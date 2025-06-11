Front Row Motorsports: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Competition Notes

Viva Mexico 250

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Event: Race 18 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (2.42-miles)

#of Laps: 100

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson is going international this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Mexico City, Mexico for the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. In the Cup Series, Gragson has two top-12 finishes at road courses, finishing 11th at Watkins Glen in 2024 and most recently, finishing 8th at the Circuit of the Americas in March 2025. Long John Silver’s will partner with Gragson for the 100-lap race, debuting a new “¡Pescado, sí!” scheme on the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

“I’m not sure what to expect in Mexico, but I’m excited to get down there,” said Gragson. “It’s a big event for our sport and a great chance to connect with new fans, so it’s cool to be part of it. We’ve had speed every week—it just feels like luck hasn’t gone our way. Hopefully, that turns around this weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.