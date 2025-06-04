Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesTruck SeriesWeekend Schedule
NASCAR at Michigan Weekend Schedule and Highlights

By Angie Campbell
NASCAR travels to Michigan International Speedway this weekend as the Craftsman Truck Series and Cup Series compete. First up is practice for the Craftsman Truck Series Friday morning.

The ARCA Menards Series highlights the on-track activity for the remainder of the day culminating with Friday evening’s Henry Ford Health 200.

Tune in Saturday morning for Craftsman Truck Series qualifying followed by Cup Series practice and qualifying at Michigan. The Truck Series will headline Saturday afternoon’s action with the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics race.

The Cup Series takes center stage Sunday afternoon with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at 2 p.m.

The Xfinity Series will return to action on June 14 in Mexico City.

Cup Series at Michigan Notes

The first Cup Series race at Michigan was held on June 15, 1969. It was won by NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Cale Yarborough for Wood Brothers Racing.

Joey Logano (2013, 2016, 2019) and Kyle Larson (2016, 2017 sweep) lead the active Cup Series drivers in wins at Michigan with three wins each.

Joey Logano is the youngest Cup Series winner at Michigan (August 18, 2013 – 23 years, 2 months, 25 days). Harry Gant is the oldest Cup Series winner at Michigan (August 16, 1992 – 52 years, 7 months, 6 days).

Kyle Larson won three straight races at Michigan (2016-2017) including his first Cup Series win in 2016.

Craftsman Truck Series at Michigan Notes

The Truck Series will return to Michigan after 1,765 days between Truck Series races at the track. The previous event was on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Three of Michigan’s last five Truck Series races have been won with a pass on the last lap.

18 of the drivers entered in the Michigan Truck Series race this weekend have never raced in a Truck Series race at Michigan. None of the drivers who are entered in this weekend’s Truck Series race has won at Michigan.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 6

1 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – No TV
2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – No TV
2:45 p.m.: NASCAR Press Pass
3:05 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying – No TV
5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 – FS2/MRN
Post ARCA race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, June 7

7:45 a.m.: NASCAR Press Pass
8:05 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying: FS1
9:30 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
10:40 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying – NASCAR Press Pass
Noon: Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics – FOX/SiriusXM/MRN
Purse: $782,900
Post Truck Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 8

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Press Pass
2 P.M.: Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Purse: $11,055,250
Prime/Max/MRN/SiriusXM

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
LEAVE A REPLY

