HFT Advance | Mexico City

Mexico City Event Info:
Date: Sunday, June 15
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Format: 100 Laps, 242 Miles, Stages: 20-45-100
TV: Prime
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Friday: 1:05 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Friday: 2:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Friday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Friday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 10:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 12 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • The NASCAR Cup Series makes its debut at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico, this weekend for the 16th points race on the schedule.
  • This weekend marks the third of five races in the “Driving 4 a Difference presented by the Gene Haas Foundation,” a new in-season Ford tournament within the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
  • Sam Mayer leads the tournament with 82 points, followed by teammate Sheldon Creed (77), Ryan Sieg (48), Harrison Burton (41) & Kyle Sieg (15).

Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Pit Boss

Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel

Custer at Mexico City (Cup)
Starts: —
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Custer makes his 18th NCS road course start this weekend, where he has a best finish of ninth at the Charlotte Roval (2020) and Indy Road Course (2022).
  • He has two career NXS road course wins, coming at Portland (2023) and the Chicago Street Race (2023).

Creed at Mexico City (Xfinity)
Starts: —
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Creed is set to make his 24th career road course start in the Xfinity Series this Saturday at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where he has nine career top-10 finishes.

Mayer at Mexico City (Xfinity)
Starts: —
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Mayer is in line for his 26th career road course start in the Xfinity Series this weekend, where he has 16 top-10 finishes, including nine in the top five. He has victories at the Charlotte Road Course (2023 & 2024), Watkins Glen (2023), and Elkhart Lake (2023).

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 35th): Custer is 35th in the Cup Series points standings through 15 races this season with 175 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 7th, 00: 8th): Mayer sits seventh in the Xfinity points standings with 472 total points on the season, behind the six winners, while Creed is in eighth place with 380 points heading into Mexico City this Saturday.

