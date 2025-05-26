Keselowski Overcomes Series of Obstacles to Record Season Best Finish In Coca-Cola 600

RFK Racing records a pair of top-10 finishes in NASCAR Crown Jewel Event.

Concord, NC (May 25, 2025) – With 100 miles more than any other race on the schedule, the Coca-Cola 600 is NASCAR’s longest race. Those additional miles proved critical, defining the outcome for each of Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing’s three teams. While Brad Keselowski and Ryan Preece were able to capitalize in the final circuits, it was that last segment that bit Chris Buescher.

No. 6 – Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski overcame multiple hurdles Sunday night to lead five laps and record an impressive top-five finish in NASCAR’s most grueling race – the Coca-Cola 600.

Despite starting deep in the field (35th), Keselowski was determined, charging toward the front at the drop of the green flag. The BuildSubmarines.com Ford picked up nine positions in the first six laps. With a fast race car and nearly 600 miles still ahead, Keselowski radioed, “I’m just trying to be patient here.” That patience would be tested after he was assessed a penalty for vehicle interference during a pit stop. That penalty cost track position, and the No. 6 finished Stage One in 19th.

Stage Two brought a different challenge: a loose race car. Following a mid-segment pit stop, the car snapped loose. Keselowski saved it, but not before the roof flap and diffuser flaps engaged, slowing the car for the remainder of the run. Temporarily, Keselowski went a lap down, finishing the segment 33rd. Perseverance in the third stage, though, paid off. Continuing to drive hard, the 2012 champ was in position to receive the free pass at lap 238. He took advantage, finishing 13th in Stage Three.

Prior to the conclusion of the third segment, confidence was building. “If you could give me a little more drivability, with the speed we have, we’ll be lights out,” he said. Crew chief Jeremy Bullins made adjustments during the final 100 laps, and the car continued to improve. Keselowski seized the opportunity, surging toward the front as the laps wound down. When the checkered flag flew, he had overcome a penalty, a near-spin, and a lap down to record a season-best fifth-place finish.

“We had a really good car,” said Keselowski. “We got mixed up in some of the different stuff in the midpoint of the race and just clawed our way out. I feel like if we could have got to the lead, we could have won the race. I wish it was a 700-mile race.”

No. 60 – Ryan Preece

Making his 200th career start in the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Ryan Preece rolled off 28th in his No. 60 Kroger / Irish Spring Ford Mustang. He quickly showed speed, steadily working his way through the field and picking up eight positions in the first 40 laps. When Stage One was complete, Preece was 14th.

That surge continued in Segment Two. Although he had to overcome some minor snags on pit road, he finished 11th in the second segment.

Following a mid-race moment of silence, Preece began Stage Three in 12th and broke into the top 10 by lap 255. Managing a loose-handling car in the final 45 laps of the stage, he held position and secured a 10th-place finish—earning a valuable stage point.

After a pit stop, Preece started the final stage 12th. Still turning laps with a loose car, he slipped back to 16th by lap 330. Midway through the stage, though, his team made a strategic call to short-pit, allowing him to cycle back out in 12th with just over 40 laps to go. From there, Preece steadily worked his way forward, battling through traffic to finish ninth and earn his second straight top-10 result.

“I’m really proud of the race car we had the entire day, and we’ll continue to work at it and get better,” Preece said. “It’s fun racing here, and tonight gives us something to build on heading to Nashville next weekend.”

No. 17 – Chris Buescher

With a very fast qualifying lap, Chris Buescher began Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 with a solid fourth-place starting position. As the opening laps unfolded, the Body Guard Ford remained consistently fast. Buescher raced with the leaders throughout the first segment and finished Stage One sixth—earning valuable stage points.

As the sun set and the track cooled, handling changed. Buescher’s car tightened up, and positions were lost. Stage Two ended with a 13th-place finish. The team continued to adjust, with several chassis changes, not only to address handling but also to provide a smoother transition through the bumps in Turns 1 and 2. Buescher navigated the challenges to finish 16th in Stage Three.

Still hopeful he could charge to the front, Buescher fired off 17th in the final stage. Those hopes, though, were dashed when the No. 17 Ford Mustang was caught up in a crash triggered by Carson Hocevar with just 93 laps remaining. Buescher was forced to make multiple stops for repairs to a heavily damaged right front and an altered steering system. Despite the damage, Buescher was able to secure a 22nd-place finish.

Up Next:

Nashville Superspeedway (Nashville, TN): Sunday June 1, 2025 @ 7:00pm EST on Prime

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988, and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass 300 wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content, and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.