Meyer Shank Racing Holding Pair of Top Tens as INDYCAR Heads to WWTR Oval

Pataskala, Ohio (11 June 2025) – After seven races of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) fans don’t need to look far to find their favorite drivers as both pilots are in the top 10 of the championship standings – the first time MSR has had both cars in the top 10 this early into the season since expanding to a full-time two-car team in 2022.

MSR has earned nine top-10 finishes through the year’s first seven races, equaling the team’s combined total from the last two seasons. The success has kept the squad in the title hunt but in order to keep moving up, the Ohio-based unit must master the tricky World Wide Technology Raceway oval in Sunday’s night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500. (8:00pm ET, FOX, SiriusXM ch. 218)

Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) is tied for fifth in the series standings heading to the 1.25-mile oval, building his total on the strength on five top-10 finishes. The early-season run gave Rosenqvist, who is in his second year with MSR, a chance to stay in the top 10 despite a 21st-place run last weekend in Detroit when his day ended due to a crash not of his own making.

Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 Spectrum Honda) used a sixth-place Detroit run to vault into the top 10, climbing five positions in the standings after posting his best result of the season. The New Zealand-born driver not only has three top-10 results in the last six races but has also earned bonus points by leading laps in four separate events.

The oval formerly known as Gateway challenges teams with two drastically different corners, which incorporate characteristics borrowed from tracks in Loudon and Phoenix, creating an egg-shaped layout that invokes memories of former series track Twin Ring Motegi in Japan.

MSR earned its first front-row start of nine previous WWTR trips last year when David Malukas gridded second and led 11 laps. The team also carded its best finish in those nine trips last year when Rosenqvist came from 11th on the starting grid to place sixth.

The event weekend covers just two days on the oval, beginning Saturday with a pair of practice sessions that bookend a 3:00pm ET qualifying session (FS1). Sunday’s 260-lap Bommarito Automotive Group 500 gets underway at 8:00pm ET on Sunday night and can be seen live on FOX. SiriusXM will also carry live INDYCAR Radio coverage of all sessions on XM Ch. 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “Going to WWTR will be super fun, the first short oval of the year is always quite chaotic and wild in a good way. Ive always loved the track with the differences between T1 and T3. I’m feeling good after a tough weekend in Detroit, but the 60 crew and I are ready to bounce back and have a great weekend.”

Marcus Armstrong: “WWTR is a really fun, short oval. I really enjoyed that race last year and I think we finished seventh or eighth. I thought we had a really strong car there last year, which made a world of difference om a circuit like that. I’m looking forward to a very fun weekend getting back into short oval-mode; it’s going to be a fun race under the lights.”