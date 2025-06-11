Front Row Motorsports: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Competition Notes
Viva Mexico 250
Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025
Event: Race 18 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (2.42-miles)
#of Laps: 100
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
History will be made this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Mexico City, Mexico for a 100 lap, points paying race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. This race marks the first points race held internationally for the NASCAR Cup Series.
Gilliland has an impressive track record on road courses throughout NASCAR’s top three divisions, winning the inaugural Truck Series race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas in 2021. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Gilliland’s career best finish came in 2022 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course where he placed fourth.
“I’m really looking forward to this race—it’s going to be a one-of-a-kind event,” said Gilliland. “A few guys have raced here before, but for most of the field, this track is completely new. I’ve had solid results on road courses in the past, so it’ll be exciting to see how everything unfolds. Having two practice sessions is huge for us, and I think it’ll make a big difference in getting up to speed.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Landon Honeycutt
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.