TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway

June 7-8, 2025

With the second-half of the regular season well underway, the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series will head to the Irish Hills to face one of the most challenging intermediate ovals on the circuit – Michigan International Speedway.

The two-mile track nestled just outside the home of General Motors’ headquarters will play host to a pair of NASCAR’s national touring series this weekend, with the doubleheader event kicking off with the return of the Truck Series for the first time since 2020 in Saturday’s DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered By Precision Vehicle Logistics at Michigan. On Sunday, Team Chevy’s drivers and teams will be vying to reclaim the prestigious Michigan Heritage Trophy in the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Chevrolet at Michigan International Speedway:

One of the most special venues on the circuit for the sport’s manufacturers, Michigan International Speedway has had an integral part in NASCAR history – hosting the Cup Series 107 times over the past 56 years. Chevrolet has made 26 trips to victory lane in NASCAR’s top division at the venue, with the most recent coming in Aug. 2017 with Kyle Larson – a triumph that concluded a three-peat at the track for the Team Chevy driver. The 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native is one of just six past active Michigan winners that will be competing in Sunday’s event, with fellow Chevrolet driver, Kyle Busch, also earning a spot on that list with a victory in Aug. 2011. One year ago, the Bowtie brigade fell just one spot short of its return to victory lane at the track with a runner-up finish by the series’ current points leader, William Byron. Backed by an already stellar season and two runner-up finishes in the last four Michigan races, the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team will be ones to watch in the fight for the Michigan Heritage Trophy.

Heritage Trophy History

Since the 2013 season, drivers and teams in the NASCAR Cup Series have had an additional incentive on the line when they get to Michigan International Speedway – the Michigan Heritage Trophy. With the track lying in the backyard of the “automotive capital of the world”, Michigan International Speedway introduced the Michigan Heritage Trophy as a way to recognize and honor the winning manufacturer of each Cup Series race. Chevrolet has earned the honors six times, with the first three coming in consecutive events courtesy of victories by Jimmie Johnson (June 2014), Jeff Gordon (Aug. 2014) and Kurt Busch (June 2015). The 2021 champion, Kyle Larson, brought the trophy back to Detroit for yet another three-straight races – a string that began with his first career Cup Series win in Aug. 2016.

Hocevar Homecoming

After a battle for the lead ended in heartbreak at the Coca-Cola 600, Spire Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar put on yet another statement performance at Nashville Superspeedway to prove he’s just on the brink of his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory. With a runner-up finish – his second of the season – Hocevar made a strong push up the playoff standings, with the 22-year-old Portage, Michigan, native heading to his home track just four-points outside the playoff picture. The valiant effort came after a dismal qualifying effort that put the young Team Chevy driver in the 26th starting position. But with guidance from veteran crew chief, Luke Lambert, Hocevar was able to collect crucial points in Stage Two and put the team in contention when it mattered the most. The Michigan native has just one Cup Series start at his home track – coming one year ago that ended with a 10th-place finish.



Playoff Picture

As we inch closer to the 10-race playoff stretch, the NASCAR Cup Series has seen now nine different winners that have earned an early berth into the title chase. Among that group includes three drivers from the Chevrolet camp, led by Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson with three wins. Accompanying him is teammate, William Byron, who was the first driver to punch his ticket into the 2025 playoffs with his win in the DAYTONA 500. The 27-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native has yet to fall out of the top-two positions in the points standings this season, ultimately regaining the lead after his near dominate performance at his home track two weeks ago. Most recently, it was Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain that earned his name a spot in the championship hunt with his first career crown jewel win in the Coca-Cola 600.

Among the seven remaining positions in the playoff field includes Chase Elliott, who sits in the top provisional points position with a monster 153-point cushion over the cutline. Consistency has paid dividends for the 2020 champion, with Elliott being the only driver to earn top-20 finishes in all 14 points-paying races this season. While a disappointing Nashville showing made a slash in his points cushion, Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Chevrolet team still find themselves ranked 14th in the playoff standings and 45-points above the cutline. Rounding out the top-16 includes Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch, who turned an uphill battle into a 25-point day and a 12th place finish to put the No. 8 Chevrolet team back into the playoff picture. Busch is on the horizon of a track that could be a big opportunity to continue to make the jump up the rankings. The 40-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, native is one of just six active past Michigan winners, while most recently posting a fourth-place result at the track one year ago in his Richard Childress Racing-prepared Chevrolet.



Truck Series Set for Michigan Return

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will conclude a six-race stretch with its much anticipated return to Michigan International Speedway this weekend. Taking its turn to pair up with NASCAR’s top division for the sport’s annual trip to the Irish Hills, Saturday’s 250-mile race will mark the series’ first appearance at the two-mile venue since the 2020 season. Heading into the weekend, Chevrolet is not only the series’ most recent winners on the season, but also the series’ most recent winners at the track. In Aug. 2020, Zane Smith drove a GMS Racing Silverado RST to the checkered flag to deliver Chevrolet its sixth all-time Truck Series win at Michigan International Speedway.

Caruth Carrying Momentum

Holding off a hard-charging Corey Heim, Spire Motorsports’ Rajah Caruth took his first checkered flag of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at Nashville Superspeedway. The win took the 22-year-old Atlanta, Georgia, native from outside the playoff picture to a guaranteed spot in the series’ championship title chase. Caruth is the fifth different driver to earn a postseason position by virtue of a win, joining fellow Chevrolet drivers and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing teammates Daniel Hemric and Tyler Ankrum. With just six races remaining in the series’ regular season, the Bowtie brigade accounts for half of the top-10 points positions, with the season’s winners joined by CR7 Motorsports’ Grant Enfinger in fifth and Niece Motorsports’ Kaden Honeycutt in seventh.

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 14 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 5

Poles: 7

Laps Led: 1,985

Top-Fives: 29

Top-10s: 63

Stage Wins: 14

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series races complete:

Wins: 12

Poles: 8

Laps Led: 2,063

Top-Fives: 47

Top-10s: 91

Stage Wins: 23

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 12 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races complete:

Wins: 6

Poles: 2

Laps Led: 747

Top-Fives: 31

Top-10s: 61

Stage Wins: 7

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will serve as the official pace vehicle for the doubleheader weekend at Michigan International Speedway, with the Corvette Stingray pacing the NASCAR Cup Series and the Silverado RST pacing the Craftsman Truck Series.

· Victories by active Chevrolet drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway:

Kyle Larson – three wins (2016, 2017 sweep)

Kyle Busch – one win (2011)

· In 107 NASCAR Cup Series races held at Michigan International Speedway, Chevrolet has recorded 26 victories and 27 poles.

· Since the Michigan Heritage Trophy was introduced to the series in 2013, Chevrolet has taken the honor six times, with the last three courtesy of Kyle Larson’s three-peat (Aug. 2016, 2017 sweep).

· Chevrolet has earned at least half of the top-10 finishing results in eight of the 14 points-paying races thus far this season, including a season-high seven top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

· In 122 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 57 victories – a winning percentage of 46.7%.

· With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 871 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Do you look forward to racing at Michigan?

“Michigan is a high speed track and it’s fun to race. I enjoy Michigan so much that I’m driving in the Truck race on Saturday, too. I’ve had a great and busy last couple of weeks with the Coca-Cola 600 win and then we went straight into Nashville, which is always a busy week on and off the track. It will feel good to get to Michigan and back into more of a regular routine.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Michigan International Speedway is a fast, 2.0-mile track. What is it about the track that you like?

“Michigan International Speedway is a big, fast, two-mile oval, the fastest track on the NASCAR schedule. Drafting plays a big role. You’re always trying to make moves and get big runs when you can. Michigan is one of those places where you definitely feel the speed as soon as you get there. Getting to the pit road can be tricky because you’re coming in so fast, and it’s key to entering and exiting without any penalties. Michigan provides long green flag runs, and it’s hard to make up a lap there.”

What makes racing at Michigan International Speedway especially important for you and your team?

“When we race at Michigan International Speedway, you always want to perform well for your manufacturer. That’s a big race for all the OEMs, and we want to put Chevy out front at all costs. Michigan is also home to Dow Mobility Science, making it even more meaningful. We want to put on a great race and create a great experience for everyone at Dow who comes out to see the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet on track.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

“I always love going to Michigan. It’s the track I got my first NASCAR Cup Series win at. I’ve had quite a bit of success there and I think it’s a track that Hendrick Motorsports is usually strong at. With it being in Chevrolet’s backyard, we all want to be the one to get them that win. Hopefully we can this weekend.”

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What’s your outlook heading into Michigan this weekend?

“I’m hopeful heading to Michigan this weekend. Personally, it is not top of the list of my favorite tracks, but it’s a good track if you have a fast race car. Generally speaking, we have fast race cars at these style tracks. Hopefully, we can turn that speed into a good result in our Garner Trucking Chevrolet.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

How big of a factor is the draft at Michigan International Speedway?

“Over the last couple of years with this new Next Gen car, the draft at Michigan International Speedway has become less effective in my opinion. These cars don’t quite suck up on the straightaways the way the old cars could.”

Is it refreshing to race at a place like Michigan International Speedway where you can move around the track and find a line that works?

“Michigan over the years has been pretty lane dominant, but with the addition of the traction compound through the corners, it has led itself to widening out and allowing you to try different grooves. It still isn’t as wide as it once was. Back in 2013 you could race along the wall, but it’s getting better and going in that direction.”

Looking back at this race last year, what do you remember about that fourth-place finish?

“I wish I came off pit road with about an eight-second lead. That might’ve helped a little bit. Overall, just net positive on the weekend being upfront and having a shot at the win. We ran in the top 10 all day. It was a really good call by Randall Burnett and the guys to take two tires, get us more track position and just try to hold the leaders off as best we could. Overall, it was a good day for our RCR team.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

“It’s always good to go to Michigan and have a good run. It’s certainly changed a lot over the years, just with how the cars have changed. But the race track itself is the most consistent place I’ve ever seen for a racetrack that has those hard winters. It just doesn’t seem to get old, which is kind of crazy. I enjoy going out there. If you’ve never been to Michigan in the summer, it’s actually really nice. I highly recommend it. I always enjoy going up there in the summer months. Certainly, a great place to have a good run for General Motors and everybody involved there. They do a lot for us.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“Michigan is just a super-fast racetrack, and I’ve enjoyed running it the last couple years in the Cup car. Last year we had good speed, and I feel like our big track program is probably where we excel right now at Kaulig Racing. I’m excited to get to Michigan and see what we have and knowing it’s a place we can go and have a good run. It’s a tough racetrack just in the sense of a lot of on throttle time and track position is always critical. Hopefully we can unload pretty close, which I think we’ve done a pretty good job at most racetracks and have good qualifying effort and a really good run.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

“We were so close to getting it done last year, and a few years before that as well. I’m really confident in what our No. 24 team has been doing this year and how we’ve been executing. If we show up with the speed we’ve been having, I feel like we’ll definitely be in the mix Sunday and that’s what we hope for. I think this is a race that we can really show what we’re made of.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“We didn’t get the result we were after in Nashville, and that’s frustrating for sure. But this team’s got heart. We’ve put in the work this week, and we’re heading to Michigan with a clean state and a fast Real American Beer Chevy.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

“Michigan is one of those places where raw speed really matters, and I feel like our No. 48 Ally Chevy has been trending in the right direction on these big, fast tracks. It’s a home race for a lot of our partners, so there’s a little extra motivation to go out there, execute, and put on a show. I’m looking forward to getting on track and hopefully giving them something to cheer about on Sunday.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What are your thoughts as we head to Michigan?

“Michigan is a fun track. With the speed we’ve had this year at Spire Motorsports, our mile-and-a-half program and big-track program have been great. I feel like the Hendrick engine shop is a big part of that, too. Every year, when we think about Michigan, this is usually where you see how everybody is performance-wise. I think Michigan and Indianapolis are those places with big downforce, big horsepower. Being efficient in both those areas is important at both those places. Everything stands out. Everything is magnified at Michigan, and right now, with the speed that we have, I think it’ll be a great track for us to go do something special.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

How do you carry that momentum over to a bigger, faster track and balance the environment of being at your home track?

“I’m really excited to get to Michigan and have a chance to improve on our race from last year. I’ve been saying for a few weeks that we’ve improved so much and, thankfully, we finally put a race together where that shows. There are definitely some lessons and things that we learn each week that will only continue to make us better down the line, but I think we have a good chance to keep things going to get another top five or top 10 this weekend.

There is for sure a balance that has to happen in terms of showing appreciation to fans and friends who come to the track and staying aware of the job that we’re there to do. I work on that every weekend just as much as I work on my race craft. It’s an ever-evolving process and we have a solid group that holds me accountable to make sure I’m giving my attention to all of those different areas.”

How much does it benefit you to race in events outside of the Cup Series?

“I feel like it helps a lot. Not so much in terms of things specific to the car and what we can do, but just having that time on track to be in race mode. I love racing and I’m happiest when I’m getting to do that, but I think it does help that I can be in that racing mindset more often and earlier in the weekend. I also really enjoy getting to be around fans. It makes me a better driver to hear what they love about our sport and know that we’re making a difference.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Your performance on ovals has improved in recent weeks. How mentally challenging this learning process been for you since you’ve had so much success in your racing career?

“It’s been challenging. I’ve never ran 30th or been at the back of the pack before. It’s been a huge mindset shift. Justin (Marks) has been great with his support, and he knows the results are going to come on road courses, but I need to keep improving on the ovals. I feel like better finishes are certainly coming. The last couple of weeks we have been improving and last weekend at Nashville we qualified our best on an oval by far.”

This weekend will be your first Cup start at Michigan. What are your thoughts about this track?

“I feel we have some good momentum building with our oval racing, so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish. Michigan looks like a crazy, fast track in the Cup with always a lot of action. Can’t wait to get there!”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts on Michigan Speedway?

“I like Michigan. It’s a very fast track and I feel like we have had great cars there lately. We have big expectations on Sunday. We have top-10 finishes the last two seasons and expect to be good this weekend.”

Next week you leave for Mexico City. You must be excited to race in your home country.

“I know. I can’t wait. This is a dream come true. We have a lot to do down there, and we’re going early. It’s going to be a great moment for NASCAR as well as the Mexican race fans. I really think everyone will be shocked, and what a good reception we get in Mexico. It’s going to be an awesome weekend.

I’m super excited about it. When we get to that week, it’s just another weekend, right? But in reality, it’s going to be tough to handle all the people pulling me in different directions. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I feel very, very grateful and thankful to be in this position and to be living the NASCAR dream in this era. I was talking to some friends and just a few years ago going to Mexico probably wouldn’t be an option so I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 43

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2024

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2025 STATISTICS:

Wins: 5

Poles: 7

Laps Led: 1,985

Top-Fives: 29

Top-10s: 63

Stage Wins: 14

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 871 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 760

Laps led to date: 254,696

Top-fives to date: 4,398

Top-10s to date: 9,070

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,205 Chevrolet: 871 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 844 Ford: 744 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 194

