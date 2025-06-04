NASCAR Cup PR

HFT Advance | Michigan

Michigan Event Info:
Date: Sunday, June 8
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Brooklyn, Michigan
Format: 200 Laps, 400 Miles, Stages: 45-120-200
TV: Prime
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 9:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 10:40 a.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway for the 15th points race on the schedule. There is no NASCAR Xfinity Series race this weekend as they look ahead to Mexico City on June 13th at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Sam Mayer leads the Driving 4 a Difference presented by the Gene Haas Foundation In-Season Ford Xfinity tournament with 82 points, followed by teammate Sheldon Creed (77), Ryan Sieg (48), Harrison Burton (41) & Kyle Sieg (15).

Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: HaasTooling.com

Custer at Michigan
Starts: 5
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Custer makes his sixth Cup start at Michigan this weekend, where he has a 27.6 average finish. His best finish came in 2023 when he crossed the line in P23.
  • His best start was P16 in 2020, and he boasts a 25.4 average starting position.
  • Custer has also made five NXS starts at Michigan, where he has a pair of top-10 finishes.

Where They Stand
Cup Points Standings (41: T34th): Custer is tied for 34th in the Cup Series points standings through 14 races this season with 127 points heading into Michigan.

RFK Advance | Michigan

