What is the Cheapest Way to Ship a Motorcycle Bike?

Shipping a motorcycle to a new place might initially look pricey and bothersome. However, it can be done more easily and affordably. Whether you’re relocating, selling your bike, or planning a long-distance trip, finding an affordable motorcycle shipping service can save you hundreds of dollars. So, let’s explore budget-friendly options to ship a motorcycle.

So, What’s The Cheapest Way to Transport a Motorcycle?

The cheapest way to transport a motorcycle is by using open-air shipping through a motorcycle transport company. Open carriers cost between $300 and $500 for short distances and $600 to $800 cross-country. DIY transport using a rented trailer may cost less, but it increases risk and effort.

How Much Does it Cost to Ship a Motorcycle Across the US?

Shipping a motorcycle to the US typically costs between $500 and $1,500. The final price depends on factors like distance, shipping method (air or sea), motorcycle size, and whether the transport is door-to-door or terminal-to-terminal.

Distance: Longer hauls: higher fuel and labor costs.

higher fuel and labor costs. Transport method: Air freight ($$$) vs. sea freight ($$) vs. ground ($).

Air freight ($$$) vs. sea freight ($$) vs. ground ($). Motorcycle size/weight: Bulkier bikes (e.g., Harley touring models) cost more.

Bulkier bikes (e.g., Harley touring models) cost more. Door-to-door vs. terminal: Door delivery adds 15-30% to terminal drop-off rates.

Door delivery adds 15-30% to terminal drop-off rates. Season/timing: Summer/peak seasons spike demand (and prices).

Summer/peak seasons spike demand (and prices). International: Customs fees, import taxes, or crate fees can add $200−1,000+.

4 Common Motorcycle Shipping Methods

The following are the different options available to transport your bike based on charges, protection offered, and convenience

1. Open Transport

Open transport is one of the most affordable bike shipping options for transporting motorcycles. A motorbike transport company uses open trailers where motorcycles are usually stacked.

This may not be the ideal method for extra protection, but it is the cheapest and most popular, with a single shipment costing between $300 and $800.

Furthermore, open carriers are widely available, allowing faster bookings. However, the risk of damage due to exposed elements is minimal for standard motorbikes.

2. Enclosed Transport

When a motorcycle is shipped in a completely covered trailer or container, it is referred to as enclosed transport. This option works best for custom, vintage, or expensive motorcycles as it offers the utmost protection from the elements. For instance, weather, dust, or theft.

However, as with any added security, there is a cost. Enclosed motorcycle transport is usually 30% to 50% more expensive than open transport, costing anywhere between $800 and $1,500. Moreover, you may need to wait longer with tough scheduling options due to the limited availability of enclosed carriers.

3. Crated Shipping

In crate shipping, the motorcycle is transported in a custom wooden or metal crate, making it one of the most secure options.

Crated shipping makes it possible to offer stability, preventing movement or external damage during transport, whether it be domestic or international. Due to the extra protection, crate shipping is typically used for overseas shipments or long hauls.

One of the drawbacks of this shipping method is that you have to disassemble your bike. Moreover, the fees range between $800 and $1,500+.

4. DIY Transport

With do-it-yourself transport, one option will be renting a U-Haul truck or a trailer and transporting the motorcycle on your own. While it may appear cost-effective, DIY transport has its pitfalls, such as fuel and equipment expenditure.

If an individual is transporting, he must plan ahead to take care of timing factors. It will cost anywhere between $150 to $400, but the risk of damage is higher without experience.

Moreover, there is no insurance, so this option is far less attractive, limiting the range of relocations to nearby places only.

Shipping Method Cost Range Protection Level Open Transport $300 – $800 Moderate Enclosed Transport $800 – $1,500 High Crated Shipping $800 – $1,500+ Maximum DIY Transport $150 – $400 Low

How to Ship a Motorcycle Cheaply?

1. Compare Quotes Strategically to Unlock Competitive Rates

To secure the cheapest way to ship a motorcycle, obtain quotes from at least 3–5 motorbike transport companies. These companies provide instant estimates, but direct negotiation often yields better deals.

Furthermore, get binding quotes as they ensure no surprises in your affordable bike shipping plan. Prioritize carriers with transparent pricing, and leverage discounts (AAA, military, etc.) to reduce costs further.

2. Opt for Open Transport to Slash Costs by 25–50%

Open transport is the most affordable bike shipping method, costing $0.40–$1.00 per mile versus $1.42+ for enclosed motorcycle transport.

While exposed to the weather, this works well for standard bikes. Reputable motorbike transport companies use secure tie-down systems.

Reserve enclosed motorcycle transport only for high-value bikes needing climate protection. For example, a 1,500-mile open shipment costs $650–$1,200, while an enclosed shipment exceeds $1,000.

3. Book During Off-Peak Seasons for Significant Discounts

Winter (November–February) offers 20–30% savings on motorcycle shipping services due to lower demand. Carriers run promotions during this period. Avoid peak events (e.g., Sturgis Rally) and book 4–6 weeks early.

Flexibility with dates aligns with carrier routes, enhancing affordable bike shipping opportunities. For instance, a summer $1,200 shipment might drop to $900 in winter.

4. Self-Crate Your Motorcycle to Eliminate Packaging Fees

DIY crating saves $150–$500 compared to professional services when you ship a motorcycle. Use a wooden crate sized to your bike, and secure it with straps and padding. Remove detachable parts (mirrors, windshields) to minimize risks.

Note: Some motorbike transport companies require certified crates, so confirm guidelines first. This step ensures your enclosed motorcycle transport (if needed) stays cost-effective.

5. Choose Terminal-to-Terminal Delivery to Avoid Surcharges

Terminal-to-terminal shipping cuts costs by $100–$200 compared to door-to-door. Companies optimize routes between hubs, avoiding rural fees. While enclosed motorcycle transport is pricier, this method keeps even protected shipments affordable. Factor in transportation to terminals—rent a trailer or borrow a truck for short trips to maximize savings.

Can FedEx or USPS ship a motorcycle?

FedEx can ship a motorcycle using its Freight Priority or Freight Economy services with crating. USPS does not ship motorcycles because it limits shipments to 70 lbs, and motorcycles exceed this weight. FedEx is not cheap, so for motorcycle transport, a motorbike transport company with specialized carriers is recommended.