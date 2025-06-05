Front Row Motorsports: Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes
Firekeepers Casino 400
Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025
Event: Race 17 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Michigan International Speedway (2.0-miles)
#of Laps: 200
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Finishing 13th in last Sunday’s race at the Nashville Superspeedway, Zane Smith heads to Ford’s home track, the Michigan International Speedway, with strong momentum. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith earned his first career Truck Series win at the two-mile track in 2020. In the Cup Series, Smith has one previous start at the track, finishing seventh in the 2024 event with Spire Motorsports. Long John Silver’s will return to the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 200 lap, 400-mile race.
“I always look forward to racing at Michigan,” said Smith. “I scored my first career truck win there, so I have a special connection with the track. I’m happy with the speed this No. 38 team is bringing to the track. We have a couple things to clean up on pit road but overall, I think we can leave Michigan with a result we can all be proud of.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.