Kaulig Racing Welcomes Supercars Champion Will Brown for the Chicago Street Race

Lexington, N.C. (May 27, 2025) – The city of Chicago has lured another Supercars champion to its streets.

Kaulig Racing announced today it will enter reigning Supercars Australia Champion Will Brown in the NASCAR Cup Series race at the July 6 Chicago Street Race, one of the most anticipated races of the year.

Brown, a 26-year-old Australian, will drive Kaulig Racing’s No. 13 Chevrolet, joining teammates AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon. Brown won the 2024 Supercars title, scoring five wins and 19 podium finishes, the first time in 40 years that a driver earned a podium finish in every round.

For his first outing with Kaulig Racing, Brown and the No. 13 Chevrolet will be heavily supported by long-time partners of the Aussie. MobileX, the most customizable wireless service designed to save customers money, available at Walmart, will serve as the primary partner along with financial services leader, Shaw and Partners Financial Services. Additional partners featured on the No. 13 car include QuadLock, KMC Wheels, Direct Plasterboard Outlet (DPO), Complete Parts & Equipment Solutions, Southern Cross Truck Rentals (SCTR), Wurth, Supercars Championship Repco, Xpress Fleet (XF) and Leaf Filter Gutter Protection.

“After watching SVG (Shane van Gisbergen) win the 2023 Chicago NASCAR race and getting to drive myself at Sonoma last year, I’ve been really keen to have a go at the Grant Park 165,” said Brown. “The Supercars calendar aligned this year to give me time to get over to Charlotte early to prepare and give the race a crack! I have watched Kaulig Racing closely this season and I’m really excited to get behind the wheel of the MobileX and Shaw and Partners Financial Services No. 13!”

This year, NASCAR returns to Chicago for its third season racing the famed streets of Chicago. The inaugural event was won by three-time Supercars champion, Shane van Gisbergen, when he shocked the motorsports world by winning the inaugural event in just his first NASCAR start.

In the inaugural event in 2023, Kaulig Racing scored a runner up finish to van Gisbergen with Justin Haley and the No. 31 team. Haley led 23 of 78 laps before coming up just shy of the win.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Kaulig Racing to compete for a win in one of the most prestigious events on the calendar,” said owner Matt Kaulig. “We are so excited to have Will (Brown) race with us and compete for the trophy. The team is ready, and we know he has the talent.”

Brown made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Sonoma Raceway in 2024, driving a third entry for Richard Childress Racing (RCR). With a strong Chevy, Brown was third after the first practice, but an electrical issue hindered his qualifying effort. He started the race from 24th, but a similar electrical issue during the race caused the team to fall off the lead lap and unable to make up the ground, Brown finished the race in 31st.

The Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 6, live on TNT Sports. The race will be broadcast on the Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS XM’s NASCAR Channel.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.