Front Row Motorsports: Nashville Superspeedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Team

Nashville Superspeedway Competition Notes

Cracker Barrel 400

Date: Sunday June 1, 2025

Event: Race 16 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Nashville Superspeedway (1.33-miles

#of Laps: 300

Time/TV/Radio: 7:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford team head to Nashville, Tennesse for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Nashville Superspeedway. Having previously raced at the 1.33-mile concrete track in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, the Nashville Superspeedway is a favorite for Gragson. In the 2024 Cup Series season, driving the No. 10 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, Gragson achieved a 10th-place finish. This marked his first top-10 finish in two Cup starts at Nashville. In the Xfinity Series, Gragson has three starts at Nashville. He secured an 8th-place finish in 2021 and a 13th-place finish in 2022, both with JR Motorsports. In 2024, driving for Rette Jones Racing, he earned a 5th-place finish.

Following a 10th place finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend, Gragson jumped three spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings to 28th. Rush Truck Centers, the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry, will again join Gragson and company for the 300 lap, 400 mile race. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships located across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, visit rushtruckcenters.com to find a location near you.

“I’m feeling really comfortable heading into Nashville,” said Gragson. “We were in the top-10 there last year, and we’ve had speed at the track all season long. We’re coming off a strong finish in Charlotte, so there’s good momentum in the camp. I’m looking forward to getting back out there and racing hard — it’s a place where I feel we can put together a strong run.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.