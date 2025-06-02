RYAN BLANEY WINS IN MUSIC CITY

LEBANON, TN – June 2, 2025 – Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney won Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, marking his first win of the 2025 season and the 14th of his NASCAR Cup Series career. This victory also represents Ford’s 745th all-time win in NASCAR Cup Series history and the 104th Cup Series triumph for Team Penske with Ford.

“Congratulations to Roger, Michael, Jonathan, Ryan, and everyone at Team Penske on the race win at Nashville Superspeedway,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “It was an impressive performance by the entire No. 12 Ford Mustang Team —executing race strategy, pit performance, and speed throughout the race. We’re honored to provide the horsepower behind another hard-fought victory.”

“We drove up to seventh there in the first stage, and I thought two tires were great. I thought my car was really good, and that really set us up for the rest of the race, so great job by him (Jonathan Hassler), as always, all the 12 boys, appreciate what they do pit crew was great. Appreciate Menard’s, Cardell, Ford, Ford Motor Company, Roush Yates Engines, Discount Tire, Wabash, Worth, Snap-on, DEX Imaging, Body Armour, Advance Auto Parts, everything what they do. It’s nice that it’s finally happening, so I’m ready to go celebrate,” commented Blaney.

Three Ford Performance drivers rolled off from the top 10 to start Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway: Brad Keselowski (P6) and Chris Buescher (P10) from RFK Racing, and Joey Logano (P9) from Team Penske. The opening stage featured a blend of strategy and long-run speed as drivers settled into the slick concrete surface. The field stayed tightly packed with clean, competitive racing. Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano earned stage points, finishing Stage 1 in seventh and ninth, respectively. Blaney took command in Stage 2, showing strong pace during extended green-flag runs. Despite several lead changes during pit cycles, he led the most laps and secured the Stage 2 win. Four Ford drivers finished Stage 2 inside the top 10: Blaney (P1), Logano (P4), Austin Cindric (P6), and Josh Berry (P9). In the final stage, Blaney maintained control through multiple restarts, managing his tires and track position and closed out a dominant performance—leading a race-high 139 of 300 laps to take the checkered flag 2.830 seconds ahead of second place Carson Hocevar.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano finished the race in P4.

The Xfinity Series also raced at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, where Haas Factory Team’s Sam Mayer finished in P3 and Sheldon Creed finished in P4.

The Xfinity Series takes a one-week break while the Cup Series travels to Brooklyn, Michigan this week and races at Michigan International Speedway.

