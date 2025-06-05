Front Row Motorsports: Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes

Firekeepers Casino 400

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Event: Race 17 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Michigan International Speedway (2.0-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Finishing 13th in last Sunday’s race at the Nashville Superspeedway, Zane Smith heads to Ford’s home track, the Michigan International Speedway, with strong momentum. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith earned his first career Truck Series win at the two-mile track in 2020. In the Cup Series, Smith has one previous start at the track, finishing seventh in the 2024 event with Spire Motorsports. Long John Silver’s will return to the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 200 lap, 400-mile race.

“I always look forward to racing at Michigan,” said Smith. “I scored my first career truck win there, so I have a special connection with the track. I’m happy with the speed this No. 38 team is bringing to the track. We have a couple things to clean up on pit road but overall, I think we can leave Michigan with a result we can all be proud of.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.