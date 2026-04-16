4 REASONS YOU CAN’T MISS THE NHRA 4-WIDE NATIONALS AT ZMAX DRAGWAY

CONCORD, N.C. (April 16, 2026) – There’s nothing quite like the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway and the massive sensory overload is coming quick, with the spectacular spectacle set to take place on April 23-26 at the “Bellagio of Dragstrips.”

An event as wild and unique as this one always makes for a memorable experience for every fan, especially this season during NHRA’s special 75th anniversary season. But just in case you needed a reminder, here are 4 reasons you can’t miss this year’s 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway:

The only 4-wide of the year: It’s the wildest spectacle in motorsports and words don’t do it justice when four nitro-burning machines blast down the dragstrip, showcasing nearly 50,000-horsepower at once while reaching speeds of more than 340 mph. This year, though, April 24-26 is the only chance to see the most unique event in drag racing – and at the birthplace of four-wide racing, zMAX Dragway. It’s the only Charlotte stop during NHRA’s 75th anniversary tour, giving you one opportunity to watch the incredible four-wide experience. Plus, it’s the only chance to see the biggest names of the sport, including racing legend Tony Stewart, who just won in Pomona, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, Erica Enders, Austin Prock, Leah Pruett, local racers Greg Anderson, Dallas Glenn, Matt Hagan, and Matt and Angie Smith, as well as rookie sensation Maddi Gordon and Funny Car newcomer Jordan Vandergriff, and many more. With qualifying on Friday and Saturday, and eliminations on Sunday – all at the only four-wide race of the year – it’s an experience that everyone should enjoy.

“It’s my home track and it’s such a great place,” Hagan said. “This place, it’s always just top-notch. The facilities are great, the fans are great, so we’re really looking forward to it.”

NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration: The milestone year means plenty of celebrating, honoring drivers and memorable moments. There’s the impressive diamond Wally on the line for all competitors, while fans will get to meet legends like Hagan, Darrell Gwynn and Frank Manzo in Charlotte. Plus, Hagan’s historic run from 2011 at zMAX Dragway, will be celebrated, marking the 15th anniversary of Funny Car’s first 3-second run. To add to the celebration, on Sunday, a free, limited-edition NHRA schedule magnet will be given to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

Access galore: Of course, every ticket to the 4-Wide Nationals is a pit pass, putting fans right in the thick of the action as they watch teams work on their cars between rounds, meet drivers and experience all off-the-track thrills in store. In Charlotte, that also includes the Dodge Thrill Rides near the pit area, as race fans can experience SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack Dodge Thrill Rides, hopping in for a front-row seat as professional drivers unleash burnouts, donuts and the full power of the new twin-turbo 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack. It’s a heart-pounding experience that sets the mood perfectly for four-wide racing. There’s also the special RevZilla display in Charlotte, which will feature the Motorcycle Safety Foundation and allow fans to learn how to ride a motorcycle from licensed instructors, emphasizing a true hands-on experience.

Right Trailers Outlaw Street debut: Fans will get an amzing opportunity to see the debut of the Right Trailers Outlaw Street Series, which features the biggest names from the famous Street Outlaws franchise, including Shawn Ellington, Ryan Martin, Scott Taylor, Paige Coughlin and Jeff Lutz. The new showcase in 2026 will feature 10 drivers, with three rounds of qualifying and eliminations over the course of the weekend. For fans of the series, it gives them a chance to see their favorite drivers in action, with nearly 50,000-horsepower of nitro coming later as a bonus.

Last season, Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Prock (Funny Car), Glenn (Pro Stock) and Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won at the famed facility. This season’s race will be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26. It is the fourth of 20 events in 2026, with two rounds of qualifying set for Friday, two rounds on Saturday – as well as the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – and eliminations on Sunday.

The NHRA 4-Wide Nationals will also feature the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:15 and 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 25 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday and 11 a.m. ET on Sunday with eliminations action at 7 p.m. ET to follow.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, please visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-3267. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.