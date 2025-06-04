Front Row Motorsports: Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 MillerTech Ford Team

Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes

Firekeepers Casino 400

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Event: Race 17 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Michigan International Speedway (2.0-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford team head to Brooklyn, Michigan for 200 laps at the Michigan International Speedway. Tucked away in the Irish Hills, the two-mile intermediate track has been good to Gragson in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, earning four top-10’s in four starts at the track.

MillerTech will make its debut with Front Row Motorsports and the No. 4 team this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. The premium lithium battery company is set to partner with Gragson and the No. 4 team for three NASCAR Cup Series races. In addition to Michigan, MillerTech will serve as the primary partner at the Pocono Raceway and the Dover Motor Speedway. FRM and MillerTech will also collaborate on compelling activation programs to engage the NASCAR community and promote their array of products.

“Michigan is a track I feel really comfortable at,” said Gragson. “This team brought a fast Ford here last season and we came home 12th, so I know we have what it takes to compete. It’s just a matter of executing and staying out of trouble. It’s awesome to have MillerTech on board for the next two races, and I’d love to get them to Victory Lane—especially this weekend at Ford’s home track.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT MILLERTECH

MillerTech Energy Solutions LLC is a Premium Lithium Battery Company that combines superior quality products with faith-based business values to deliver a unique and beneficial experience for end users. Our commitment to integrity, customer focus, quality and community engagement sets us apart as a reliable and trustworthy partner in the lithium battery industry. Choose MillerTech for premium lithium batteries that enhance your bottom line while aligning with your values. Visit millertechenergy.com and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/MillerTechlithiumbatteries.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.