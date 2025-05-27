Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Charlotte Motor Speedway Race Report

Coca-Cola 600

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Event: Race 15 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

Length of Race: 400 laps over four hours, 25 minutes, eight seconds

FRM Finish:

● Noah Gragson (Started 8th, Finished 10th / Running, completed 400 of 400 laps)

● Todd Gilliland (Started 34th, Finished 18th / Running, completed 399 of 400 laps)

● Zane Smith (Started 23rd, Finished 39th / DNF, completed 236 of 400 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Todd Gilliland (22nd)

Zane Smith (26th)

Noah Gragson (28th)

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 8th / Stage Two: 9th / Stage Three: 11th / Race Result: 10th

The NASCAR Cup Series competed in the longest race of the season this past Sunday, the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Noah Gragson qualified eighth for the 400-lap event, his third top-10 starting spot of the season. Through the first two stages, Gragson finished eighth and ninth, grabbing five total stage points. Gragson finished 11th in the third stage. In the final 100 laps, Gragson raced his way back into the top-10 to cross the start / finish line in 10th. Sunday’s 10th place finish is Gragson’s third top-10 result of the season

“It was a long night, but we came home with a solid 10th place finish,” said Gragson. “We ran within the top eight for the first 300 laps, but I made a mistake on pit road to start the final stage and had to start as the last car on the lead lap. Our Rush Truck Centers Ford was fast all night and we were able to get back into the top-10 to finish the race. I’m looking forward to bringing this momentum to Nashville.”

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 29th / Stage Two: 23rd / Stage Three: 17th / Race Result: 18th

Todd Gilliland made his fourth Coca-Cola 600 start this past Sunday. Gilliland qualified 34th for the event. Gilliland struggled with the handling of his Ford throughout the first two stages, finishing 29th in Stage One and 23rd in Stage Two. In the final two stages, Gilliland made his way into the top-20 before crossing the start / finish line in 18th.

“That was a grind for sure,” said Gilliland. “We made small gains all night but nothing big enough to get to where we wanted to be. We have a good stretch of races coming up, so I’m excited to see where we’ll stack up.”

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 13th / Stage Two: 14th / Stage Three: 39th / Race Result: 39th

Zane Smith competed in his third Coca-Cola 600 this past Sunday and his second with Crew Chief Ryan Bergenty. Qualifying 23rd for the 400 lap, 600-mile race, Smith picked off the competition to put himself within the top-15 throughout the first two stages. In the third stage on lap 236, Smith spun on the backstretch taking heavy damage to his Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Smith retired from the race and was credited with a 39th place finish.

“We got a little behind on adjustments and were racing with guys that are just a little sketchier,” said Smith. “Unfortunately, I just got tight and tried to slide up in front of the 88 and got a little free and then just got finished off by him. It’s unfortunate because we had a really good car until our halfway break. All in all, we’ve been fast this year and we just need to keep it going.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.