Stewart Friesen survives three overtime attempts for thrilling Truck victory at Michigan

Stewart Friesen had an emphatic response amid a three-year difficult stretch, including the start of the 2025 season, by scoring a thrilling NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory in the DQS Solutions & Staffing 200 at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, June 7, amid three overtime attempts.

The 41-year-old Friesen from Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, led the final two of 139 over-scheduled laps in an event where he started in 17th place and was not placed under the spotlight towards the front for a majority of the event. Friesen’s opportunity to contend for a victory would occur during an attempted restart with five laps remaining, where a stack-up and multi-truck wreck that involved all of the front-runners allowed Friesen to snake through into the top five.

Then amid two attempted overtime restarts that were shortened due to on-track incidents, Friesen found himself restarting on the front row alongside Grant Enfinger for a third overtime attempt. After muscling ahead of Enfinger prior to the final lap, Friesen would have enough fuel and horsepower to fend off the latter’s final-lap charge to claim an overwhelming victory in the Irish Hills and his first in three years.

With on-track qualifying that determined the starting lineup occurring on Saturday, Luke Fenhaus notched his first Truck career pole position with a pole-winning lap at 183.505 mph in 39.236 seconds. Joining Fenhaus on the front row was Carson Hocevar, the latter of whom clocked in his best qualifying lap at 183.271 mph in 39.286 seconds.

Prior to the event, the following names that included Nathan Byrd, Morgen Baird, rookie Toni Breidinger and Chandler Smith dropped to the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments made to their respective trucks.

When the green flag waved and the event commenced, the field scattered and fanned out through the frontstretch as Luke Fenhaus used the outside lane to muscle his No. 66 Soda Sense Ford F-150 entry ahead and lead through the first two turns. As Fenhaus continued to lead through the backstretch, teammate Jake Garcia, who was being drafted by rookie Connor Mosack, tried to make a move beneath Fenhaus for the lead entering Turns 3 and 4. Garcia, however, slightly got loose through the turns, which allowed Fenhaus to muscle ahead. Despite being locked in a duel with Mosack, Fenhaus led the first lap.

Seconds later, Carson Hocevar, who was scored in fourth place, used a massive run used through the frontstretch to steer his No. 7 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST entry beneath both Fenhaus and Mosack through the first two turns. This allowed Hocevar to assume the lead, where he led through the fifth lap mark before Mosack assumed the lead for himself on the sixth lap. Hocevar, however, used a push received from Corey Heim to steer beneath Mosack and reassume the lead through the frontstretch. As Heim reeled in on Hocevar for the lead during the following lap, the latter would proceed to lead through to Lap 29.

When the first stage period concluded on Lap 30, Heim, who got underneath Hocevar and stormed his No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro entry past him for the lead through Turns 3 and 4, captured his 11th Truck stage victory of the 2025 season. Hocevar settled in second ahead of Mosack, Majeski and Honeycutt while Ankrum, Fenhaus, Chastain, Riggs and Perez de Lara were scored in the top 10, respectively.

Under the stage break, the lead lap field led by Heim peeled off the racetrack to pit for the first time. Following the pit stops, Heim exited pit road first while Hocevar, Mosack and the rest of the field followed behind.

The second stage period started on Lap 37 as Heim and Mosack occupied the front row. At the start, the latter two dueled in front of two-stacked lanes through the first two turns. Heim would then receive a push from Hocevar through the backstretch that allowed both to muscle ahead of Mosack and the field, with Heim leading the next lap.

After Heim led to the Lap 40 mark, Hocevar used a run of his own through the backstretch to overtake Heim entering Turns 3 and 4. Hocevar would proceed to lead from Lap 41 to 49 before Heim overtook the latter as Hocevar had a small piece of debris covering his front grille. Despite Hocevar’s successful attempt to use Heim’s rear bumper to clear the debris off his grille, he could not navigate his way past Heim as Heim, who led since Lap 50, retained the top spot.

When the second stage period concluded on Lap 60, Heim fended off Hocevar to notch his 12th Truck stage victory of 2025 and second of the Michigan event. This also marked Heim’s fourth time capturing the first two stage periods of a Truck event. Hocevar settled in second for a second consecutive stage and he was followed by Majeski, Honeycutt, Mosack, Chastain, Ruggiero, Tanner Gray, Chandler Smith and Fenhaus, respectively.

During the stage break, the leaders led by Heim returned to pit road for service. Following the pit stops, Heim exited pit road first following a fast pit service as he was followed by Hocevar, Honeycutt, Fenhaus, Tanner Gray, Mosack and the rest of the field.

With 57 laps remaining, the final stage period commenced as Heim and Honeycutt occupied the front row. At the start, Honeycutt received a push from Gray from the inside lane that enabled him to receive a slight advantage before Heim used pushes from both Hocevar and Majeski to clear Honeycutt and retain the lead. Seconds later, Hocevar made a move beneath Heim through Turns 3 and 4 to assume the lead, where the latter led the following lap.

During the event’s next caution period that started with 54 laps remaining due to Jack Wood wrecking in Turns 3 and 4, some including Dawson Sutton, Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen and Rajah Caruth pitted their respective entries while the rest led by Hocevar remained on the track.

The start of the next restart with 49 laps remaining did not last long when Caruth, who restarted in the mid-pack region, got sideways after making contact with Mills while trying to race in between the latter and Frankie Muniz through the first two turns. This resulted with Caruth getting loose, slapping his No. 71 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado RST entry into the outside wall and sliding down the track, where his entry came to a halt and terminated his race.

During the latest caution period, multiple competitors that included Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith, Layne Riggs, Grant Enfinger, rookie Giovanni Ruggiero, Matt Crafton, Fenhaus, Garcia, Matt Mills, Muniz, Ben Rhodes, Jack Wood and Friesen pitted while the rest led by Hocevar remained on the track.

As the event restarted under green with 43 laps remaining, Hocevar and Honeycutt dueled for the top spot through the first two turns as the field behind fanned out. Hocevar would then muscle ahead from the outside lane entering the backstretch despite having Honeycutt, Chastain and Heim all lined up behind him. Honeycutt then went beneath Hocevar entering Turns 3 and 4 as he tried to muscle ahead, but he slowly slid up the track. This allowed Hocevar to use the outside lane to overtake Honeycutt and lead the following lap.

The caution then returned during the next lap as both Morgen Baird and Nathan Byrd wrecked hard against the outside wall in Turns 3 and 4. The carnage resulted with the event being red-flagged for 19 minutes. Prior to the red flag being displayed, most of the leaders led by Hocevar pitted their respective entries while the rest led by Enfinger and including Ruggiero, Matt Crafton, Matt Mills, Jake Garcia, Stewart Friesen, Toni Breidinger and Spencer Boyd remained on the track.

When the red flag lifted and the race restarted under green with 35 laps remaining, Enfinger mounted his No. 9 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST entry ahead from the outside lane. Ruggiero would follow suit in second place through the first two turns while Crafton was trying to retain third place ahead of Hemric, Friesen, Riggs and the rest of the field. Over the next two laps, Tyler Ankrum and Chastain would each get sideways through Turns 3 and 4, with the former making contact with the outside wall. Amid both incidents that caused the field to scatter, the race remained under green flag conditions as Enfinger continued to lead with 30 laps remaining.

Down to the final 20 laps of the event, Enfinger continued to lead over a hard-charging Riggs while Chastain, Ruggiero and Heim trailed in the top five. Behind, the top-10 spots were occupied by Gray, Hocevar, Hemric, Garcia and Chandler Smith.

Then with 15 laps remaining and as fuel was coming to mind for the front-runners, Chastain tried to steer his No. 44 Niece Chevrolet Silverado RST entry beneath Enfinger through the first two turns. Enfinger would use the outside lane to fight back and duel with Chastain through the backstretch as both Riggs and Heim reeled in. Riggs and Chastain would then make slight contact as the former went beneath the latter and Enfinger in his bid for the lead entering Turns 3 and 4. Both Chastain and Riggs would duel through the frontstretch before Enfinger threw a bold three-wide move beneath both to storm back to the lead with 14 laps remaining.

Over the next two laps, an intense four-truck battle for the lead that involved Enfinger, Chastain, Heim and Hocevar ensued, with all using the momentum gained from the turns to the straightaways to every use and swapping positions repeatedly. Riggs, who trailed in fifth place, would then scrape the outside wall entering the backstretch. This caused Riggs to lose ground in his bid for the lead as the leaders were approaching lapped traffic.

Then amid a battle for the lead with 11 laps remaining, Chastain got loose beneath Hocevar through the first two turns. This got Chastain smoking the tires and drifting sideways through the turns, where he managed to keep his truck racing straight entering the backstretch. Despite keeping his truck racing straight, Chastain dropped to fifth place on the leaderboard. As Hocevar stretched ahead with the lead, Ruggiero battled teammate Heim and Enfinger for the runner-up spot.

A lap later, the caution returned due to a tire carcass that had come off of Riggs’ entry that was spotted in the backstretch. By then, Hocevar was scored the leader over Ruggerio, Heim, Enfinger and Chastain.

Then as the field attempted to restart under green with five laps remaining, Chastain and Ruggiero, both of whom occupied the front row, got sideways after both received pushes that were too hard in the rear by Tanner Gray and Heim, respectively. As both Chastain and Ruggiero tried to keep their respective trucks racing straight, Ruggiero then got turned sideways and he clipped Chastain before he both rammed and sent his teammate Gray for a spin. This triggered a chain reaction wreck through the frontstretch as Garcia, Hemric, Sutton, Muniz, Chandler Smith, Perez de Lara, Mosack, Wood all sustained damage to their entries. Amid the chaos, LaJoie emerged with the lead while Sutton, Hemric, Garcia and Muniz followed suit in the top five.

The latest multi-truck pileup that occurred on the frontstretch was enough for the event to be sent into overtime. The start of the first overtime attempt, however, did not last long due to Hemric cutting a tire and colliding into the outside wall hard entering Turn 3. Prior to Hemric’s wreck, Alan, who restarted in the top five, had gotten loose and slammed into the outside wall entering the backstretch. A second overtime attempt did not also last long due to a multi-truck incident on the backstretch that involved Mills, Breidinger, Perez de Lara and Wood.

During the first overtime attempt, LaJoie had retained the lead over the field. LaJoie, however, lost the lead to Enfinger during the second attempt. In addition, Rhodes made his way into the runner-up spot while Freisen and Garcia were scored in the top five.

The start of the third overtime attempt featured both Friesen and Enfinger dueling for the lead in front of the field through the first two turns. Through the backstretch, Enfinger, who was racing on the outside lane, tried to gain any momentum and draft from LaJoie to storm ahead, but Friesen, who was being aero-pushed by Fenhaus on the inside lane, muscled his No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro entry ahead through Turns 3 and 4 as Enfinger reeled in towards Friesen’s rear bumper.

When the white flag waved and the final lap started, Friesen remained in the lead by a tenth of a second over Enfinger. Friesen would proceed to lead Enfinger through the first two turns and the backstretch as Fenhaus, Rhodes and LaJoie all tried to reel in the two leaders. Enfinger then tried to reel in on Friesen through Turns 3 and 4, but his charge was not enough to get to Freisen’s rear bumper. With the clean air to his advantage and his truck still under power with fuel, Friesen was able to zip through the frontstretch and claim the checkered flag by a tenth of a second over Enfinger.

With the victory, Friesen, who became the 19th competitor overall to win a Truck race at Michigan in the series’ return to the track following a four-year absence, notched his third career win in the Craftsman Truck Series division and his first at Michigan. This also marked the first time since both Friesen and Halmar Friesen Racing won in the series since they achieved their previous feat at Texas Motor Speedway in May 2022. Friesen’s victory was also the fifth of the year for the Toyota nameplate and the first ever for crew chief Jimmy Villeneuve.

The victory was a satisfactory moment for Friesen, who came into the event with an average-finishing result of 15.8 and had finished 16th or worse six times through the previous 12 events. Having initially expressed unknowns of continuing to race in NASCAR in May, Friesen is in a guaranteed spot of making his fifth career appearance in the Truck Series Playoffs as a title contender.

Photo by Tim Jarrold for SpeedwayMedia.com.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Friesen said on the frontstretch on FOX. “Thank you to [owner] Chris [Larsen], Halmar, Mohawk Northeast, TRD, all our great product sponsors. All these badass race fans. I know there’s a lot of Canadians. There’s a lot of Americans. Everybody’s having a good time together and that’s what it’s all about, baby! Yeah!”

Grant Enfinger, who led 31 laps, settled in second place for a second time in 2025 while pole-sitter Luke Fenhaus notched a career-best third place despite leading only the first lap. Ben Rhodes came home in fourth place and Corey LaJoie, who reunited with Spire Motorsports for his first of nine-scheduled Truck races in 2025, posted a strong fifth-place result.

Matt Crafton, Jake Garcia, Chandler Smith, Andres Perez de Lara and Layne Riggs completed the top 10 in the final running order.

Notably, Carson Hocevar, who led a race-high 56 laps, ended up in 11th place ahead of Giovanni Ruggiero, Ty Majeski settled in 15th place and Corey Heim, who led 29 laps, ended up in 18th place behind teammate Tanner Gray. In addition, Kaden Honeycutt settled in 21st place and Ross Chastain, who was unable to finish the event following his wild multi-truck wreck with five laps remaining, retired in 26th place.

There were 20 lead changes for 11 different leaders. The race featured nine cautions for 47 laps. In addition, 18 of 32 starters finished on the lead lap.

Following the 13th event of the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series season, Corey Heim leads the regular-season standings by 133 points over Chandler Smith, 151 over Daniel Hemric, 164 over Grant Enfinger and 181 over both Tyler Ankrum and Layne Riggs.

Results:

1. Stewart Friesen, two laps led

2. Grant Enfinger, 31 laps led

3. Luke Fenhaus, one lap led

4. Ben Rhodes

5. Corey LaJoie, 12 laps led

6. Matt Crafton

7. Jake Garcia

8. Chandler Smith

9. Andres Perez de Lara

10. Layne Riggs

11. Carson Hocevar, 56 laps led

12. Giovanni Ruggiero, two laps led

13. Dawson Sutton

14. Frankie Muniz

15. Ty Majeski

16. Spencer Boyd

17. Tanner Gray, one lap led

18. Corey Heim, 29 laps led, Stages 1 & 2 winner

19. Connor Mosack, one lap down, one lap led

20. Jack Wood, three laps down

21. Kaden Honeycutt, three laps down

22. Toni Breidinger – OUT, Accident

23. Matt Mills – OUT, Accident

24. Tyler Ankrum, nine laps down

25. Josh Reaume, 10 laps down

26. Ross Chastain – OUT, DVP, two laps led

27. Daniel Hemric – OUT, Accident

28. Lawless Alan – OUT, Accident

29. Morgen Baird – OUT, Accident

30. Nathan Byrd – OUT, Accident

31. Rajah Caruth – OUT, Accident

32. Norm Benning – OUT, Engine

Next on the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule is Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for the MillerTech Battery 200. The event is scheduled to occur on June 20 and air at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.