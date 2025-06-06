The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Outlook

Tyler Reddick won by a tenth of a second over William Byron after two overtime attempts to win the rain-postponed FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Monday, August 19, 2024. The race featured seven cautions for 41 laps, 26 lead changes, and 24 of the 36 starters finished on the lead lap.

Track & Race Information for the Cracker Barrel 400 (Race #14 of 36)

Track Size: 2 miles

Banking/Turns: 18 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 3,600 feet

Backstretch Length: 2,242 feet

Race Purse: $11,055,250

Race Length: 200 laps / 400 miles

Time

Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 45 laps

Stage 2 Length: 75 laps (Ends on Lap 120)

Final Stage Length: 80 laps (Ends on Lap 200)

Who and what should you look out for at Michigan International Speedway?

Joey Logano leads all active NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers in poles at Michigan with four and is also the youngest pole winner (August 16, 2013 – 23 years, 2 months, 23 days).

Active Michigan Pole Winners Poles Seasons Joey Logano 4 2019, 2016 sweep, 2013 Brad Keselowski 2 2019, 2017 Christopher Bell 1 2023 Bubba Wallace 1 2022 Denny Hamlin 1 2018 Kyle Larson 1 2017

Joey Logano and Kyle Larson lead all active NCS drivers in wins at Michigan with three wins each.

Active Michigan Race Winners Wins Seasons Joey Logano 3 2019, 2016, 2013 Kyle Larson 3 2017 sweep, 2016 Denny Hamlin 2 2011, 2010 Tyler Reddick 1 2024 Chris Buescher 1 2023 Ryan Blaney 1 2021 Kyle Busch 1 2011

Ty Gibbs has one top five, two top 10s, and leads all active drivers in the NCS in average finishing position at Michigan with an 8.0 in three starts.

Chase Elliott has three top fives, 10 top 10s, and an average finish of 10.500.

Brad Keselowski has two poles, nine top fives, 15 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.037. He leads all active drivers in the NCS in starts without a win at Michigan.

Denny Hamlin has two poles, two wins, 12 top fives, 19 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.206. He leads all active NCS drivers in top-five finishes at Michigan with 12.

Kyle Larson has one pole, three wins, seven top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 12.375.

Joey Logano has four poles, three wins, eight top fives, 18 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.036. He is the most recent winner from the pole at Michigan, which was in June of 2019.

Coming off his win at Nashville, where he led five times for a race-high 139 of the 300 laps, Ryan Blaney has one win, five top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 14.375 at Michigan.

