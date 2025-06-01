J.R. TODD TAKES HOME THE WALLY TROPHY AT NEW ENGLAND NATIONALS

Gets 22nd career victory and first since the 2024 season

EPPING, N.H. (June 1, 2025) – For the first time since the season opener in 2024, J.R. Todd was victorious in NHRA Funny Car racing, capturing the win in the New England Nationals at New England Dragway. Starting Sunday as the 10th seed, the driver of the DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car didn’t put a foot wrong, posting elapsed times of 3.9 seconds or better in all four rounds, including his best time of the day of 3.888 seconds in the finals. The triumph is the 22nd in the career of the 2018 world champion, which also boosted him four spots in the Funny Car points standings to the sixth position.

In Top Fuel, Doug Kalitta and Antron Brown advanced the furthest out of the Toyota Top Fuel Dragster contingent, with the two most recent world champions both making the semifinals. In the opening round, Kalitta set the New England Dragway time record with a 3.646 second elapsed time. Justin Ashley advanced out of round on Sunday as well but went no further than the quarterfinals.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action next weekend at Bristol Dragway for the eighth race of the 2025 season.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

New England Dragway

NHRA New England Nationals

Race 7 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (3.646) v. Bye W (3.680) v. I. Zetterstrom (3.720) L (5.841) v. B. Force (3.641) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (4.229) v. M. Bucher (10.285) W (4.707) v. D. Mercier (6.978) L (3.738) v. T. Stewart (3.711) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.723) v. J. Hart (7.158) L (5.893) v. T. Stewart (3.733) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (5.199) v. D. Mercier (3.738) Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (7.295) v. I. Zetterstrom (3.720)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Winner W (3.890) v. C. Pedregon (4.308) W (3.939) v. P. Burkart (No Time) W (3.889) v. A. DeJoria (3.971) W (3.888) v. S. Hyde (5.098) Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (8,903) v. A. DeJoria (3.926)

TOYOTA QUOTES

J.R. TODD, DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Kalitta Motorsports

How much perseverance from you and the team is reflected in this win?

“You want to take about patience? I almost ran out of it on the starting line (in the final round). I flinched probably three or four times and did everything but a red light. Tree comes on, and I’m like, ‘Oh crap, I’m late!’ I never saw him (Spencer Hyde). Next thing you know, I’m over by the wall and (I said), ‘I ain’t lifting until that win light comes on.’ Sure enough, it came on. This is for Eddie (aka Scott Kalitta). We had the celebration last night in Scott’s honor. There were a handful of us telling some stories and this one is for him. I have to thank Connie (Kalitta, team owner) for giving me the chance to drive his car and my DHL, Toyota guys. They’re the best in the business. I say that all the time, but I truly I have the best crew out here. They dug deep, worked their butts off and they deserve this.”

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

How would you describe the weekend here in Epping?

“The Mac Tools Toyota team had a good weekend, but we were just right on the edge there in the semifinals. The track (was) really good. I’m real proud of the whole effort and the job my guys did this weekend. We had a really strong car today – it’s unfortunate we didn’t get the win, but we’ll drag it down to Bristol and try again next weekend.”

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

Describe your weekend.

“We fought through qualifying and did well – picked up some little bonus points there. Race day didn’t go as planned. We struggled a little bit in the first two rounds, but we made it through, and we put up a respectable run in the semifinals, but the good part is that we’re finding out what the culprit is and we’re addressing it. I think when we come out in Bristol, our Matco Tools, Toyota is going to be on mean, so we’re looking forward to it and looking forward to getting out next weekend.”

