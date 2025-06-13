Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Gateway Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway

Madison, Illinois

Team Chevy Race Advance

June 14-15, 2025

Team Chevy ready for shootout under the lights at friendly World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway

DETROIT (June 13, 2025) The Chevrolet-powered drivers and teams in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES get back to work after one weekend break for the eighth round of the year, a Sunday night short oval tilt on FOX under the lights at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

The 1.25-mile, egg-shaped oval, located directly across the Mississippi River from the St. Louis Arch in Madison, Illinois, has been a successful favorite for the Bowtie brand since the series returned in 2017.

Team Chevy drivers have won six of the nine races at Gateway since 2017, with Josef Newgarden, the driver of the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, driving to victory lane five times.

Chevrolet-powered drivers have won seven of the eight (2018 qualifying was rained out) contested poles on the 1.25-mile oval, including the last two by Scott McLaughlin, the driver of the No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet. McLaughlin’s teammate, Will Power, at the wheel of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, has won the pole on four occasions.

Drivers wearing a Bowtie on their firesuits have climbed the podium 20 times, including 63% (17 of 27) of the possible podiums in the twin-turbo, 2.2L V6 era, locking out podiums in 2002, 2020 (Race #2) and 2021. The 2019 Gateway podium featured a pair of current Chevrolet team principals, Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing) and Tony Kanaan (Arrow McLaren). Pato O’Ward, the driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, has finished on the podium in four of six races since 2020, trailing only Newgarden’s five podiums.

A dozen drivers have led 1401 of 2184 laps (64.1%) since 2017, with Newgarden’s 599 laps the most of any driver. Power has led at least one lap in all nine NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway since 2017, the only driver to accomplish that impressive feat.

Leading the field to the green flag for Sunday night’s 325-mile-long Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be the Corvette E-Ray, featuring eAWD capability, 655 horsepower and a lightning-fast 0 to 60mph time of 2.5 seconds.

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 TUNE-IN-ALERT

Saturday, June 14

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1 – 11:30am (ET)/10:30am (CT)/9:30am (MT)/ 8:30am (MT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 1pm (ET)/2pm (CT)/3pm (MT)/4pm (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice – 5:30pm (ET)/4:30pm (CT)/3:30pm (MT)/ 2:30pm (MT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday, June 15

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – 8pm (ET)/7pm (CT)/6pm (MT)/5pm (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

A.J. FOYT RACING

David Malukas, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“We’ve had really good results every single time except unfortunately last season [crashed with Will Power], but we’ve always been there. So, I think what it is with every race, you always want to try and get the best result and go for that win. But for me especially, I feel like I’ve been close, and I just want to get it done that one more step. Obviously, it’s going to be very hard and we’re going to have to get everything perfect, but, as long as we can get consistent results, I just want consistency for the second half of the season and start securing some good points for the team.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing/Sexton Properties Chevrolet:

“Having a clean weekend will be very important. Assuming we have everything kind of set the way we did last year, we should be a contender to win. So that’d be the expectation this year.”

ARROW MCLAREN

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m feeling refreshed and ready to come back to a racetrack I’ve always enjoyed. Short ovals bring a different kind of intensity and World Wide Technology Raceway is the perfect mix of that. I’m looking forward to giving the fans the best show under the lights Sunday night, prime time on FOX.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“World Wide Technology Raceway was where I had my best result last season, so I’m really looking forward to getting back on the short oval this weekend. It’s a place that suits my driving style, and I’m hoping we can use that to our advantage. Detroit was a tough one, but the goal now is to reset, learn from it and get back on the right track here with a strong result.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m excited to go short oval racing for the first time in an Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. This team has been strong at short ovals in the past, so I’m looking forward to running with that package this weekend. We’re still in the fight for the championship, so time to get back out there and keep stacking up good results.”

ED CARPENTER RACING

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet:

“World Wide Technology Raceway is one of my favorite events on the calendar as the track does such a good job at putting on a show for the fans. It is going to be very exciting this year to go back to a proper night race on Sunday. I’ve had a lot of good experiences here in the past, so we should have a great opportunity for a strong result.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet:

“I’m really looking forward to my first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend. It’s a track where I’ve had success before in INDY NXT and I feel confident going in. The Splenda Chevrolet has been very strong the past couple of events and I’m excited to keep that going. Racing under the lights on primetime is going to be a special experience!”

PREMA

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet:

“St. Louis will be my second oval race and after the Indy 500 event I feel more confident with the car and the idea of racing on ovals. The Indy 500 was obviously very special and for my first time there achieving an incredible result in qualifying gives me a big boost for the upcoming oval races. This is certainly different and we have tested there earlier this season but I feel excited and look very much forward to it.”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet:

“Looking forward to the first short oval of the season, we tested there with Robert earlier in the year and I think we found a good starting point. Obviously weather dependant, as it looks like there could be a little bit of rain on the weekend, I think we should be pretty strong. It’s quite nice to getting going again after a week off and I’m excited to get back to Gateway, a place I’ve always got a lot of potential at.”

TEAM PENSKE

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Coming on the heels of a solid run in Detroit, it’ll be nice to get to St. Louis where we have been pretty successful over the years. It just feels like we haven’t been able to find our rhythm this year but we know it can turn quickly. We all want to get a win on the board for Chevrolet as well. The PPG Chevy team obviously knows what takes to win there and that is the goal this weekend.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet:

What about World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway suits him so well: “It’s probably the closest that you have on an oval or a short track oval that we have that we go to, kind of replicates a road course in some ways. Just fast, sweeping corners, turns three and four. One and two is tight and twisty. Down a couple gears using the brakes a little bit. That’s another thing, it’s very unusual to use a brake pedal on an oval in an INDYCAR. We do that every lap.I just really enjoy that. I enjoy that style of racing. Definitely started to come into my own a little bit. I got asked sort of last week do I enjoy ovals more. I have to say I do now. I think it’s like such a refreshing change for me in my career. Every time I go on an oval, I feel really confident, definitely feel like it’s my kettle of fish. I really enjoy that.

“But at the same time I’ve had a lot of people that I’ve learnt off through this time at the team that helped me along the way, got me comfortable, like Benny, my engineer. It’s all good.”

On this year being under the lights: “I think it raced incredibly well last year – better than I thought in some ways. Especially how hot it was, whatnot. We’re always crying for a nighttime race. I think it’s really cool we’re doing it this year. It’s going to be great for what the cars look like, how the track races, as you said. I don’t know. I think we can get that second groove working really well. High line practice, the track takes the grip really well, too. Yeah, seemed to sort of make it work.

“It’s a credit to Firestone, INDYCAR and the choices they make in terms of the aerodynamics and whatnot. Four or five years ago, it wasn’t quite like that. Definitely been improvements from the sporting side, but also us as drivers getting up there in the high line practice, doing it properly, clearing that second lane up. I think the key to any oval is getting that second lane working for us. That’s been an ideal thing the last few years.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet:

“I’m excited for the fans that get to see us race under the lights on Sunday night. The night racing we have done in St. Louis has been some of the most exciting oval racing we’ve had over the years, and Team Penske has really been on top of our game on the ovals. The Verizon Chevy team has positioned itself inside the top five in points so if we can score a couple of wins here over the summer, hopefully we can make it an interesting race for the championship again.”

Chevrolet and General Motors at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway

WINS

General Motors Wins: 8

Chevrolet Wins: 7

2024 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2022 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2021 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2017 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2002 – Gil de Ferran – Team Penske

Oldsmobile Wins: 1

2001 – Al Unser, Jr. – Galles Racing

POLES

General Motors Poles: 9

Chevrolet Poles: 8

2024 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2023 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2022 – Will Power – Team Penske

2021 – Will Power – Team Penske

2020 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2019 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

2002 – Gil de Ferran – Team Penske

Oldsmobile Poles: 1

2001 – Sam Hornish – Panther Racing

PODIUMS

General Motors Podiums: 23

Chevrolet Podiums 20

Chevrolet driver podiums at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway: Josef Newgarden (5), Pato O’Ward (4), Scott McLaughlin (3), Will Power (2), Alex Barron (1), Ed Carpenter (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Gil de Ferran (1), Tony Kanaan (1) and Simon Pagenaud (1)

Chevrolet team podiums at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway: Team Penske (13), Arrow McLaren (4) A.J. Foyt Racing (1), Blair Racing (1), and Ed Carpenter Racing (1).

Oldsmobile Podiums: 3

Oldsmobile driver podiums at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway: Mark Dismore (1), Sam Hornish (1) and Al Unser, Jr. (1).

Oldsmobile team podiums at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway: Galles Racing (1), Kelley Racing (1), and Panther Racing (1)

LAPS LED

General Motors Laps Led: 1763

Chevrolet Laps Led: 1598

Chevrolet laps led by driver at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway: Josef Newgarden (599), Will Power (450), Pato O’Ward (159), Helio Castroneves (137), Gil de Ferran (81), Scott McLaughlin (79), Alex Barron (29), Sebastien Bourdais (18), Simon Pagenaud (14), Alexander Rossi (12), Sting Ray Robb (8), Nolan Siegel (8), Felipe Giafone (2), Conor Daly (1), and Felix Rosenqvist (1)

Chevrolet laps led by team at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway: Team Penske (1360), Arrow McLaren (180), Blair Racing (29), A.J. Foyt Racing (26), Mo Nunn Racing (2) and Carlin (1).

Oldsmobile Laps Led: 165

Oldsmobile laps led by driver at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway: Sam Hornish (81), Al Unser, Jr. (75), Mark Dismore (8), and Airton Dare (1)

Oldsmobile laps led by team at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway: Panther Racing (81), Galles Racing (75), Kelley Racing (8) and Team Xtreme (1)

HISTORICAL INFORMATION

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

21 – General Motors (Chevrolet and Oldsmobile combined)

16 – Chevrolet (6 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 10 INDYCAR)

10 – Honda (4 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 6 INDYCAR)

9 – Cosworth (9 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

5 – Oldsmobile (5 INDYCAR)

2 – Ford (2 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

2 – Toyota (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 1 INDYCAR)

1 – Ilmor (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

1 – Mercedes Benz (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

