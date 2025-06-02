TOP FUEL REIGNING CHAMP ANTRON BROWN LOOKS TO CONQUER BRISTOL FOR FIRST TIME AT SUPER GRIP NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 2, 2025) – Antron Brown has put together one of the most impressive resumés in NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series history, racking up four Top Fuel world championships – including the latest in 2024 – and 81 event wins.

After this weekend’s 24th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, Brown hopes to add another note to his lengthy list of achievements – his first win in Thunder Valley.

Brown has accomplished nearly everything in NHRA drag racing, but a win at Bristol Dragway is remarkably one of the few things that has evaded him over the years. In the midst of a rigorous stretch that includes four races in five weeks, now would be the perfect time for Brown to get one in his 12,000-horsepower Matco Tools dragster.

Coming off a semifinal appearance on Sunday in Epping and currently sitting third in points on the strength of one win and three final-round appearances in 2025, Brown is eager to get to Bristol and hopefully mark one more item off his NHRA bucket list.

“Bristol is a track that sticks out to us because we’ve had a lot of success there, been to a few finals, but we’ve never got the job done,” Brown said. “When we go there, we want to get the job done for the first time because it’s one of the only tracks where we’ve never won. We’ll go in there with guns blazing and getting a win, that’s our goal.

“Bristol is one of those places that can make or break you. It can be really hot or it can be cool, and when it’s cool, the track can be very forgiving. We have to go in there and qualify well in that night session, but then we have to race mid-day on Sunday, so we’re going to see all kinds of conditions.”

In 2024, Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Bristol. Clay Millican, Prock, Erica Enders and Matt Smith each won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, while semifinalists from the NHRA New England Nationals will rematch in Bristol in 2025. It is the eighth of 20 events in 2025 and the race will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations starting at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8.

Brown will be part of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, facing off with points leader and racing legend Tony Stewart in one matchup. The other will feature Doug Kalitta and Epping winner Brittany Force, setting the stage for an epic weekend at the standout facility.

Of course, Brown will also have to deal with the likes of Shawn Langdon, who is second in points, Josh Hart, Steve Torrence, Clay Millican and Justin Ashley at scenic Bristol Dragway. But Brown is on a good path, posting a series of consistent results and fast runs, which is critical for this point in the season, especially as the schedule starts to pick up with the Countdown to the Championship playoffs quickly approaching.

“I think when we come out in Bristol, our Matco Tools/Lucas Oil/FVP Toyota is going to be on mean, so we’re looking forward to it and looking forward to getting out (this) weekend,” Brown said. “The next 4-5 weeks, our main deal is to qualify well and get to the semifinals or finals to get where we need to be. Consistency is going to be a big factor and I think we’re onto some really good stuff. We have to race smart and concentrate on doing things strategically and smart.”

Austin Prock has dominated since moving to Funny Car and currently leads the points heading to Bristol. Others to watch include his John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman, Epping winner J.R. Todd, former champs Matt Hagan and Ron Capps, and Phoenix winner Paul Lee.

Jeg Coughlin, a five-time Pro Stock champ, earned his third Bristol win over reigning champ Greg Anderson last year. Anderson is in the points lead thanks to three wins, while teammate Dallas Glenn also has three wins for KB Titan Racing.

Pro Stock Motorcycle first appeared at Bristol Dragway in 2021 and each year has seen a new winner. Two-time reigning champion Gaige Herrera won last year, while other standouts include Matt Smith, Angie Smith, Richard Gadson and Chase Van Sant.

The event will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock. After final qualifying on Saturday, fans will also be treated to a special autograph session and fanfest at the Bristol Dragway Welcome Tent in the midway.

All weekend, fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and more. Bristol race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 6, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 7 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday and 8 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

