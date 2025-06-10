RFK Advance | Mexico City

Mexico City Event Info:

Date: Sunday, June 15

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Format: 100 Laps, 242 Miles, Stages: 20-45-100

TV: Prime

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 1:05 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday: 3:55 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 12 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its debut at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico, this weekend for the 16th points race on the schedule.

In 266 road course starts all-time in the NCS, Jack Roush’s Fords have won six races and tallied 43 top-five and 93 top-10 finishes, along with six poles. In those 266 starts, an RFK Ford has led 640 laps for an average finish of 17.4.

RFK Racing put all three Fords in the top 10 last weekend at Michigan, with Buescher (2nd) leading 13 laps while Preece (9th) and Keselowski (10th) rounded out the top 10.

It marked the first time RFK Racing has placed three cars inside the top 10 since Daytona in July of 2016.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Castrol

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kroger / Colgate

Keselowski at Mexico City

Starts: —

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his 50th road course start in the NCS this weekend in Mexico City, where he has three runner-up finishes. In his career, he has 11 top-10 finishes on road courses, but is winless in his 49 starts.

In his lone road course race this season at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), he finished 15th after starting 26th.

Keselowski has made two career starts at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the NXS, including a P8 finish in 2008.

Buescher at Mexico City

Starts: —

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 40th start at a road course in the NCS this weekend, where he has 16 career top-10 results, including 14 of the last 17.

He has one Cup Series win in his career on a road course, Watkins Glen last season, and finished seventh at COTA earlier this season despite starting 24th.

Buescher has finished eighth or better in six of the last eight road course races.

Preece at Mexico City

Starts: —

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Preece is set for his 25th Cup Series race on a road course this Sunday, where he has a best finish of ninth at the Daytona Road Course (2021) and Watkins Glen (2024).

He recorded his sixth top-10 finish of the season last weekend at Michigan, which is a career-high for the Berlin, CT native.

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Michigan: Buescher 2nd, Preece 9th & Keselowski 10th.

Points Standings (17: 14th, 60: 16th, 6: 32nd): Buescher remains 20 points above the cutline, while Preece is tied with Kyle Busch for the final playoff spot. Keselowski sits in 32nd despite a strong points day at Michigan.