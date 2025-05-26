NASCAR Cup PR

Top Five Weekend for Allmendinger and the No. 16 Team

Allmendinger Earns Fourth-Place Finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Lexington, N.C. (May 26, 2025) – AJ Allmendinger finishes fourth in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, earning his best finish of the 2025 season.

Following a fifth-place qualifying effort, the best starting position for the No. 16 this season, Allmendinger maintained his position inside the top 10 for the duration of the Coca-Cola 600.

“The LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy was good all night,” said Allmendinger. “To finish inside the top five, top six in all the stages and be there all night is really good for our team. We need a little bit more to get to the next level, but super proud of everybody at Kaulig Racing. We’ve had a tough three weeks so to come back and show up with a lot of speed was important. It was an honor to have Sergeant Nicole Gee on the windshield banner and the side of the car. I told her family I was going to do everything I could to try to get them to Victory Lane with us. It meant a lot to be able to meet her family; we know what this day is truly about. I’m proud that I give her a great ride.”

Allmendinger’s fourth-place finish comes following two DNFs at Texas and Kansas.

“It was a good weekend for us to show speed off the truck in practice and to qualify well,” said Crew Chief Trent Owens. “We were able to collect a lot of stage points and come away with a fourth-place finish. It was just an outstanding day for Kaulig Racing and it’s pretty amazing what AJ’s brought to the table with getting this car in the top 10 at these tracks this year. It’s been a lot of fun and hopefully we’ll continue that through the season. I’m really happy with everybody at the shop and everybody that travels on the crew. We’re looking to keep the momentum going and carry that into the summer.”

Allmendinger earned the third most points during the race and earned a total of 13 stage points. The team’s efforts this weekend move Allmendinger into 17th position in the points standings.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

