CHEVROLET NCS AT NASHVILLE: Chase Elliott Media Availability Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES

MAY 31, 2025

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 and 2022 Nashville winner, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series’ practice and qualifying session at Nashville Superspeedway.

Media Availability Quotes:

Chase, consistency has been a key word for your season so far. It seemed like you really stepped it up and at Charlotte and Kansas. Are there any changes in the team or what have you all found here in the last few weeks?

“I think, yeah, Kansas (Speedway) and honestly North Wilkesboro (Speedway), too, I thought was a solid week for us. And then, yeah, I thought we had a really good car last week at Charlotte, as well. I think it’s a product of a lot of hard work and just a collective effort of trying to make some improvement. That’s always the goal, just keep chipping away. I think the team’s in a really good spot. We had a really good week on pit road. Really, they kept me in the game last week. They gained me two or three spots on every pit stop, and I’d give away five or six. So it was a frustrating night on my end, but I thought the car performed really well. All the pieces of the puzzle were really in place. I just need to continuously work on my craft and make sure that I’m doing my part.”

Three concrete tracks on the schedule – here at Nashville, Dover and Bristol, and you’ve won at all three. What about the concrete surface fits your driving still?

“Yeah, I don’t really know that it’s — I mean, I guess it could have been concrete, but I didn’t really think about it like that. I think we’ve fortunately had some good runs at those three tracks. I don’t necessarily have one reason, I think it’s probably a lot of reasons, truthfully. So I hope that this weekend’s another good effort for us.

For me, it’s never about — hey, you won here however many years ago, you should be good. It’s what do I have going on right now? What is our team doing well right now? What do we need to improve on to be good here this weekend? Just because so much changes. I’m more of a ‘what’s going on lately’ type of person, and I just think the performance is really centered around that more than those historical practices and things that happened years ago.”

Chase, how do you view your playoff situation? We’re into the second-half of the regular season. We’ve only had eight winners. You’re the highest, way above the cut line, of the drivers who haven’t won yet because of your consistency. Just how do you view being so far above the cut line in your picture of the playoff right now?

“I mean, yeah, certainly better to be in that position than on the other side of the fence, no doubt. But I’d be lying if I said that was my top focus. It’s just not. I think that if you’re worried about barely getting into the playoffs, I think you have some work to do. It really is kind of the best way I can think about that. And just to talk about my thought process, I want to be better than that. I want to be in the group of people of how many playoff points do you have, not just barely getting in. Our expectations and goals are above that, and we hope that we can achieve all of our goals.

But again, nice to be on that side of the fence, no question. But there’s also a lot of racing left between now and the cutoff. You know, if you win, then your problems are likely solved. And if you don’t and you have a bunch of winners, you can find yourself in a tough spot. We’ve been in that spot before, too. So yeah, we want to not find ourselves in a tough position, you know, come the end of Week 26.”

The top-32 are set after tomorrow night for this in-season challenge. With the eye on the big picture of the playoffs, how interesting is it week-to-week, trying to win each week, or how much do you keep an eye on that in-season challenge of trying to win that prize? A million dollars is not bad…

“Yeah, for sure. I think, you know, similar to the last question — all of the points stuff, it all takes care of itself when you just do your job. So that’s kind of my approach to all those things. It just does not do you any good to worry about those things. Our expectations and our goals are to try and be amongst those teams that have opportunities to win regularly. You know, if you’re doing that, you’re going to get your turn. And if you’re not, then you won’t. It’s really that simple. I think that if your goals and your expectations are in a high enough place and where they should be, the stuff that goes on on the side will sort itself out, and that’s kind of how I’ll view that, as well.”

Without a stage win or a race win season, do you get a little anxious for those kinds of things while you’re trying to manage and be consistent?

“No, I don’t. I wouldn’t say I’m anxious about it. I just want to go and achieve it. You know, those are our goals and those are the things that we want to go out there and achieve.

But no, I guess to answer your question, I don’t feel any anxiety from that. I just want to make it happen.”

You’ve had a really good record at Michigan International Speedway in the past. I think you started your career there with three second-place results. How important is it to do well at that track since it’s home to the manufacturers?

“Yeah, for sure. It’s always good to go to Michigan (International Speedway) and have a good run. It’s certainly changed a lot, you know, over the years, just with how the cars have changed. But the racetrack itself is like the most consistent place I’ve ever seen for, for a racetrack that has those hard winters. It just doesn’t seem to get old, which is kind of crazy.

I enjoy going out there. If you’ve never been to Michigan in the summer, it’s actually really nice. I highly recommend it. I always enjoy going up there in the summer months. Certainly a great place to have a good run for GM and everybody involved there. They do a lot for us.”

Elton Sawyer said on SiriusXM this past week about the possibility of increasing horsepower. In your opinion, do you feel like that is something that’ll help the product with the short-track racing? And if so, how much does it require to see a difference?

“Yeah, that’s a good question. I’m not super in-tune with what those numbers are or like what’s being talked about as far, as how far they want to go with it. So I don’t know that I’m super educated on kind of what’s possible, what’s even true or not true. I think it’d be worth a shot, you know, if the engine manufacturers are willing to do it. And that’s probably going to be a question for them, truthfully, because they’re going to dictate how much power we can give the current packages that we have and still have the longevity and the reliability we expect to have because I think we have to run them three times. So, you know, I think without having a total overhaul, you’ve got to play within those walls, right? And I think the engine manufacturers are going to have to get on the same page and agree to a number, which is always difficult. You know, throughout my career, it’s like — Chevrolet might want one thing, Toyota might want something else, and Ford might want something different. And everybody kind of plays to their strengths as to what they think they have their leg up on, right? And that’s just a game. So you’re going to have to get all of them to agree, which in my view, is going to be a difficult thing to do. But hopefully they can, and everybody’s willing to give it a shot somewhere just to see if it makes a difference. It might not do anything, but it might really help. And until you try, I don’t know that you really have an answer.”

Chase, at various times in your life, you’ve snow skied and snowboarded in the higher elevations of the Western Mountains, so you’re aware of the physical activity and all at a higher elevation. With the Mexico track being more than 7,000 feet, what are you doing to prepare for that elevation you’ll be racing in?

“Yeah, I had thoughts of trying to get somewhere, you know, with the higher elevation before the weekend or before going down there, but I’m not so sure if my schedule is going to allow that to happen. So I’m going in earlier than I would typically go in, you know, for a race weekend for Mexico City. There’s lot of reasons for that, one of them being to your question, and just to hopefully alleviate any kind of sickness or not feeling good. I visited Mexico City a month or so back, and we did some media events for the race, and fortunately, I felt fine. I felt good. We were only there for a day or two, but I felt okay that whole period of time. Granted, I wasn’t pushing my heart rate, running or anything like that, so that might be different. But yeah, hopefully, it’s like that again. I felt normal. So yeah, kind of wait and see when we get on track and see how you feel. But going to go in a little early, and hopefully that alleviates all that stuff.”

How’s your father doing? Does he get to attend many races, and you still kind of rely on him sometimes for advice or counsel when things aren’t going too well?

“Oh, yeah, he’s doing good. He comes to the races every now and again, not a ton. He enjoys his time away from the racetrack, and I think he’s earned that right. He ran around this deal for a long time, so he seems to be enjoying that, which I think is great. I love to have him when he does come.

And yeah, for sure. I mean, I think he keeps up and pays attention, and he keeps his eye on us. I hope we don’t have to have many of those conversations, right? You just want to keep trucking, keep plugging away and keep working hard. He’s done it long enough to know that this deal is going to have ups and downs, and that’s just part of racing. But yes, if that is needed, he’s always there for that.”

