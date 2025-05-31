Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS Nashville Post-Race Report – 05.30.25

HEIM DELIVERS ANOTHER STRONG PERFORMANCE, FINISHES SECOND IN NASHVILLE

The Toyota Development Driver becomes the first driver in history to lead 800 laps in first 12 Truck Series races

NASHVILLE (May 30, 2025) – Corey Heim won the second stage and battled for the lead late before finishing second to lead Toyota in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday evening.

After leading 58 (of 150) laps, Heim has now led over 800 laps this season and became the first driver in NASCAR Truck Series history to lead over 800 laps in the first 12 races of the Truck Series season. Heim also extended his points lead to 122 points over Daniel Hemric heading into Michigan.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Nashville Superspeedway

Race 12 of 23 – 199.5 Miles, 150 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Rajah Caruth*

2nd, COREY HEIM

3rd, Layne Riggs *

4th, Daniel Hemric*

5th, Corey Day*

13th, GIO RUGGIERO

16th, TANNER GRAY

21st, STEWART FRIESEN

24th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

30th, TONI BREIDINGER

31st, AKINORI OGATA

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite/Foster Love Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 2nd

What more did you need to get the win tonight?

“I feel like just clean air was the main thing tonight. With the third stage tonight being pretty straight forward, with a lack of strategy and all green, it was tough to come back for the lead, but I slid through my box there on the last stop and didn’t do my guys any favors. Just something to reflect on my end, but huge congrats to Rajah (Caruth). He did an awesome job managing from the lead. I was really free behind him, and he made pretty much the right move every time where I was going to go. That was cool; big congrats to him, and thank you to TRICON Garage, Toyota, Safelite – we wrapped up the month with Foster Love with a P2. I would have loved to get my first guitar, but always next time.”

Can you take us through the battle there at the end?

“We were certainly a lot better on the long runs tonight, so I knew that was going to kind of my opportunity coming down to the wire there. Just such a short stage and a straight forward strategy play on all parts there, so once you kind of lose the lead it is really tough to get it back until you hit lap traffic. Congrats to Rajah (Caruth). He did an awesome job to fend us off. I thought we had the best truck there at the end, but he made all of the right moves there defend from the lead. That was a lot of fun, and glad we could put a good show there for the fans. Huge thank you to TRICON Garage, Toyota and Safelite.”

What are you looking forward to for the remainder of the regular season?

“We have some good tracks coming up. I feel like we’ve had speed everywhere, so being able to race in general is exciting for me, but there are definitely some tracks that we’ve been better at than others. Definitely looking forward to that, and it is always a pleasure to race for these 11 guys. They’ve been really lights out as far as the pace in the truck. Definitely need to polish a couple things on my end to keep that lead at the end there and kind of doing what Rajah (Caruth) was doing and defending from there. All-in-all, good effort and good points day. Going to move forward with a smile on our faces.”

