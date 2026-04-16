Isabella Robusto Eyes Momentum at Kansas Speedway in ARCA Tide 150

Mooresville, NC – (April 16, 2026) — Isabella Robusto will return to competition on April 18 at Kansas Speedway for the Tide 150, continuing her 2026 ARCA Menards Series season behind the wheel of the No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota for Nitro Motorsports.

Following the opening stretch of the season, Robusto and her team remain focused on translating early lessons into stronger on-track execution. While results have yet to fully reflect the team’s potential, each race has contributed valuable insight—sharpening strategy, strengthening communication, and reinforcing a disciplined approach moving forward.

Kansas Speedway presents a key opportunity to apply those gains on a fast, multi-groove track known for rewarding consistency, tire management, and adaptability.

“We’ve learned a lot in a short amount of time this season, and that’s only making us better,” said Robusto. “Kansas is a great opportunity to put that progress into action. The focus is on execution, staying consistent, and continuing to build momentum as a team.”

Robusto, the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year, continues to demonstrate resilience and maturity beyond her years. With time between races to evaluate data, work on the race car and refine preparation, the No. 55 team enters Kansas with a clear objective: maximize performance and continue building toward stronger finishes.

The Tide 150 marks an important early-season checkpoint as teams begin to find rhythm and consistency. For Robusto, it’s another step forward in a season defined by growth, determination, and a commitment to progress.

Friday, Apr. 17th will kick off the AMS weekend with a track open test practice at 8:30 am CT and AMS practice session at 4:00 pm. Friday will also play host to a timed qualifying session effort at 5:00 pm, with the race on Saturday at 11:30 am CT. Coverage will be broadcast on FS1 and additional coverage on MRN / SiriusXM Radio.

About Isabella Robusto

Isabella Robusto is redefining what’s possible in global motorsports. A record-setting trailblazer and one of NASCAR’s brightest rising stars, Isabella combines elite driving talent with professionalism and marketability rare for her age. Signed at just 16 years old to the prestigious Toyota Driver Development (TD2) program, she has quickly advanced through the ranks, earning the ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year Championship in 2025 and establishing herself as one of the sport’s top emerging drivers.Off the track, Isabella’s story of resilience, precision, and performance resonates with audiences and brands alike. She is currently pursuing a degree at Arizona State University in their online Aeronautical Engineering Program. Her growing influence extends far beyond racing, representing innovation, diversity, and determination for the next generation of motorsport. Learn more at www.isabellarobusto.com.