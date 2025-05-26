Kaulig Racing Race Recap | 2025 Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR Cup PR

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 5th
Stage 1 Finish: 5th
Stage 2 Finish: 6th
Stage 3 Finish: 6th
Finish: 4th

AJ Allmendinger remained happy with the handling of his No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy for the duration of the Coca-Cola 600. Crew Chief, Trent Owens, made a minor air pressure adjustment during the first stage break to help Allmendinger after he reported the car was building tight. Allmendinger maintained position in the top six for a majority of the race and the team continued to make minor adjustments to keep up with the changing track conditions. Allmendinger earned 13 stage points and following his fourth-place finish, currently sits 17th in the points standings.

“The LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy was good all night. To finish inside the top five, top six in all the stages and be there all night is really good for our team. We need a little bit more to get to the next level, but super proud of everybody at Kaulig Racing. We’ve had a tough three weeks so to come back and show up with a lot of speed was important. It was an honor to have Sgt Nicole Gee on the windshield banner and the side of the car. I told her family I was going to do everything I could to try to get them to Victory Lane with us. It meant a lot to be able to meet her family; we know what this day is truly about. I’m proud that I give her a great ride.” ~AJ Allmendinger

No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Start: 19th
Stage 1 Finish: 22nd
Stage 2 Finish: 28th
Stage 3 Finish: 26th
Finish: 19th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 team started the Coca-Cola 600 from the 19th position on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Fighting a tight-handling Chevy early in the race, Dillon was running in the top 25 before a pit road penalty at the end of stage one dropped the team to the tail end of the field. Battling back and returning to the top 25, Dillon made a green flag pit stop halfway through stage two and fell off the lead lap. Despite running one lap down, Dillon continued to run fast, competitive laps throughout the remainder of the race and finished the 600-mile event in the 19th position.

“I honestly think that was probably the worst result we could have got for the car that we had. We had it really fast Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet, so that’s the positive, but everything that could go wrong on pit road went wrong. It’s frustrating, we’ve got to get it cleaned up. We can all work better, including myself, to clean it up. We just didn’t catch a break at the end either with the lucky dog and no caution, but still happy with our speed.” ~Ty Dillon

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

