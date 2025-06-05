21 Team Celebrating Wood Brothers’ Win In Inaugural Michigan Cup Race

As part of the Wood Brothers’ celebration of 75 years in the sport, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are running a paint scheme this weekend at Michigan International Speedway commemorating the Wood’s victory in the track’s inaugural NASCAR race.

On June 15, 1969, in the Motor State 500, Cale Yarborough drove the Woods’ 1969 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II (A Cale Yarborough Special Edition produced by Ford that was painted much like the one one Mustang Dark Horse that Berry will race this weekend). That race ended with a dramatic, door-to-door shootout between Yarborough and LeeRoy Yarbrough, which ended with Cale speeding away to victory while LeeRoy hit the wall but recovered to finish fourth behind David Pearson and Richard Petty. It was the first of 11 wins at Michigan for the Woods.

The next race at Michigan, the Yankee 600 on August 17 of the same year, was plagued by rain. The race, scheduled to be 600 miles, ended a little after the halfway mark with Pearson, then driving for Holman-Moody, taking the win over Buddy Baker, Richard Petty and Yarborough.

Back at Michigan the next year, with the race shortened to 400 miles, Yarborough’s No. 21 Mercury fell two laps off the pace, but Yarborough eventually rejoined the lead lap and passed Pete Hamilton with two laps remaining to take the win.

All told, Yarborough, who had just one career Cup victory before joining the Woods, won 13 races in the No. 21 including the 1968 Daytona 500 and the Firecracker 400 at Daytona as well as the 1968 Southern 500 at Darlington. His first win with the Woods came at Atlanta in 1967, and he also won there in 1969 leading 308 of 334 laps in the first time out with a Boss 429 engine under the hood. He won at Atlanta again in 1969. Yarborough and the Woods accomplished all that despite running a limited schedule their entire time together.

Leonard Wood described Yarborough as “one of the hardest drivers there’s ever been in NASCAR.” He said the Woods hired Yarborough on the recommendation of Charlie Gray, then the coordinator of Ford’s drag racing and NASCAR racing efforts. Yarborough also had made a good impression on the Woods in his early years in the sport. “He ran really well in a Sportsman race at Daytona,” Wood said. “And he was running really well in Banjo Matthews’ Ford. He drove 110 percent all the time.”

Now it’s the Josh Berry era in the history of the Wood Brothers.

Berry and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane crew, with a win at Las Vegas in March securing them a Playoff berth, now are looking for their second win together.

“I’m really happy with the consistent performance we’ve had,” Berry said. “Sure, there have been times we’ve missed out on the finishes we deserved or let some opportunities slip. But overall, I think we’ve done a great job qualifying well and racing strong. If we keep tightening up the little things and minimizing mistakes, the results will start coming our way more often.”

Berry said he has some added motivation heading into this weekend at Michigan.

“The Wood Brothers have a great history at Michigan, and we’re looking forward to going out there with our throwback scheme and putting together a solid weekend in Ford’s backyard,” he said.

Practice for the FireKeepers Casino 400 is set for Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by qualifying at 10:40. Sunday’s 200-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled to start just after 2 p.m., with Stage breaks planned for Laps 45 and 120. Amazon Prime will carry the TV coverage all weekend.

