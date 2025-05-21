CHEVROLET EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH POCONO RACEWAY

One of the world’s leading vehicle brands continues its partnership of more than two decades with a multi-year extension as “The Official Vehicle of Pocono Raceway.”

LONG POND, Pa. (May 21, 2025) – Chevrolet will continue its partnership of more than two decades with Pocono Raceway through a multi-year extension of its official status role.

Chevrolet will continue to serve as the “Official Vehicle of Pocono Raceway” with a number of promotional vehicles being prominently featured during the June 20-22 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

The pace vehicle lineup for the 2025 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway will feature the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which will serve as the official pace vehicle for the Cup Series’ The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM on Sunday, June 22, and the Xfinity Series’ Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 on Saturday, June 21. The Chevrolet Silverado RST will return as the pace vehicle for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, with the division kicking off the event weekend Friday, June 20, with the MillerTech Battery 200.

“Chevrolet is thrilled to continue its long-standing partnership with Pocono Raceway,” said Todd Christensen, Director of Motorsports Marketing & Activation for Chevrolet. “We are proud of the partnership we’ve built with Pocono over the last two decades and look forward to the opportunity to further serve as the official vehicle at such a historic venue in motorsports.”

Also, the Pocono Raceway fire and safety team, as well as the track services department, will feature a fleet of Chevrolet Silverado 2500 trucks for their race weekend responsibilities.

“For more than two decades, Pocono Raceway has been proud to partner with such an iconic brand as Chevrolet,” Pocono President Ben May said. “Over that time, performance, reliability and style have been the hallmarks of our shared success. There will be plenty of visibility of the Chevy vehicles throughout the weekend, from pacing the NASCAR fields to our track services, fire and safety teams.”

Chevrolet has enjoyed immense on-track success at Pocono Raceway since “The Tricky Triangle” hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1974. Chevy has won a manufacturer-best 34 of the 91 Cup races contested, with its first win coming from Benny Parsons in 1977.

For ticket information and news on the NASCAR race weekend, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 60 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 300 events including Elements Music & Arts Festival and a wide range of entertainment events, car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.