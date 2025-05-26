Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Charlotte Post-Race Report – 05.25.25

BRISCOE EARNS COKE 600 POLE, DELIVERS BEST TOYOTA RESULT

Indiana-native earns back-to-back top-five finishes

CONCORD, NC (May 25, 2025) – Chase Briscoe started from the pole, but had to battle back from an early race pit road penalty. The Indiana-native was able to drive all the way back to third to lead Toyota in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday evening. Briscoe has now earned back-to-back top-five finishes for the first time since joining Joe Gibbs Racing. It was his fifth top-five run of the year.

Denny Hamlin also had a strong run going – leading eight times for 53 laps, before having a fueling issue on his final scheduled pit stop. He was forced to make a late race run down pit road for more fuel and fell to 16th in the final finishing order.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race 13 of 36 – 600 miles, 400 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Ross Chastain*

2nd, William Bryon*

3rd, CHASE BRISCOE

4th, AJ Allmendinger*

5th, Brad Keselowski*

8th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

13th, ERIK JONES

16th, DENNY HAMLIN

24th, TY GIBBS

26th, TYLER REDDICK

27th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

28th, RILEY HERBST

35th, BUBBA WALLACE

40th, JIMMIE JOHNSON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How did you rally from 37th at one point to third?

“Yeah, on paper, started first and finished third, but there is a lot more to the story. We made it a lot harder 600 miles than we probably needed too. We just had that penalty early and it kind of put us behind. When you start from the front, you kind of set your car up for clean air, we didn’t anticipate 37th. It just took us forever to just slowly creep up on it. We were kind of out of adjustments. So overall, we were probably a third-place car, realistically – just wish we could have got some stage points in our Bass Pro Shops Toyota. Overall, a good finish, I wouldn’t say it was a great night. Honestly, that is just been how our season has gone – we’ve gotten really good finishes, but we’ve not just had very good day. So, hopefully, we can put one of those all the way together here soon.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 National Debt Relief Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 16th

How do you come with terms with your gas situation?

“Well, you can’t change the results. You have to live with them.”

Do you have a conversation with the team?

“I mean, they are the pros. I’m not a pit guy, but I tried to do everything I could for the National Debt Relief Toyota team. We had a great car, and it was fun battling up front. It was a heck of a battle there. I would have liked to see it through, but unfortunately, just didn’t get enough gas in it and had to come back in.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.