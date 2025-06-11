Front Row Motorsports: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Competition Notes

Viva Mexico 250

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Event: Race 18 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (2.42-miles)

#of Laps: 100

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

History will be made this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Mexico City, Mexico for a 100 lap, points paying race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. This race marks the first points race held internationally for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Gilliland has an impressive track record on road courses throughout NASCAR’s top three divisions, winning the inaugural Truck Series race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas in 2021. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Gilliland’s career best finish came in 2022 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course where he placed fourth.

“I’m really looking forward to this race—it’s going to be a one-of-a-kind event,” said Gilliland. “A few guys have raced here before, but for most of the field, this track is completely new. I’ve had solid results on road courses in the past, so it’ll be exciting to see how everything unfolds. Having two practice sessions is huge for us, and I think it’ll make a big difference in getting up to speed.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.