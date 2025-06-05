RCR Race Preview: Michigan International Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway… In 188 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has recorded three wins with drivers Dale Earnhardt (1987, 1990) and Kevin Harvick (2010), and one pole award with Jeff Burton (2006). RCR has 26 top-five finishes and 60 top-10 finishes in Cup Series competition at Michigan. Earnhardt scored the first Michigan win for the organization in dominating fashion, leading 152 of 200 laps in June 1987. His second win, in June 1990, came when he beat Ernie Irvan to the checkered flag by just .22 seconds. Harvick’s victory in August 2010 came after the No. 29 team elected to gamble late in the race, giving the California native his first win at in the Irish Hills.

Did You Know… Richard Childress made 17 starts at Michigan International Speedway during his NASCAR Cup Series driving career between 1972 and 1981. Childress earned four top-10 finishes at Michigan, with a career-best finish of sixth in June 1974.

Watch Us on Amazon Prime… The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, June 8, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, the third of five consecutive races this season that will air on the streaming service. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying at Michigan International Speedway will also be broadcast on Amazon Prime. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow MobilityScienceTM Chevrolet at Michigan International Speedway… Austin Dillon has 21 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, posting his best finish of fourth in August 2018. He owns two top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes and has led 39 laps in Cup Series competition at the track. Additionally at Michigan, Dillon owns one NASCAR Xfinity Series win (2018) and two pole awards (2012 and 2013) in four Series starts. He also has four starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at Michigan, earning two top-five finishes and one pole (2010) with 38 laps led. In his lone ARCA Menards Series start at Michigan, Dillon finished second (2009).

Winner, Winner… Dillon won a rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway in 2018, leading 18 laps enroute to victory in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Cabella’s Chevrolet.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team… Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by using one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack – as a real-time testbed. After 12 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer, and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports, and follow them on X (@DowSports) and LinkedIn (Dow Sports Marketing Solutions).

Dow MobilityScience™… Dow’s MobilityScience™ platform is designed to enhance the customer experience by tailoring technologies, products, and services from across Dow businesses to the transportation industry. The platform is pursuing accelerated growth by addressing Mobility mega-trends – where lighter weight, longer range, greater comfort, enhanced safety, and lower carbon footprint are the ultimate objectives. That is where Dow science, innovation, and people step in – working closely with customers to create the materials that bring the possibilities to life.

Hey Batter, Batter… Dillon and his teammate, Kyle Busch, are scheduled to visit the Detroit Tigers on Friday to participate in batting practice with the team in advance of the first of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Dillon played in the Little League World Series in 2002.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to make a stop at the RCR Merchandise hauler in the fan midway at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8, at 10:20 a.m. Local Time. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 3 Dow MobilityScienceTM Chevrolet and get new RCR gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on Michigan International Speedway?

“Michigan International Speedway is a big, fast, two-mile oval. It’s the fastest track on the NASCAR schedule. You’re always trying to make moves and get big runs when you can. Michigan is one of those places where you definitely feel the speed as soon as you get there. Getting to pit road can be tricky because you’re coming in so fast, and it’s key to entering and exiting without any penalties. Michigan provides long green flag runs, and it’s hard to make up a lap there. Overall, I really like racing at Michigan.”

What makes racing at Michigan International Speedway especially important for you and your team?

“When we race at Michigan International Speedway, you always want to perform well for your manufacturer. That’s a big race for all the OEMs, and we want to put Chevy out front at all costs. Michigan is also the home of Dow, which makes it even more meaningful. We want to put on a great race and create a great experience for everyone from Dow who comes out to see the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet on track.”

You’ve had some memorable races at Michigan International Speedway in the past, and have come close to winning there…

“We’ve had some good races in the past at Michigan International Speedway, and some really fast Chevrolets. You always want to perform in front of your manufacturer’s home, and for everyone at Dow. I remember having a shot to win in 2023. We were really fast and then I almost got flipped upside down by Brad Keselowski at the start/finish line and wrecked. It’s racing. It happens in this sport.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet at Michigan International Speedway… Sunday’s 400-mile race will mark Kyle Busch’s 37th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Michigan International Speedway. Busch earned his lone win at the two-mile oval in August 2011 and boasts 10 top-five finishes and 16 top-10 finishes at the track. Additionally at Michigan, the 40-year-old driver has led 303 laps, holds an average starting position of 12.3 and an average finish of 17.2.

A Winning Tradition… In August 2011, Busch passed Jimmie Johnson in Turn 1 with 12 laps to go and survived a late restart following a caution that extended the race an extra three laps to earn his lone win at the D-shaped oval. It was the first victory for Busch in 14 tries in the Cup Series at Michigan. The win was the series-leading fourth of the season at the time for Busch. Busch also owns two wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Michigan (August 2004 and June 2015), and one win in the NASCAR Truck Series (August 2015).

A Look Back… In last year’s Cup Series race at Michigan, Busch started 13th after much of practice and qualifying rained out. He worked his way forward in the race, claiming the second stage. The No. 8 team took a late-race gamble in the form of a two-tire pit stop, which culminated with Busch claiming a solid fourth-place finish when the rain-delayed race ended Monday.

Testing… Following last week’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, Busch and the No. 8 team participated in the Goodyear tire test at Iowa Speedway.

Hey Batter, Batter… Busch and his teammate, Austin Dillon, are scheduled to visit the Detroit Tigers on Friday to participate in batting practice with the team in advance of the first of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Meet Busch… On Sunday, June 8 at 11:25 a.m. ET, Busch is scheduled to visit the Chevrolet display in the Michigan International Speedway midway for a question and answer session.

About BetMGM… BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM’s U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://sports.betmgm.com/en/blog.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

How big of a factor is the draft at Michigan International Speedway?

“Over the last couple of years with this new Next Gen car, the draft at Michigan International Speedway has become less effective in my opinion. These cars don’t quite suck up on the straightaways the way the old cars could.”

Is it refreshing to race at a place like Michigan International Speedway where you can move around the track and find a line that works?

“Michigan over the years has been pretty lane dominant, but with the addition of the traction compound through the corners, it has led itself to widening out and allowing you to try different grooves. It still isn’t as wide as it once was. Back in 2013 you could race along the wall, but it’s getting better and going in that direction.”

Looking back at this race last year, what do you remember about that fourth-place finish?

“I wish I came off pit road with about an eight-second lead. That might’ve helped a little bit. Overall, just net positive on the weekend being upfront and having a shot at the win. We ran in the top 10 all day. It was a really good call by Randall Burnett and the guys to take two tires, get us more track position and just try to hold the leaders off as best we could. Overall, it was a good day for our RCR team.”