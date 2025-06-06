The FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Outlook

Tyler Reddick won by a tenth of a second over William Byron after two overtime attempts to win the rain-postponed FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Monday, August 19, 2024. The race featured seven cautions for 41 laps, 26 lead changes, and 24 of the 36 starters finished on the lead lap.
Track & Race Information for the Cracker Barrel 400 (Race #14 of 36)
Track Size: 2 miles
Banking/Turns: 18 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 3,600 feet
Backstretch Length: 2,242 feet
Race Purse: $11,055,250
Race Length: 200 laps / 400 miles
Time
Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).
Stages
Stage 1 Length: 45 laps
Stage 2 Length: 75 laps (Ends on Lap 120)
Final Stage Length: 80 laps (Ends on Lap 200)
Who and what should you look out for at Michigan International Speedway?
Joey Logano leads all active NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers in poles at Michigan with four and is also the youngest pole winner (August 16, 2013 – 23 years, 2 months, 23 days).
|Active Michigan Pole Winners
|Poles
|Seasons
|Joey Logano
|4
|2019, 2016 sweep, 2013
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2019, 2017
|Christopher Bell
|1
|2023
|Bubba Wallace
|1
|2022
|Denny Hamlin
|1
|2018
|Kyle Larson
|1
|2017
Joey Logano and Kyle Larson lead all active NCS drivers in wins at Michigan with three wins each.
|Active Michigan Race Winners
|Wins
|Seasons
|Joey Logano
|3
|2019, 2016, 2013
|Kyle Larson
|3
|2017 sweep, 2016
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|2011, 2010
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|2024
|Chris Buescher
|1
|2023
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|2021
|Kyle Busch
|1
|2011
- Ty Gibbs has one top five, two top 10s, and leads all active drivers in the NCS in average finishing position at Michigan with an 8.0 in three starts.
- Chase Elliott has three top fives, 10 top 10s, and an average finish of 10.500.
- Brad Keselowski has two poles, nine top fives, 15 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.037. He leads all active drivers in the NCS in starts without a win at Michigan.
- Denny Hamlin has two poles, two wins, 12 top fives, 19 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.206. He leads all active NCS drivers in top-five finishes at Michigan with 12.
- Kyle Larson has one pole, three wins, seven top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 12.375.
- Joey Logano has four poles, three wins, eight top fives, 18 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.036. He is the most recent winner from the pole at Michigan, which was in June of 2019.
- Coming off his win at Nashville, where he led five times for a race-high 139 of the 300 laps, Ryan Blaney has one win, five top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 14.375 at Michigan.
Top 10 in average finishing position at Michigan (Active Drivers)
|Rank
|Active Drivers
|Average Finish
|Races
|1
|Ty Gibbs
|8
|3
|2
|Chase Elliott
|10.5
|14
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|12.037
|27
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|12.206
|34
|5
|Kyle Larson
|12.375
|16
|6
|Joey Logano
|13.036
|28
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|14.375
|16
|8
|William Byron
|15.2
|10
|9
|Erik Jones
|15.25
|12
|10
|Kyle Busch
|17.167
|36