thought we found some things that may or may not help. It was mid-60 degrees at the end of the test, so it’s going to be hotter this weekend. The biggest thing that we have to figure out is how slick the track will be compared to the test. We will take our best calculated guess with the setup and see how it fairs in practice. I think setup wise though, we will take the same package but massage on it to get it better for the heat of the day.”

Specifically for Charlotte Motor Speedway, what do you need from the car to have a shot at the victory?

“If it’s going to be warm out, you need a versatile car that can run the bottom or the top. Last year, I was married to one line, forced to run bottom. If I tried to move around, the lap time wasn’t there, and I couldn’t run the pace that I needed to. Being able to move around as rubber lays down in order to create speed will be a key. If we can have a car that can run the bottom or the top, we should have a solid day and a chance at the end.”