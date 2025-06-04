Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Michigan

Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, June 8, 2025

2-Mile D-Shaped Oval

2 PM ET

Location: Brooklyn, Michigan

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 15 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 8th (Nashville)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 2nd

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Michigan Races 14 380 16 Wins 3 32 3 Poles 1 22 1 Top 5 8 127 7 Top 10 10 192 9 Laps Led 851 10,107 263 Stage Wins 8 70 1 Average Finish 11.6 14.0 12.4

Kyle Larson is one of only two active drivers to have won three NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway. His three wins at the 2-mile, D-shaped oval are tied for his most at any track along with Kansas Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 32-year-old has finished seventh or better in four of the last five races at Michigan.

So far in 2025, Larson has accumulated three victories, eight top fives, 10 top 10s, 851 laps led and eight stage wins, all the most in his career through a season’s first 14 events.

Larson’s average finish of 11.64 this season is fourth best in the Cup Series.

Since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, Larson has visited victory lane 26 times, 13 more than any other driver in that time span.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 15th (Nashville)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 5th

No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet



2025 Cup Career Michigan Races 14 336 14 Wins 0 19 0 Poles 0 12 0 Top 5 3 107 3 Top 10 7 178 10 Laps Led 76 5,602 173 Stage Wins 0 38 1 Average Finish 11.5 12.8 10.5

Chase Elliott has 10 top-10 finishes in 14 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, his most at a track where he has yet to win and tied for his third most anywhere (behind Martinsville Speedway and Kansas Speedway).

The 29-year-old is tied for the second most runner-up finishes (three) without a win at Michigan.

Elliott’s 10.5 average finish in the Irish Hills ranks second among active drivers with at least three starts.

The 2020 Cup Series champion is the only driver to finish top 20 in all 14 races this season. He’s completed all but one lap through 14 events for the second straight year. His average finish of 11.5 ranks third.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 5th (Nashville)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 1st

No. 24 RAPTOR Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Michigan Races 14 266 10 Wins 1 14 0 Poles 2 15 0 Top 5 7 61 2 Top 10 9 113 3 Laps Led 670 3,649 40 Stage Wins 6 29 0 Average Finish 9.2 14.9 15.2

William Byron and the No. 24 team had another stout showing this past weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. After qualifying third, he finished top five in both stages before securing a fifth-place finish.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is having a career season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s led 670 laps and has seven top-five finishes – both career bests through 14 races – and has been no worse than second in the driver points standings. In addition, he has completed 99.9% of the laps run, tied for the second most.

Through 14 races Byron has an average starting position of 8.4 and an average finish of 9.21, both best of the field.

Leading the 2025 driver points standings for 11 out of 14 weeks, Byron remains on top of the standings with a 48-point lead, his second-largest margin of the season. He has also collected 547 points, the most by a driver through 14 races in the Next Gen era.

Byron has two runner-up results in the last four starts at Michigan, including in last year’s race in which he collected the most points.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 31 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 36th (Nashville)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 12th

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Michigan Races 14 339 15 Wins 0 8 0 Poles 2 7 0 Top 5 2 42 0 Top 10 7 103 3 Laps Led 110 1,478 19 Stage Wins 0 7 0 Average Finish 19.1 19.3 24.3

Alex Bowman currently sits 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, 213 markers behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate and leader William Byron.

In 15 career starts at Michigan International Speedway, Bowman has earned three top-10 finishes, with a best result of ninth in 2022.

For Best Friends Animal Society programming, Ally and Bowman will partner with Michigan Anti Cruelty Society as the selected shelter for this weekend.

Ally and HENDRICKCARS.COM are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper. Fans can also enter at ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar.

Hendrick Motorsports



2025 All-Time Michigan Races 14 1,395 78 Wins 4 316* 8 Poles 5* 258* 11* Top 5 20* 1,299* 56 Top 10 33* 2,220* 112* Laps Led 1,707* 84,019* 2,769* Stage Wins 14* 129 1



*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

Combined, Hendrick Motorsports drivers have led 1,706 laps so far this season, most of all organizations by 839 circuits. That number accounts for 42% of laps run through 14 races this year. A Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has led the most laps in five of the last seven NASCAR Cup Series races.

Hendrick Motorsports is the only team to have at least one car finish in the top five in every race this year with no other organization placing a car in the top 10 in each event. Dating back to last season, Hendrick Motorsports has had a top-five finisher in the last 22 races, the company’s third-longest such streak.

The organization enters Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway leading all teams in poles (five), top fives (20), top 10s (33), laps led (1,707) and stage wins (14), the most stage victories ever through the first 14 events of a season.

Hendrick Motorsports is the all-time leader in poles (11), top-10 finishes (112) and laps led (2,769) at Michigan.

The organization is one top-five finish away from 1,300 with no other team having more 953.



QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on Michigan International Speedway: “I always love going to Michigan. It’s the track I got my first NASCAR Cup Series win at. I’ve had quite a bit of success there and I think it’s a track that Hendrick Motorsports is usually strong at. With it being in (Chevrolet’s) backyard, we all want to be the one to get them that win. Hopefully we can this weekend.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on Michigan International Speedway: “It’s always good to go to Michigan and have a good run. It’s certainly changed a lot over the years, just with how the cars have changed. But the race track itself is the most consistent place I’ve ever seen for a racetrack that has those hard winters. It just doesn’t seem to get old, which is kind of crazy. I enjoy going out there. If you’ve never been to Michigan in the summer, it’s actually really nice. I highly recommend it. I always enjoy going up there in the summer months. Certainly, a great place to have a good run for (General Motors) and everybody involved there. They do a lot for us.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on Michigan International Speedway: “We were so close to getting it done last year, and a few years before that as well. I’m really confident in what our No. 24 team has been doing this year and how we’ve been executing. If we show up with the speed we’ve been having, I feel like we’ll definitely be in the mix Sunday and that’s what we hope for. I think this is a race that we can really show what we’re made of.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on Michigan International Speedway: “Michigan is one of those places where raw speed really matters, and I feel like our No. 48 Ally Chevy has been trending in the right direction on these big, fast tracks. It’s a home race for a lot of our partners, so there’s a little extra motivation to go out there, execute, and put on a show. I’m looking forward to getting on track and hopefully giving them something to cheer about on Sunday.”