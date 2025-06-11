Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 06.11.25

This Week in Motorsports: June 9 – 15, 2025

NCS/NXS: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez – June 14-15

ARCA: Berlin Raceway – June 14

PLANO, Texas (June 11, 2025) – NASCAR makes its highly-anticipated arrival to Mexico City and the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with the Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series heads off to Berlin Raceway for more short track action on its schedule.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NXS

Hamlin inching closer to win records … With his victory on Sunday at Michigan, Denny Hamlin now sits just three wins away from 60 career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, which would tie him with Kevin Harvick for 10th on the all-time wins list. While earning his 57th overall win last weekend, Hamlin also captured win number 54 with Toyota, now sitting just two behind of Kyle Busch’s leading mark of 56 wins.

Bell looks to continue road course prowess … This weekend’s race in Mexico City is the second road course event of the 2025 Cup Series season after Christopher Bell won the first road course at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) back in March. Road courses have been kind to Bell over the course of his career, especially recently. The Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver has four top-10 or better results in the last six road courses races, including the win at COTA and a runner-up result at the Charlotte ROVAL last October.

GR Supra drivers in and around Playoff cutline … After a week off, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action in Mexico City this weekend as the 2025 Playoffs near, with several Toyota GR Supra drivers in or in the hunt for the postseason. Brandon Jones sits eighth in the series points standings and is already locked into the Playoffs with his win at Darlington earlier this season. His JGR teammate Taylor Gray and Sam Hunt Racing (SHR)’s Dean Thompson find themselves just outside the provisional Playoff field entering this weekend, with Gray in the 14th position and Thompson in 16th with 12 races remaining in the regular season.

Bell, Gibbs return to Xfinity Series … JGR veterans Bell and Ty Gibbs are getting extra track time at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez by running the Xfinity Series race on Saturday – Bell in the No. 24 GR Supra for JGR and Gibbs in the No. 19 GR Supra for JGR. This will be Bell’s second Xfinity Series start of the season after running at Darlington in April, where he captured the pole. Saturday will be his first Xfinity Series road course start since 2019 at the Charlotte ROVAL. For Gibbs, this will be his first Xfinity Series start of 2025, after running six races last season. He goes for his first Xfinity Series win after winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 2023.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series

Reaves for four wins in a row … JGR driver Max Reaves has had a dream start to his ARCA Menards Series career, winning in his first three starts in the ARCA Menards Series East – Five Flags Speedway, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, and Flat Rock Speedway. He makes his national ARCA Menards Series debut this weekend at Berlin Raceway, looking for a fourth consecutive win as he continues his development.

