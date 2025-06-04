Front Row Motorsports: Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 MillerTech Ford Team
Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes
Firekeepers Casino 400
Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025
Event: Race 17 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Michigan International Speedway (2.0-miles)
#of Laps: 200
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford team head to Brooklyn, Michigan for 200 laps at the Michigan International Speedway. Tucked away in the Irish Hills, the two-mile intermediate track has been good to Gragson in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, earning four top-10’s in four starts at the track.
MillerTech will make its debut with Front Row Motorsports and the No. 4 team this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. The premium lithium battery company is set to partner with Gragson and the No. 4 team for three NASCAR Cup Series races. In addition to Michigan, MillerTech will serve as the primary partner at the Pocono Raceway and the Dover Motor Speedway. FRM and MillerTech will also collaborate on compelling activation programs to engage the NASCAR community and promote their array of products.
“Michigan is a track I feel really comfortable at,” said Gragson. “This team brought a fast Ford here last season and we came home 12th, so I know we have what it takes to compete. It’s just a matter of executing and staying out of trouble. It’s awesome to have MillerTech on board for the next two races, and I’d love to get them to Victory Lane—especially this weekend at Ford’s home track.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT MILLERTECH
MillerTech Energy Solutions LLC is a Premium Lithium Battery Company that combines superior quality products with faith-based business values to deliver a unique and beneficial experience for end users. Our commitment to integrity, customer focus, quality and community engagement sets us apart as a reliable and trustworthy partner in the lithium battery industry. Choose MillerTech for premium lithium batteries that enhance your bottom line while aligning with your values. Visit millertechenergy.com and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/MillerTechlithiumbatteries.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.