PHORM ENERGY JOINS HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO FUEL EVERY MISSION

NEW ENERGY DRINK FROM ANHEUSER-BUSCH, 1ST PHORM AND DANA WHITE SPONSORS ICONIC NO. 24 CHEVROLET AND SPOTLIGHTS PIT CREW ATHLETES ACROSS MULTIPLE TEAMS

CONCORD, N.C., AND ST. LOUIS (June 5, 2025) – Newly announced Phorm Energy has joined 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports in a multi-year partnership that will help launch a new game-changing energy drink. The agreement, which begins immediately and runs through 2027, will feature dynamic marketing integrations, including primary sponsorship of the No. 24 Chevrolet team, branding with pit crew athletes and a presence inside Hendrick Motorsports’ new athletic center.

Phorm Energy is a powerful partner for those committed to unlocking their full potential. Available in four varieties – Screamin’ Freedom, Blue Blitz, Orange Fury and Grape Smash – Phorm Energy boasts natural flavors, natural caffeine from green tea, electrolytes for hydration and a blend of ingredients aimed at supporting mental focus. Built by two American manufacturers with proud St. Louis roots, this energy drink is the first innovation from the partnership of Anheuser-Busch, 1st Phorm and Dana White.

“Launching Phorm Energy is a huge moment for our team and partnering with Hendrick Motorsports is just another way we can continue to grow and deliver something truly special,” said Sal Frisella, CEO, 1st Phorm. “We have built this brand for people that embrace the grit and grind in their everyday lives, and that’s something that Hendrick Motorsports and their drivers inherently know and understand. We know we found the right partner in Hendrick Motorsports and together we have big plans.”

As part of this new partnership, Phorm Energy will become a primary sponsor of the No. 24 Chevrolet for two races during the 2026 Cup Series season and four events in 2027. The team opened 2025 with its second consecutive DAYTONA 500 victory and currently leads the regular season standings.

The Phorm Energy brand will also serve as a full-year associate sponsor of the Nos. 5, 24 and 48 Hendrick Motorsports teams in 2025, 2026 and 2027. The partnership will incorporate the organization’s elite athletes with Phorm Energy logos placed on firesuits and helmets for the Nos. 5, 24 and 48 pit crews. The three race cars will feature Phorm Energy branding around fuel ports and enhanced logo placement on fueler uniforms.

In addition, the collaboration will extend to Hendrick Motorsports’ new 35,000-square-foot athletic center and corporate meeting space, which broke ground in April and is scheduled to open before the 2026 season. Located on the team’s campus in Concord, North Carolina, the state-of-the-art facility will feature Phorm Energy products and branding, while serving as a hub for training, recovery and overall health for Hendrick Motorsports athletes and employees.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to work with a powerhouse like Anheuser-Busch, as they launch Phorm Energy and build something new,” said Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. “As a brand grounded in shared values of dedication and hard work, we’re proud that the No. 24 team and our incredible athletes get to be part of their community. We’re making a major investment in our facilities to support our teammates with the best possible resources, and it’s exciting to have Phorm Energy involved from day one. We look forward to collaborating on a distinctive and authentic program.”

ABOUT PHORM ENERGY:

Phorm Energy is made for those who do the work in their everyday lives to unlock your full potential. With a unique blend of ingredients aimed to support mental focus, Phorm Energy has natural caffeine derived from green tea extract and electrolytes that support hydration. Phorm Energy is a collaboration between Anheuser-Busch, 1st Phorm, and Dana White. For more on Phorm Energy, you can visit phormenergy.com and follow Phorm Energy on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH:

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are committed to earning our place in the moments that matter to our consumers and making a meaningful impact in our communities across the country. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations.

Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have a dedicated network of more than 65,000 hardworking Americans across the United States who bring our beer to life.

We are home to several of America’s most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser, and Bud Light as well as regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From our industry-leading efforts to support American farmers and our nation’s military, veterans, and first responders to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home – that’s who we are. For more information, visit https://www.anheuser-busch.com/ or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (316) and laps led (more than 84,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.