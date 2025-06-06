Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
Tyler Reddick takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 19, 2024 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Outlook

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

Tyler Reddick won by a tenth of a second over William Byron after two overtime attempts to win the rain-postponed FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Monday, August 19, 2024. The race featured seven cautions for 41 laps, 26 lead changes, and 24 of the 36 starters finished on the lead lap.

Track & Race Information for the Cracker Barrel 400 (Race #14 of 36)

Track Size: 2 miles
Banking/Turns: 18 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 3,600 feet
Backstretch Length: 2,242 feet
Race Purse: $11,055,250
Race Length: 200 laps / 400 miles

Time

Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 45 laps
Stage 2 Length: 75 laps (Ends on Lap 120)
Final Stage Length: 80 laps (Ends on Lap 200)

Who and what should you look out for at Michigan International Speedway?

Joey Logano leads all active NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers in poles at Michigan with four and is also the youngest pole winner (August 16, 2013 – 23 years, 2 months, 23 days).

Active Michigan Pole WinnersPolesSeasons
Joey Logano42019, 2016 sweep, 2013
Brad Keselowski22019, 2017
Christopher Bell12023
Bubba Wallace12022
Denny Hamlin12018
Kyle Larson12017

Joey Logano and Kyle Larson lead all active NCS drivers in wins at Michigan with three wins each.

Active Michigan Race WinnersWinsSeasons
Joey Logano32019, 2016, 2013
Kyle Larson32017 sweep, 2016
Denny Hamlin22011, 2010
Tyler Reddick12024
Chris Buescher12023
Ryan Blaney12021
Kyle Busch12011
  • Ty Gibbs has one top five, two top 10s, and leads all active drivers in the NCS in average finishing position at Michigan with an 8.0 in three starts.
  • Chase Elliott has three top fives, 10 top 10s, and an average finish of 10.500.
  • Brad Keselowski has two poles, nine top fives, 15 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.037. He leads all active drivers in the NCS in starts without a win at Michigan.
  • Denny Hamlin has two poles, two wins, 12 top fives, 19 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.206. He leads all active NCS drivers in top-five finishes at Michigan with 12.
  • Kyle Larson has one pole, three wins, seven top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 12.375.
  • Joey Logano has four poles, three wins, eight top fives, 18 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.036. He is the most recent winner from the pole at Michigan, which was in June of 2019.
  • Coming off his win at Nashville, where he led five times for a race-high 139 of the 300 laps, Ryan Blaney has one win, five top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 14.375 at Michigan.

Top 10 in average finishing position at Michigan (Active Drivers)

RankActive DriversAverage FinishRaces
1Ty Gibbs83
2Chase Elliott10.514
3Brad Keselowski12.03727
4Denny Hamlin12.20634
5Kyle Larson12.37516
6Joey Logano13.03628
7Ryan Blaney14.37516
8William Byron15.210
9Erik Jones15.2512
10Kyle Busch17.16736

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
NASCAR at Michigan Weekend Schedule and Highlights

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Michigan Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:31
Video thumbnail
Blaney wins the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway
01:26
Video thumbnail
Ryan Blaney utilizes pit strategy for dominant Cup victory at Nashville
02:45
Video thumbnail
Allgaier wins the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway
01:16

Latest articles

New In 2025: Dozens of free entertainment options set for Dover Motor Speedway during...

Official Release -
Dover Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone, long cited as NASCAR’s best, will again include dozens of free entertainment offerings and unexpected surprises this summer as the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval hosts three NASCAR events July 18-20
Read more

Jimmie Johnson to Drive Bill Muncey’s Atlas Van Lines “Blue Blaster”

Official Release -
Hall of Fame driver Jimmie Johnson usually travels at 250-300 feet per second, but the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion from El Cajon, Calif.
Read more

Get Your Dream Beach Wedding with Wedding Planners

SM -
Wedding planners specialize in planning, managing, and coordinating unforgettable weddings that create memories that will last a lifetime. With top-notch help, the process will be made easy so you can focus on what matters while they handle all the messy fuss.
Read more

SIX-TIME PRO STOCK CHAMP ERICA ENDERS HOPES TO BOUNCE BACK AT SUPER GRIP NHRA...

Official Release -
After a tough start to the 2025 season, six-time Pro Stock champion Erica Enders hopes to continue her momentum from last week’s race in Epping at this weekend’s 24th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category