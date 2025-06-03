Ford Looks to Start New Michigan Cup Winning Streak This Weekend

MICHIGAN

Saturday, June 7 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Noon ET (FOX)

Sunday, June 8 — NASCAR Cup Series, 2 p.m. ET (PRIME VIDEO)

Ford will be looking to start a new winning streak in the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway after its nine-race stretch of victories ended last season. There is no track on the NASCAR circuit that Ford has been more successful at than MIS, winning 44 times overall.

﻿This weekend also marks the return of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to the two-mile facility for the first time since 2020.

FORD ALL-TIME MICHIGAN WINS LEADER

Since Michigan International Speedway opened in 1969 there have been 107 NASCAR Cup Series races and Ford Motor Company has won more than half of them (52%). Overall, the company has 56 MIS victories with 44 being Ford and 12 Mercury. David Pearson is the track’s all-time leader in wins with nine (all Mercury) while Bill Elliott has the most Ford wins with seven.

HERITAGE TROPHY SUCCESS

Since Michigan International Speedway began handing out the Heritage Trophy to the winning manufacturer in August 2013, Ford has taken it back to World Headquarters in nearby Dearborn more times than any other manufacturer. Ford has won 11 races since the trophy came into existence while Chevrolet has won six and Toyota two. Joey Logano’s win in the Pure Michigan 400 on Aug. 18, 2013 was his first win with Ford and new car owner Roger Penske, but it also marked the first time the trophy was awarded. Logano, who won the pole and led a race-high 51 laps, passed Mark Martin for the lead with four laps to go after Martin’s car ran out of gas.

3-FOR-3 IN 2025

Ryan Blaney’s victory on Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway means that all three Team Penske drivers have a win this season. Blaney followed Austin Cindric (Talladega) and Joey Logano (Texas) in clinching a playoff berth, and it continues an impressive record for the organization. Since Team Penske went to three NASCAR Cup Series cars in 2018, it has seen each team win at least one race in the same season six times. Overall, Team Penske has won 104 races with Ford and the current lineup of Blaney, Cindric and Logano have combined for 51 of those.

JACK’S BACKYARD

Jack Roush has had ties to the state of Michigan ever since he started working at Ford Motor Company in 1964 after graduating from Berea College. He has called the state his home ever since and that includes Michigan International Speedway, a place where he has had a great deal of success. Roush has seen his teams win 14 times in the NASCAR Cup Series, and five times each in the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Included in that are victories by Greg Biffle in 2013 that was Ford’s 1000th in NASCAR’s top three series combined, and Kurt Busch’s triumph in 2003 on the same weekend Ford Motor Company celebrated its 100th anniversary.

JOEY LOGANO: IS MORE EMPHASIS PUT ON THE RACE AT MICHIGAN? “No more emphasis than any other race. We try to win them all. It’s not like we say, ‘Ah, this one doesn’t matter. We’ll just coast this one through.’ That’s not who we are. We don’t do that because every race matters, especially with the playoff format we have. Every win, every playoff point that you can get can be the difference at the end of the day, so we don’t really put more into any of them. I will say though that the manufacturers take pride in that trophy that they hand out there to the winning manufacturer, so it’s always a topic of discussion. We go up there early more times than not and go visit Ford headquarters and it’s a topic that comes up. They want that trophy in their main lobby, so when people walk in they can walk by it.”

RYAN PREECE: HOW IMPORTANT IS THE RACE AT MICHIGAN? “When it’s in your OEM’s backyard, you want to be the guy that carries the flag and wins for them. With Jack and everybody with Roush being from Michigan, with Ford and being the guy – like Chris has been super, super fast at Michigan and been able to win – so I think when we go to Michigan as a company at RFK, we want to be the ones that win it for Ford and carry the banner, carry the flag. Obviously, having a teammate like him and Brad, we have a really solid baseline and with Chris doing the test a month or so ago, I feel really confident going in there that we have three really good chances to do that.”

TEAM PENSKE REGISTERS 50TH WIN WITH FORD

Joey Logano started and won from the pole for the second time in his career at Michigan International Speedway when he captured the June race in 2016. Logano finished ahead of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson with Penske teammate Brad Keselowski ending up fourth. The new aerodynamic package, promising to produce lower downforce, didn’t disappoint as there were 14 lead changes with Logano leading six times for 138 total laps. The win gave Team Penske its 50th Cup win with Ford and produced the 100th victory for Roush Yates Engines in the NASCAR Cup Series.

FOUR STRAIGHT FOR AWESOME BILL

Bill Elliott is the only driver to win four straight NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway, sweeping both events in 1985 and ’86, and he capped that impressive streak in dominating fashion. Elliott led 125-of-200 laps on Aug. 17, 1986 to beat Tim Richmond to the finish line and win the Champion Spark Plug 400. Elliott went on to win seven career races at MIS and currently ranks third on the all-time list, trailing only David Pearson (9) and Cale Yarborough (8).

JARRETT WINS FIRST CUP RACE

Dale Jarrett registered his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in memorable fashion at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 18, 1991. Jarrett, who was in his second season driving for the Wood Brothers, found himself in a furious battle with Davey Allison, who stalked him over the final dozen laps in his No. 28 Texaco Havoline Thunderbird. Allison made a move to the outside coming off turn four and got alongside Jarrett as the two took the white flag together. They took turns exchanging the lead, but never left each other’s side. As they came off turn four both Fords made contact, but it was Jarrett who ended up edging Allison by eight inches at the finish line.

BIFFLE WINS FORD’S 1,000TH

Greg Biffle posted Ford’s 1,000th NASCAR victory when he took the checkered flag on June 16, 2013 in the Quicken Loans 400. The milestone win, which included combined victories in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck, NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Cup Series, was Biffle’s second straight at MIS and fourth overall. The race was shaping up to be a battle between Biffle, who was leading, and a hard-charging Jimmie Johnson, but a flat tire ended Johnson’s chances with two laps to go.

RIGGS KNOCKING ON THE DOOR

Layne Riggs continued his recent tear at the front of the field as he finished fifth or better for the third straight race, coming home third last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. Riggs, who ranks second in the series in stage wins with three and is sixth in the point standings, was second at North Wilkesboro Speedway and fourth at Charlotte Motor Speedway before leading 30 laps and winning Stage 1 on Friday night.

BIFFLE GOES BACK-TO-BACK

Greg Biffle won the first two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races ever held at Michigan International Speedway, taking the inaugural event in 1999 and following that up in 2000. Biffle, who is Ford’s all-time leader in series victories with 16, led the most laps in both events and went on to claim the championship in 2000 after winning five times for owner Jack Roush.

FORD’S NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS

﻿AT MICHIGAN

1969 – David Pearson (2)

1984 – Bill Elliott (1)

1985 – Bill Elliott (Sweep)

1986 – Bill Elliott (Sweep)

1987 – Bill Elliott (2)

1988 – Davey Allison (2)

1989 – Bill Elliott (1)

1990 – Mark Martin (2)

1991 – Davey Allison and Dale Jarrett

1992 – Davey Allison (1)

1993 – Mark Martin (2)

1994 – Rusty Wallace and Geoffrey Bodine

1996 – Rusty Wallace and Dale Jarrett

1997 – Ernie Irvan and Mark Martin

1998 – Mark Martin (1)

1999 – Dale Jarrett (1)

2000 – Rusty Wallace (2)

2002 – Matt Kenseth and Dale Jarrett

2003 – Kurt Busch (1)

2004 – Greg Biffle (2)

2005 – Greg Biffle (1)

2006 – Matt Kenseth (2)

2007 – Carl Edwards (1)

2008 – Carl Edwards (2)

2012 – Greg Biffle (2)

2013 – Greg Biffle and Joey Logano

2016 – Joey Logano (1)

2018 – Clint Bowyer (1) and Kevin Harvick (2)

2019 – Joey Logano (1) and Kevin Harvick (2)

2020 – Kevin Harvick (Sweep)

2021 – Ryan Blaney

2022 – Kevin Harvick

2023 – Chris Buescher

FORD’S NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES WINNERS AT MICHIGAN

1999 – Greg Biffle

2000 – Greg Biffle

2007 – Travis Kvapil

2008 – Erik Darnell

2009 – Colin Braun

