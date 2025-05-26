Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Visits Fort Campbell Ahead of Cracker Barrel 400 Race Weekend

Ahead of the Cracker Barrel 400, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. visited Fort Campbell, participating in military exercises and sharing his racing experiences with troops. The event, part of the NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola initiative, highlighted NASCAR’s historic military ties.

LEBANON, Tenn. – NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. visited Fort Campbell to engage with troops and experience military life firsthand ahead of Nashville Superspeedway’s Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR triple-header race weekend (May 30-June 1). The visit highlighted the deep-rooted connection between NASCAR and the United States military while amplifying the NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola initiative, which reached over 250,000 military-affiliated individuals in the Clarksville area.

“Visiting Fort Campbell was an honor,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “Getting to shoot with the 5th Special Forces, rappel at the Air Assault School and see the 101st Airborne in action was incredible. These soldiers put it all on the line, and I’m proud to represent a sport that supports our military.”

Fort Campbell, straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, hosted Stenhouse Jr. for a packed morning of activities. He toured the base, participated in shooting practice at the firing range alongside members of the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), and observed training by the 101st Airborne Division, the U.S. Army’s only air assault division. Known as the Screaming Eagles, the 101st has set the standard for military excellence since 1942, with unmatched air assault capabilities and a reputation as “tomorrow’s division in today’s Army.”

Stenhouse Jr. also tested his mettle at the Sabalauski Air Assault School, where he rappelled from a 30-foot tower and powered through pull-ups and push-ups before departing. He engaged with troops during military exercises at the outdoor range, sharing stories from his racing career and discussing the parallels between the teamwork required in NASCAR and the military. Stenhouse Jr. signed memorabilia, posed for countless photos and offered insights to young soldiers, fostering camaraderie between the racing and military communities.

Following his visit to Fort Campbell, Stenhouse Jr. had lunch at Cracker Barrel in Clarksville with military veterans.

NASCAR’s relationship with the U.S. military spans over seven decades, marked by iconic moments like pre-race flyovers and the annual Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This year’s Coca-Cola 600 further exemplified this bond through the annual 600 Miles of Remembrance, part of the NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola program. During the race, Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 car carried the name of Lance Corporal Andrew W. Nowacki, a United States Marine Corps member from Painesville, Ohio, who died on Feb. 26, 2005, at age 24. Nowacki served with the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, and his name on Stenhouse Jr.’s windshield honored his ultimate sacrifice. Additionally, United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth wore Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 hat during pre-race ceremonies, symbolizing the strong bond between NASCAR and the military community.

The NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola initiative celebrates these special bonds through at-track integrations, original content and fan engagement opportunities.

Fans can visit NASCAR.com/salutes for more details.

