CORVETTE RACING AT LE MANS: Continuing Momentum

Corvette Z06 GT3.R program hopes to extend global success at Le Mans

LE MANS, France (June 10, 2025) – With the racing world’s attention this week turning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R program has another opportunity to add to its list of successes in global motorsport.

In its second year of competition, the Corvette Z06 GT3.R already has raced to victory six times and recorded at least one podium finish in each of the six different championships in which customer teams are competing.

“Our program goal in 2025 was to continue the development and fine-tuning of the Corvette in order to provide our teams with a fast and reliable car that would enable them to compete for race wins and championships,” said Mark Stielow, Director, GM Motorsports Competition Programs. “It’s gratifying for us all to see so far that we are hitting that metric across all our full-time series on different continents.”

There currently are 17 Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs that have been sold since the program’s launch, and 13 of them are running full-time around the world. The state of play from Corvette entering Le Mans reveals:

Race wins in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, GT World Challenge America and GT World Challenge Asia

Victories at key events such as the Rolex 24 At Daytona (AWA) and 1812KM of Qatar (TF Sport)

Leading in multiple championships including TF Sport (FIA WEC in LMGT3) and Johor Motorsports Racing (GT World Challenge Asia overall GT3 Drivers Championship and in Pro-Am), as well as Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports currently second in IMSA’s GTD PRO class

Multiple wins for DXDT Racing in GT World Challenge America and JMR in GT World Challenge Asia

A successful debut for Steller Motorsport in GT World Challenge Europe with a runner-up class finish to open the season at Paul Ricard – the first race there for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R

The first career GT3-level podium finish for Chouest Povoledo Racing’s Ross Chouest in his third event with the Corvette in GT America

“It’s exciting for all of us at Corvette Racing – Chevrolet, Pratt Miller, GM Motorsports – to see the amount of success from our teams so far this season,” said Jessica Dane, Corvette Racing Program Manager. “We are in constant communication with our customers to see what we can provide and do to make their experience with their Corvette better and more successful. That constant, two-way dialogue is something that is personal and intentional, and we believe it is what sets apart from our other competitors. Our teams aren’t just customers. We continually strive to do things that make them feel like part of the Corvette Racing family.”

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. CET on Saturday, June 14. MotorTrend will air the full race live in the U.S., with full live streaming coverage of all on-track sessions – including qualifying and Hyperpole – will be available through the MAX app in the U.S., and the FIA WEC app internationally. Radio Le Mans also will provide live streaming audio coverage of all sessions as well.

