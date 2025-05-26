Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Coca-Cola 600 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C. – May 25, 2025

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 MENARDS/DURACELL FORD MUSTANG

START: 14TH STAGE 1: 16TH STAGE 2: 32ND STAGE 3: 33RD FINISH: 31ST POINTS: 15TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Menards/Duracell Ford Mustang team showed early potential in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, running solidly inside the top 15 for much of the opening stint despite battling grip issues. He finished Stage 1 in the 16th position, but trouble struck in Stage 2 when contact with the outside wall resulted in right-side damage. Cindric continued on to end the segment in the 35th spot before heading to pit road for evaluation. A damaged right-rear toe link was discovered, forcing the team to make extended repairs that cost several laps. Cindric returned to the track and completed the remainder of the 600-mile marathon, ultimately crossing the line in the 31st position.

CINDRIC’S THOUGHTS: “It’s a bit of a shame. I thought we had a solid run going, but I got a little too free and popped the fence. I was trying to be patient all night and still didn’t quite get it. I thought we had enough speed to sneak a top 10 in there tonight, but overall, it was a difficult evening and I’m proud of the hustle from the guys to be able to finish the race.”

RYAN BLANEY No. 12 BODYARMOR CHILL FORD MUSTANG

START: 21ST STAGE 1: 23RD STAGE 2: 19TH STAGE 3: 38TH FINISH: 38TH POINTS: 7TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney’s night at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended abruptly as the No. 12 BODYARMOR Chill Ford Mustang was making a run towards the top 10 as he was collected in a multi-car incident in Stage 3, resulting in a 38th-place finish. After finishes of 23rd and 19th in the opening two stages, respectively, Blaney restarted the third segment from 17th and made his way up to 12th in the running order as the balance began to settle in. Following a caution on lap 237, Blaney lined up to restart 12th and found himself in the top lane of a three-wide battle coming out of turn four, resulting in contact with the Nos. 19 and 99 cars that put the BODYARMOR Chill Ford into the outside wall and sustained terminal, right side damage.

BLANEY’S THOUGHTS: “It was three-wide and tight getting off the corner. I thought I was kind of high enough as I could go and it seems like, I don’t know if it was just a big squeeze, a couple of us bounced off each other – just tight off [turn] four. The first caution set us back and then finally got close to the top 10, but now we’re going to go home early. It’s one of those things.”

JOEY LOGANO No. 22 SHELL ULTRA PLATINUM FORD MUSTANG

START: 16TH STAGE 1: 27TH STAGE 2: 32ND STAGE 3: 25TH FINISH: 17TH POINTS: 9TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano raced to a 17th-place finish in Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the No. 22 Pennzoil Ultra Platinum team battled back from a lap down late in the race. Logano and the No. 22 crew worked to dial in the balance over the course of the first two stages before logging a 25th-place finish in Stage 3. He restarted the final stage in the free pass position and a caution on the opening lap allowed him to rejoin the lead lap prior to the final run of the night. After a lengthy stop on pit road under caution to make one final swing on adjustments for the night, Logano raced his way back into the top 20 and maintained his position on the lead lap to come away with a 17th-place finish.

LOGANO’S THOUGHTS: “It was a grind it out day for our 22 team, for sure. I’m proud of the way we continued to make our Pennzoil Ultra Platinum Ford competitive as the night went on and just kept making progress on it.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1 for the Cracker Barrel 400. Race coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.