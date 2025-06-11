Front Row Motorsports: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Competition Notes
Viva Mexico 250
Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025
Event: Race 18 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (2.42-miles)
#of Laps: 100
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson is going international this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Mexico City, Mexico for the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. In the Cup Series, Gragson has two top-12 finishes at road courses, finishing 11th at Watkins Glen in 2024 and most recently, finishing 8th at the Circuit of the Americas in March 2025. Long John Silver’s will partner with Gragson for the 100-lap race, debuting a new “¡Pescado, sí!” scheme on the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
“I’m not sure what to expect in Mexico, but I’m excited to get down there,” said Gragson. “It’s a big event for our sport and a great chance to connect with new fans, so it’s cool to be part of it. We’ve had speed every week—it just feels like luck hasn’t gone our way. Hopefully, that turns around this weekend.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.