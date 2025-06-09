CHEVROLET IN NHRA AT BRISTOL: THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS EVENT RECAP

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2025 SUPER GRIP NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS

BRISTOL DRAGWAY

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP | NOTES & QUOTES

JUNE 8, 2025

AUSTIN PROCK LEAVES BRISTOL STILL IN CONTROL OF FUNNY CAR POINT STANDINGS

Greg Anderson Becomes Only Second Driver in NHRA History to Capture 1,000 Round Wins – Scores 110th event victory with 1001th round win

Notes:

Austin Prock qualified No. 1 in Thunder Valley for the second straight year in his Cornwell Tools John Force Racing (JFR) Chevrolet, going 3.931 at 328.30. It’s the third No. 1 spot of the season for Prock and 21st in his career

In Round 1 of eliminations, Prock had the starting line advantage, but then started to lose traction around 330 feet and clicks it off

Prock leaves Bristol in control of the Funny Car point standings over Paul Lee and Jack Beckman

Six-time and defending Pro Stock World Champion Greg Anderson made history scoring his 1000th round win in the semi-finals defeating Erica Enders behind the wheel of the HendrickCars.com Camaro

Anderson is only the second driver in NHRA history to mark the monumental achievement joining the winningest driver in NHRA history-John Force

Anderson went on to win his fourth event of the season and the 110th of his career with his 1001th round win over teammate Dallas Glenn who uncharacteristically lit the red light

Anderson’s career-first win came at Bristol on April 29, 2001

Jack Beckman behind the wheel of the Peak Performance JFR Chevrolet Funny Car qualified in fourth, but suffered same fate as teammate Prock in Round 1 of eliminations ending his day early

Beckman is third in points

Brittany Force in the Monster JFR Chevrolet Top Fuel Dragster qualified seventh and defeated Ida Zetterstrom in Round 1 of eliminations

Force fell to Justin Ashley in Elimination Round 2

She remains sixth in the point standings

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING: “Frustrating day. The car just came loose over the bumps, and I just wasn’t able to catch it in time. We have all these safety parameters on these things now and that bit us because the safety system shut the car off and I was just coasting.

“The thing was humming along right through there,” said the point leader and reigning series champion. “It felt nice (but) right when the car was starting to accelerate, the tires started to get tall, we went over a bump and before I knew it, it was blazing the tires off, and it was kind of like slow motion. Definitely frustrating, but it’s the name of the game and we’ll be better in Richmond.”

GREG ANDERSON, DRIVER OF HENDRICKCARS.COM CHEVROLET CAMARO PRO STOCK: “You know, that thousandth win was obviously a nice round number, but nothing better than 1,001, and winning the race. That’s what means everything-winning every race out here. Crowds are fantastic, and thank the lord for this race team I have. They are the best – all them. It’s not an individual award. So thank you, guys. Thank you. All my crew chiefs, all my crew, and Hendrickcars, thank you guys so much. Summit Racing Equipment, I’m coming to see you next, see if we can make some magic again. But, love Bristol. Started it all here. Big day at Bristol. So magical place for me.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK PERFORMANCE CHEVY SS FUNNY CAR: “It looks like we were just pushing a little bit too hard. Bristol is a very bumpy track – and it’s tough. You really have to cripple the car when you go over the two pedestrian tunnels out there, and that’s hard to do on a car that’s this quick.

“We had the best numbers early in the run but then, when it went over that first bump, it just unloaded, and (there was) nothing I could do. It automatically shut the throttle off. There’s a safety channel (and) if it revs up too quick, it won’t even let us get back on the throttle. However, it wouldn’t have made a difference on that run anyway.

“It’s a bitter loss, but they won’t let us redo it. We’ll unload in Richmond ready to race and win.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET DRAGSTER: “We just couldn’t get down the racetrack (in round two). We know this team is at its best and can run in the cool conditions, as was evident last week in Epping, but it’s now summer and we’re going to be racing in the heat for the next few months. So, we’ll take what we learned in Bristol and apply it going forward and come out strong in Richmond.”

UP NEXT:

The 10th round of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series takes place June 20th to June22ns, 2025 at Richmond Dragway in Richmond, Virginia. The American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals finals can be seen on Sunday, June 22nd starting at 4:00 p.m. ET on FS1. Coverage airs throughout the weekend with NHRA on FOX and NHRA.tv (subscription), streaming available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

