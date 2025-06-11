Kaulig Racing – Weekly Preview | Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

The Race to Stop Suicide

The Chilango 150 in Mexico City will not only mark Daniel Dye’s international racing debut, but also the first time Race to Stop Suicide—a cause founded by Dye and his father in 2018—will be introduced to an international audience. It holds even greater significance in June, during Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month. To learn more, visit https://racetostopsuicide.com/.

At Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez:

Kaulig Racing is set to take on Mexico City, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes on Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the first time since 2008, and the NASCAR Cup Series goes international for the first time in 25 years.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Ohio Logistics

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Ohio Logistics Camaro ZL1

Ohio Logistics: Working out of a single 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Findlay, OH, Ohio Logistics began its operations in June of 1988 as Findlay’s Tall Timbers Distribution Center. The work ethic and commitment to its customers and community have led to considerable and rapid growth. Today, the company operates as Ohio Logistics and successfully maintains 25 locations serving seven states. With over 6 million sq. ft. of state-of-the-art warehouse space, Ohio Logistics is one of the largest privately held logistics firms in the Midwest.

At Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez:

With the NASCAR Cup Series making its debut at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Ty Dillon will make his first-career start at the 2.429-mile, 15-turn course.



“Mexico is going to be an exciting weekend. I think anytime we go to a new racetrack, a new venue, it gives you an opportunity to get ahead of the field and have a great shot at winning the race, especially when you have a teammate like AJ Allmendinger. He’s one the best to do it on road courses, so I’m excited to learn from him and enjoy the trip to Mexico for the first time with NASCAR in the Cup Series.” – Ty Dillon on Mexico City

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

LeafFilter Gutter Protection: LeafFilter is America’s #1 rated gutter protection system trusted by more than a million homeowners. LeafFilter’s patented technology keeps gutters free of debris and is backed by a lifetime transferable warranty.

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Sunday, June 14

AJ Allmendinger will be at the the Green Zone Fan Stage on Sunday, June 14th at 10am for a driver Q&A.

At Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez:

AJ Allmendinger has made two Champ Car starts at Autodromo Hermanos Rodiguez in 2004 and 2005. Allmendinger earned a podium finish of in both races, finishing second to his teammate, Justin Wilson, in 2005.

AJ Allmendinger’s three NASCAR Cup Series wins have come on road courses. Since joining Kaulig Racing, on road courses, Allmendinger has earned two wins, six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and led 105 laps.

Earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas, Allmendinger battled for second place, maintaining position in the top five before facing a tire issue late in the race.

“It’s kind of crazy to think about it’s been 20 years since I’ve raced in Mexico City. The racetrack is beautiful, and the atmosphere is going to be absolutely insane. It’ll be a packed house and the fans are always fantastic there. I’m looking forward to going out there and getting on the racetrack. Obviously, we know this is a good opportunity to have a really good result if we execute like I know we can. It’s going to be a fun weekend. The weather could be interesting and throw curveballs, but we’ll have to be ready for that and look to have a solid weekend.” – AJ Allmendinger on Mexico City

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Race to Stop Suicide

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet

Race to Stop Suicide: Daniel Dye will pilot the No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Race to Stop Suicide leverages the passion and community of motorsports to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and provide critical support for suicide prevention and mental health. Through events and initiatives, the organization drives important conversations, inspires hope, and races toward saving lives.

At Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez:

Daniel Dye will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

Dye currently sits 15th in the playoff standings, having recorded five top-10 finishes so far in the 2025 season.

“I’m really excited to go to Mexico City; this will be my very first time leaving the country and using my passport. There’s a chance that we run into some weather, but I have a little experience racing in the rain. I generally enjoy road course racing, so hopefully all of our prep work on the simulator pays off. I’m also really excited to have Race to Stop Suicide on the car once again for Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month and to bring awareness to the cause on an international level.” – Daniel Dye on Mexico City

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: Based in Columbus, Ohio, Alloy Employer Services helps a range of clients, from small businesses to large employers. Industries served include healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, maintenance, hospitality, and construction. Alloy’s Midwest roots have led to national reach, serving clients with workers nationwide because of a love to design, build and innovate in our industry. Alloy Employer Services is a Fortune-HR, LLC company.

At Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez:

Josh Williams will make his first international start in a NASCAR-affiliated series.

On road courses throughout his career, Williams has finished in the top 10 twice in 29 starts. His best finish at a road course came at Portland Raceway in 2024, where he crossed the line in seventh.

Related to the impending weather in Mexico City this coming weekend, one of Williams’ best races on a road course came during the monsoon-ridden Charlotte ROVAL NASCAR Xfinity Series race in 2020. Williams was running in second place on speed midway through the event before being collected in a lap-36 wreck. AJ Allmendinger went on to win his second of four-straight NXS wins at the circuit that day.



“It’ll be pretty cool to race in Mexico. I don’t know if anyone was in [the NASCAR Xfinity Series] races there years ago and is still racing [in the NXS], but everyone is going in sort of at the same level. We’ve got good road course cars at Kaulig, so I think we’ll be a step higher from the start. Those practice sessions are going to tell us a lot.” – Josh Williams on Mexico City

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Celsius

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet

Celsius: Christian Eckes and Celsius are teaming up in Mexico City. Eckes and the No. 16 Chevy will make their debut at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Chilango 150. Celsius is known for their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins.

At Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez:

Christian Eckes will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series Start at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, as well as his first international racing start.

Eckes currently sits 18th in the playoff standings with one top five and five top-10 finishes so far in the 2025 season.



“We’ve been eager to get to Mexico City after a week off, and we’re ready to get back into a rhythm. I think the elevation will be the biggest challenge of the weekend. There’s a bigger physical aspect racing at a track like this. The course has been a lot of fun on the simulator. The frontstretch is wild, as far as how fast it will be and should be the biggest passing area. We’re looking forward to a historic weekend for the sport.” – Christian Eckes on Mexico City



